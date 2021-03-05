INDIANA — The new-look wrestling postseason continues Saturday, with four area wrestlers set to compete in the PIAA Class AA Super Regional at Kovalchick Center on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
Brookville senior Nathan Taylor (285 pounds) and the Johnsonburg senior duo of Nolan Shaffer (138) and Cole Casilio (160), all fresh off being crowned Northwest regional champs, will hit the mats at IUP along with Brookville junior Owen Reinsel (120), who placed second in Sharon last weekend.
The new Super Regional came about this year as the PIAA tries to limit postseason tournaments to just eight wrestlers per weight class, will serve as the de facto early rounds of states normally held in Hershey. The Class AA West Super Regional is comprised of the Northwest (District 9 & 10) and Southwest (Districts 5, 6 &7) Regionals.
The Top 4 finishes at each weight in both the West, and East, Super Regional will move on to Hershey next Friday (March 12) for the medal rounds inside the Giant Center.
The PIAA released a statement earlier this week saying that all 208 wrestlers that reached the two Super Regionals can be considered state qualifiers this year. The PIAA itself doesn’t recognize “state qualifiers” as an official record only state medalists but realized the honor of being a state qualifiers is highly regarded by its member schools, coaches and wrestlers.
Taylor (23-1) moved up to No. 1 in the state at heavyweight in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings that came Wednesday evening. The Raider had been No. 2, but former No. 1 Jalen Stephens (7-1), a senior from Meyersdale, lost in the Southwest finals to Marion center senior Marvin Beatty (24-1).
The trio are all part of a stacked heavyweight bracket that boasts seven of the Top 9 ranked wrestlers in the state, all of whom competed in Hershey last year. There are only four berths to the medal rounds next week in Hershey for that group to grab though.
Taylor, who placed fourth at 220 last year, landed in the bottom half of the draw and opens against Tussey Mountain junior Matt Watkins (17-3, SW-4th seed) in the quarterfinals. Watkins, ranked No. 8 in the state, is a returning state qualifier.
The winner of that bout gets a semifinal showdown with either Stephens, now ranked No. 3, or Reynolds senior Guy Rocco John-Daniello (23-3, NW-3rd), who is ranked No. 9.
Stephens, who has seen his action limited this year because of a medical condition, finished fourth at states a year ago and third as a sophomore.
Taylor, whose lone loss this year was 3-1 to Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance (ranked No. 2 in state in Class AAA), has pinned John-Daniello twice this year, including in last weekend’s regional semis.
Beatty, now a three-time state qualifier, headlines the top of the bracket and faces Mount Pleasant senior Ian Fasano (32-12, SW-5th) in the quartefinals. Fasano is ranked 18th in the state.
The other quarter pits Girard senior Jordan Schell (14-1, NW-2nd) vs. Laurel senior Mitch Miles (31-6, SW-3rd) in a battle of state returnees. Schell, who lost 1-0 to Taylor in the regional finals, is ranked fourth, while Miles if fifth.
Reinsel (22-2), who placed fourth at 113 last year, enters Super Regionals as the Northwest runner-up after losing to two-time state champion Gary Steen of Reynolds in Sharon.
The only other returning state qualifier/medalist in the field is Tyrone senior Hunter (16-3, SW-2nd), who was sixth at 113 a year ago but never wrestled Reinsel in Hershey.
Reinsel finds himself in the top half at 120 and squares off against Tussey Mountain junior Trevor Husick (17-3, SW-3rd) in the quarterfinals. Husick, who advanced past regionals for the first time, is ranked 14th in the state, while Reinsel sits at No. 4 entering the weekend.
The winner gets either Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson (16-0, SW-1st) or Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Marcus Gable (10-6, SW-5th). Gibson, a freshman sensation, is ranked No. 1 in the state head of Steen, even though the Reynolds senior is a three-time state medalist and two-time champ.
Steen (25-0) is in the bottom half of the bracket, where he gets Burgettstown freshman Gaven Suica (23-7, SW-4th) in the quarters. Suica is ranked 17th, with only Gable (18th) being a lower ranked wrestler in the field.
The other quarter in the bottom has fifth-ranked Walk (16-3, SW-2nd) battling 15th-ranked JoJo Przybycien (16-6, NW-3rd), a freshman from Fort LeBoeuf.
When it comes to the Johnsonburg duo, Shaffer is wrestling past regionals for the first time in his career, while Casilio is now a two-time state qualifier.
Shaffer (16-0, NW-1st) finds himself in a 138-pound bracket that features both of last year’s 132-pound state finalists — champ Brock McMillen of Glendale and runner-up Ian Oswalt of Burrell — but looks to be open after those two in regards to the final two qualifying spots.
Shaffer, ranked 10th, wrestles Ligonier Valley junior Ryam Harbert (22-7, SW-4th) in a quarterfinal in the bottom part of the bracket. Harbert, ranked 13th, also is a first-time state qualifier.
The other quarter in the bottom has senior Oswalt (19-1, SW-2nd) facing Commodore Perry senior Ashten Armagost (14-6, NW-3rd), who is ranked No. 23.
McMillen (16-0, SW-1st) headlines the top half where he faces Philipsburg-Osceola junior Austin Foster (11-5, SW-5th) in the quarters. Foster is ranked 14th.
The winner gets either St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy senior Amonn Ohl (9-3, SW-3rd) or Mercer senior Carson Filer (27-3, NW-2nd) in the semifinals. Ohl, ranked fourth, is the only other returning qualifier in the field.
Casilio (16-0, NW-1st), who is ranked No. 6 in the state at 160, is one of four state returnees in the field. He faces of those right away in the quarterfinals in P-O senior Hunter Weitoish (12-4, SW-4th). The two are familiar with each other, as Weitoish beat Casilio 7-1 in a first-round bout at states last year on his way to placing eighth.
The winner gets either Carlynton senior Oleg Melynk (24-4, SW-2nd) or Commodore Perry junior Clayton Smith (20-10, NW-3rd) in the semis. Melnyk is ranked 12th, while Smith isn’t in the Top 25.
The top half at 160 features a pair of returning state medalists, including 152-pound runner-up A.J. Corrado (28-0, SW-1st). The senior from Burrell is ranked No. 1 in the state and wrestles Central freshman Andrew McMonagle (8-5, SW-5th) in the quarterfinals.
The final quarterfinal bout has Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt (24-3, SW-3rd) wrestling Reynolds sophomore Jalen Wagner (20-4, NW-2nd). Weyandt, ranked No. 5, placed fifth a year ago at 152. Wagner is ranked 14th in the state.
Saturday’s Super Regional will feature four sessions split into two weight groupings (106-138, 145-285), beginning with the quarterfinals for 106-138 at 8 a.m. The 145-285 quarters begin at noon, with the finals/consolation finals for 106-138 set for 4:30 p.m. and 145-285 for 7:30 p.m.