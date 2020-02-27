SHARON — The Class AA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament gets underway Friday at Sharon High School with 39 competitors from the Tri-County Area set to be in action in search of a Top 4 finish to earn a coveted berth to states.
That local contingent features a nice mix of veterans and first-time regional qualifiers. Returning regional champ Colby Whitehill of Brookville headlines the group, which features five other other returning state qualifiers in Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, Brockway’s Anthony Glasl, Eric Johnson and Mark Palmer and Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant.
Whitehill is the lone D-9 wrestler back to win a regional crown in 2019. He is one of 10 Raiders making the trip to Sharon. The only other school with more qualifiers is District 10 power Reynolds, which pushed all 14 of its wrestlers through to Sharon.
Reinsel and Glasl were both runner-ups a year ago, while Johnson placed third. Palmer and Wiant both finished fourth to earn their first trip to states.
Tri-County Area schools will account for 39 of the 56 D-9 wrestlers to hit the mats this weekend. After Brookville, Johnsonburg has the second biggest local contingent with eight qualifiers (4th most at event), while while Redbank and Brockway will have seven and six entrants, respectively. Curwensville and Clarion are sending three each and Ridgway has two qualifiers.
Wrestling gets underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Sharon High School.
Here is a closer look a each weight class:
106 pounds
A trio of area wrestlers dot the field at 106, headlined by Brookville junior Cayden Walter (28-5), the D-9 champ. The Raider is in the bottom half, where he awaits the winner of a prelim between Conneaut Area’s Kyle Lantz (D-10 4th, 25-10) and Saegertown’s Owen Hershelman (D-10 6th, 19-16). Walter’s potential semifinal opponent could be D-10 runner-up Lucas Munsee (38-5) of Corry.
The top half features Johnsonburg’s Wyatt Shaffer (D-9 2nd, 27-8) and Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley (D-4th, 25-10). Shaffer has a bye into the quarters and will square off against either Jamestown’s Mitchell Headley (D-10 3rd, 32-10) or Giard’s Gabe Messmer (D-10 8th, 18-17).
Carfley opens against Greenville’s Nevada Koehler (D-10 5th, 21-12) with the winner getting D-10 champ Kane Kettering (27-6) of Reynolds in the quarterfinals.
113 pounds
For the second year in a row, Brookville sophomore Owen Reinsel (32-4), the D-9 champ, finds himself in a weight class with Reynolds’ junior Gary Steen — a state champ as a freshman who beat Reinsel in last year’s 106 regional final before finishing third at states.
Reinsel in the top half of the draw and will wrestle either General McLane’s Gunnar Gage (D-10 4th, 37-10) or Northwestern’s Alex Cottrell (D-10 6th, 25-14). Redbank Valley’s Ridge Cook (D-9 3rd, 26-9) also is in the top and battles Corry’s Kayden Reyda (D-10 7th, 24-19) in the prelims. The winner of that contest gets D-10 runner-up Connor Saylor (30-7) of Hickory.
Steen (41-1) is in the bottom half along with D-9 runner-up Bryent Johnson (21-3) of Port Allegany,
120 pounds
The 120-pound field features a returning champ in Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay (34-1), but the senior is the D-10 runner-up having lost in the district finals to Reynolds’s Cole Bayless.
Brookville freshman Brayden Kunselman (31-5), the D-9 champ, is on the same side of the draw as Jaquay and faces either Greenville’s Riley Kneeland (D-10 4th. 31-150 or West Middlesex’s Justin O’Neill (D-10 6th, 26-12) in the quarterfinals.
The top half at 120 featured a pair of area wrestlers in Brockway’s Palmer (14-6) and Clarion’s Zack Keihl. Palmer, the D-9 runner-up, has a bye into the quarters and will battle either Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin (D-10 3rd, 37-3) or Hickory’s Cody Miller (D-10 8th, 21-16). Keihl wrestles Cochranton’s Jack Martinec (D-10 5th. 31-8) in the prelims, with the winner getting Bayless (28-9).
126 pounds
The area has a pair of wrestlers in the bracket at 126 with Redbank Valley’s Trenten Rupp and Brookville’s Josh Popson landing on opposite sides of the draw.
Rupp (D-9 2nd, 19-10) is in the bottom half and has a bye into the quarterfinals. He awaits either Titusville’s Seth Donovan (D-10 3rd, 36-4) or Corry’s Derrick Hurd (D-10 8th, 32-14). District 10 champ Connor Pierce (37-2) of Harbor Creek also is in the bottom.
Popson landed in the top half, where squares off against Sharpsville’s Ashton Roeder (D-10 7th, 22-14) in the prelims. The winner gets D-10 runner-up Alex Kightlinger (29-7) of Saegertown in the quarters. Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson (D-9 1st, 23-4) also is in the top half.
132 pounds
The field at 132 looks to be a tough one with both district champs — Brockway’s Anthony Glasl and Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger — being returning state medalists.
Glasl (32-1) is in the bottom half along with D-10 runner-up Matt Leehan (38-5) of General McLane who was a state qualifier two years ago. The pair could meet in the semifinals. Glasl awaits the winner of a prelim between Saegertown’s Jaden Reagle (D-10 4th, 27-10) and Franklin’s Malik Carney 9D-10 6th, 15-12).
There are a pair of area wrestlers in the top half with Berger (37-6), who will wrestle either Redbank Valley’s Dalton Bish (D-9 4th. 24-10) or Sharon’s Eli Buck (D-10 5th, 21-15) in the quarters. Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer (D-9 2nd, 31-5) also sits in the quarters, where he will battle either Hickory’s Carter Gill (D-10 3rd. 31-6) or Union City’s James Leyda (D-10 8th. 21-18).
138 pounds
A pair of area wrestlers are in the field at 138, which is headline by returning state runner-up Kenneth Kiser (37-2), the D-10 champ from Saegertown.
Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli (D-9 2nd, 25-9) is in the bottom half with Kiser. The Ram has a bye into the quarterfinals where he will face either Cambridge Springs’ Ayden Miller (D-10 3rd, 32-6) or Mercer’s Michael Berger (D-10 8th, 19-17).
District 9 champ Zach Holland (30-0) of Curwensville is in the top half and will battle either Cochranton’s Justin Boozer (D-10 4th, 26-11) or Conneaut Area’s Brady Gould (D-10 6th, 25-11). With a win in that bout, the Tide senior would most likely face Reynolds’ Alex Ischo (30-8), the D-10 runner-up, in the semifinals.
145 pounds
Redbank senior Ethan Wiant (34-0), the D-9 champ leads a trio of area wrestlers at 145. The Bulldog landed in the bottom half of the draw and has a bye into the quarters where he faces either Corry’s Nick Lapinski (D-10 4th, 39-10) or Commodore Perry’s Clayton Smith (D-10 6th, 28-11).
Brockway’s Tanner Morelli (D-9 3rd, 18-12) also is in the bottom and battles Reynolds’ Camren Klenke (D-10 7th, 7-8) to square off against Mercer’s Alex Chess (18-4), the D-10 runner-up, in the quarterfinals.
The top half features Johnsonburg freshman Kaden Dennis (D-9 2nd, 27-8), who faces either Fort LeBoeuf’s Joel Huck (D-10 3rd. 33-11) or Sharon’s Nick Dignall (D-10 8th, 19-160 in the quarterfinals.
General McLane’s Jackson Spires (24-2), the D-10 champ who finished second at 145 last year, also is in the top part of the draw.
152 pounds
The area has three competitors at 152, led by Johnsonburg freshman Aiden Zimmerman (30-6), the D-9 champ. Zimmerman awaits the winner of prelim bout between Girard’s Mitchell Marfinetz (D-10 4th, 29-10) and Titusville’s Jared Rogers (D-10 6h, 26-11).
Brookville’s Wyatt Kulik (D-9 3rd, 28-9) also is in the top half with Zimmerman and has a prelim bout against Jalen Wagner (D-10 7th, 20-15). The winner meets D-10 runner-up Owen Jefferson (29-6) of Seneca in the quarterfinals.
The area’s other entrant is Ridgway’s Jake Wickett (29-7), the D-9 runner-up who has a bye into the quarters. The Elker faces either Fort LeBoeuf’s Jack Rimpa (D-10 3rd, 30-10) or Hickory’s Andrew Bungar (D-10 8th, 22-13).
District 10 champ Sully Allen (32-2) of Sharon also is in the bottom half. Allen is the returning regional champ at the weight.
160 pounds
All four District 9 entrants at 160 hail from the Tri-County Area, a group headlined by Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio (34-3), the D-9 champ. Casilio has a bye into the quarters in the bottom half and face either Mercer’s Aiden Bright (D-10 4th, 25-12) or Reynolds’ Jordan DeCarmen (D-10 6th, 15-8).
Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin (D-9 3rd, 18-9) also is in the bottom and squares off against Cambridge Springs’ Colton Smith (D-10 7th, 28-13). The winner gets D-10 runner-up Daiveon Say (30-6) of Grove City in the quarters.
Brockway’s Noah Bash (D-9 2nd, 24-8) and Clarion’s Cutter Boggess (D-9 4th, 19-10) both landed in the top half at 160.
Bash has a bye into the quarters where he wrestles either Girard’s Abraham Keep 9D-10 3rd, 26-12) or Conneaut Area’s Josh Anderson (D-10 8th, 25-13). Boggess battles Saegertown’s Landon Caldwell (D-10 5th, 33-8), with the winner facing Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser (D-10 1st, 30-2). Musser placed third a year ago.
170 pounds
Curwensville’s Jake McCracken (D-9 2nd, 24-7) leads a trio of local wrestlers at 170. The Golden Tide junior has a bye into the quarters, where he faces either Greenville’s Cole Karpinski (D-9 3rd, 34-5) or Fort LeBoeuf’s Dan Church (D-010 8th, 19-15).
Clarion’s Donavan Edmonds (D-9 4th, 22-11) also is in the bottom half of the draw with McCracken and squares off against General McLane’s James Laird (D-10 5th, 37-12) for the right to face D-10 champ Cole Toy (25-5) of Reynolds in the quarterfinals. Toy placed fourth a year ago at regionals.
The area’s third qualifier is Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman (D-9 3rd, 28-10), who wrestles Cambridge Springs’ Eli Mosconi (D-10 7th, 29-9) in the prelims in the top half of the bracket.
The winner gets Franklin’s Holden Cook (D-10 2nd, 29-5) in the quarterfinals. District 9 champ Teddy Race (29-2) of Kane also is in the top half.
182 pounds
The area has a pair of entrants at 170 in Brookville’s Elliot Park (D-9 3rd, 26-13) and Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts (D-9 4th, 30-5), who needs one win to reach 100 for his career.
Park is in the bottom half of the draw and battles Titusville’s Levi Nosko (D-10 7th, 25-16) in the prelims, with the winner geting D-10 runner-up Vito Pilosi (31-6) of Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals. District 9 champ Cameron Whisner (30-0) of Kane is also on that side of the bracket.
Watts landed in th top half and meets Cambridge Springs Jackson Carico (28-13) in the prelims. Reynolds’ Bryce McCloskey (36-5), the D-10 champ, awaits the winner of that match.
195 pounds
Brockway’s Johnson (29-1), the D-9 champ, begins his mrach to a second trip to states in the top half of the bracket at 195. He has a bye into the quarters, where he faces either Union City’s Marshall Van Tassel (D-10 4th, 31-7) or Mercer’s Logan Connor (D-10 6th, 27-25).
Brookville’s Cole LaBenne (D-9 3rd, 7-4) also is in the top half. The Raider battles West Middlesex’s Anthony Gioan (D-10 7th, 29-11) in the prelims, with D-10 runner-up Trevor Tursky (31-4) of Conneaut Area waiting in the wins in the quarterfinals.
The area’s third entrant at 195, Redank’s Aiden Gardner (D-9 2nd, 22-5), finds himself in the bottom half with Reynolds’ Braydon Herbster (32-3), the D-10 champ. Gardner awaits the winner of a prelim bout between Corry’s Hayden Linkerhof (D-10 3rd, 37-5) and Saegertown’s Joshua Perrine (D-10 8th, 14-21).
220 pounds
Two area wrestlers are in the field at 220 and landed on opposite sides of the draw.
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor (32-5), the D-9 champ, is in the bottom half and has a bye into the quarters where he awaits either McLane’s Wilson Spires (D-10 4th, 34-13) or Titusville’s Joe Jacobson (D-10 6th. 25-14). Eisenhower’s Cael Black (D-10 2nd, 31-16) also is in the bottom half.
Redbank’s Ray Shreckengost (14-10), who lost a tight 7-6 contest to Taylor in the D-9 semifinals, has a preliminary bout in the top half against Lakeview’s Isaac DeVault (D-10, 5th, 32-12). The winner gets D-10 champ Joey King (28-3) of Maplewood.
285 pounds
Brookville Whitehill (33-0) headlines the field at heavyweight and is one of four area wrestlers in the bracket. Whitehill, the defending state champ and No. 1 ranked wrestler in the state, has a bye into the quarterfinals where he faces either Saegertown senior Canyon Smith (D-10 4th, 32-10) or Maplewood senior Steven Heme (D-10 6th, 24-16).
Brockway freshman Gavin Thompson (D-9 3rd, 23-11) also is in the top half and wrestles Youngsvlle senior Jacob DeSimone (D-10 7th, 21-13) in the preliminary round. The winner gets D-10 runner-up Xavier Reyda (32-14) of Corry in the quarters.
Redbank’s Kobe Bonanno (D-9 2nd, 26-5) and Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman (D-9 4th, 23-9) both find themselves in the bottom half of the draw. Bonanno has a bye into the quarters and will wrestle either Reynolds’ Guy Rocco John-Daniello (D-10 3rd, 35-8) or Eisenhower’s Jesse Gourley (D-10 8th, 14-16).
Kunselman has a preliminary bout against Titusville’s Gage Sutton (D-10 5th, 22-13), wih the winner facing D-10 champ Jordan Schell (33-4) of Girard in the quarterfinals.