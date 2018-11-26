A handful of former Tri-County Area football players recently earned All-Conference honors for their respective schools at either the NCAA Division II or III level.
Those honored were former DuBois Beavers Bryson Paulinellie and Joe Peterson, former Clearfield Bison Dusty Maines and Spencer Herrington and Curwensville graduate Brad Stubbs.
Here is a closer look at each player and the All-Conference honors they received:
Division II
Pennsylvania State
Athletic Conference (PSAC)
Second Team
Joe Peterson, Sr., offensive tackle, IUP — The DuBois Area product was a four-year stater at tackle for the Crimson Hawks, earning his first PSAC All-Conference honors as a senior.
Peterson was one of four IUP offensive linemen to earn All-Conference honors and one of 14 Crimson Hawks honored overall — a number that ties for the second most in program history.
Peterson was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the 8-3 Crimson Hawks to run for 2.044 yards and pass for 2,190 yards as a team.
Division III
President’s Athletic
Conference (PAC)
Second Team
Bryson Paulinellie, Sr., wide receiver/returner, Westminster College — The DuBois graduate played in all 11 games for the Titans, who went 7-4.
Paulinellie had 46 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns, ranking first on the team in TD grabs and second in catches and yards. He also had 23 punts returns for 273 yards (11.9 avg.) and two kickoff returns for 42 yards (21.0 avg).
He led the President’s Athletic Conference in punt return yards and punt return average.
Paulinellie was an All-PAC Honorable Mention selection last year.
Dusty Maines, Sr., linebacker, Thiel College — The Clearfield graduate not only led the Tomcats but also the President’s Athletic Conference with 93 tackles (66 solos) as he started all 10 games.
He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss, including one sack, to go along with one forced fumble.
Thiel finished the year with an 0-10 record.
Middle Atlantic
Conference (MAC)
First Team
Brad Stubbs, Sr., offensive lineman, Lycoming College — The Curwensville grad earned All-MAC First Team honors on the offensive line for the second straight year. He also was a Second-team choice as a sophomore.
Stubbs, who transferred to Lycoming from Bloomsburg University as a freshman, started 36 of his 38 games in a Warriors uniform since 2015 — including the last 31 games.
A team captain, Stubbs helped anchor an offensive line that led paved the way for the Warriors to throw for 2,267 yards and rush for 1,015.
Lycoming went 5-6 this past season, 4-4 in the MAC.
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC)
First Team
Spencer Herrington, Sr., placekicker/punter, Worcester Polytechnic Institute — The former Bison repeated as the NEWMAC Special Teams Athlete of the Year and was joined by 10 other teammates on the NEWMAC All-Conference Team.
Herrington, the inaugural special teams athlete of the year and first team selection in 2017, led the NEWMAC in points, field goals made and extra points made. In all, he was 12-for-15 with a career-long 42-yard field goal and 30-for-30 in extra point opportunities. His with 66 points also tied for second amongst all NEWMAC student-athletes.
He also was one of five Engineers selected to the Google Cloud Football Academic All-District I Team as voted on by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) members in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Herrington concludes his career a perfect 75-for-75 in PATs, 22-for-27 in field goals, and 141 points. As a punter, Herrington boomed 113 for 3,882 career yards (34.4 avg.) with a long of 55 and eight landing inside the 20.
Editor’s note: If there are any other former players from the Tri-County Area who received All-Conference honors in football — or any other sport — at the college level, please email that information to sports@thecourierexpress.com and we will publish that info as soon as possible.
