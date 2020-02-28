ALTOONA — The Class AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament begins this evening at Altoona Area High School with 30 competitors from the Tri-County Area continuing their march towards reaching the PIAA Championships.
DuBois, which won the District 4/9 team crown last weekend, leads the local contingent with 11 regional qualifiers — a group headlined by senior Ed Scott, who can join an elite group of wrestlers to win four regional crowns. He already owns the DuBois record with three.
Clearfield and St. Marys aren’t far behind the Beavers with 10 and nine qualifiers, respectively.
Scott is one of 10 returning champs in this year’s regional field and was the lone local wrestler to land on top the podium a year ago. The only other multi-time regional champs competing this weekend are Altoona’s Matt Sarbo, Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson and Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon — all of whom have won regionals twice.
Scott and Schon also are two of the three reigning state champions who will be competing in Altoona, with the other being Mifflin County’s Trey Kibe.
Overall, the regional brackets feature 22 returning state qualifiers — four who hail from the Tri-County Area. Besides Scott, the others are DuBois teammates senior Trenton Donahue and junior Chandler Ho and Clearfield sophomore Mark McGonigal. Donahue won a regional champ as a freshman.
For full opening-round matchups, check out the regionals pairings located on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
Action gets underway Friday at 5:30 p.m., with the parade of champions, finals and consolation finals slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Here is a closer look at each weight class:
106 pounds
The area has a pair of wrestlers at 106 in Clearfield’s Gage Sonnie (D-4/9 2nd, 25-13) and DuBois’ Gage Sonnie (D-4/9 4th, 15-13) who landed on opposite sides of the draw.
Davis opens against Central Mountain’s Gino Serafini (D-6 3rd, 23-7), with the winner getting Cathedral Prep’s Jacob Van Dee (34-3), the D-10 champion who was the runner-up at the weight a year ago.
Sonnie finds himself in the top half, where he meets McDowell’s Logan Sallott (D-10 2nd, 22-8). The winner could face D-4/9 champ Cael Nasdeo (24-5) of Williamsport in the quarterfinals. Returning regional champ Nic Allison (D-6 1st, 30-2) also is in the top half.
113 pounds
Both area wrestlers at 113 landed in the same quarter of the draw in the top half of the bracket.
DuBois freshman Brendan Orr (22-10), the D-4/9 champ, faces Hollidaysburg’s Colin Smilnak (D-6 4th, 11-10) in the prelims. The winner gets either Prep’s Philip Stark (D-10 2nd, 13-12) or Clearfield’s Derrick Bender (D-4/9 4th, 8-20) in the quarterfinals.
District 6 champ Derek Keen of Central Mountain (26-7) also is in the top half, while the bottom is headlined by D-10 champ Vincen Rinella (17-3) of Meadville and Allderdice’s Dylan Mayer (28-3), the D-8 champ.
120 pounds
St. Marys’ first regional qualifier — Isaac Dellaquila (D-4/9 4th, 12-13) — is in the 120-pound bracket bracket and faces Mifflin County’s Derek Burk (D-6 2nd, 19-9) in the prelims. The winner gets Disrtict 10 champ Caleb Butterfield (21-12) of McDowell.
The area has a second entrant in the field, with DuBois’s Kam Stevenson (D-4/9 5th, 12-16) landing in the bottom half with Dellaquila. The Beaver wrestles State College’s Eric Weaver (D-6 3rd, 22-11) for the right to face D-4/9 champ Carter Weaver (22-3) of Williamsport in the quarters.
The top half at 120 is headlined by returning champ Lane Aikey (18-4) of Bellefonte who is the D-6 champ.
126 pounds
Clearfield’s Nolan Barr (D-4/9 2nd, 24-11) is the lone area entrant at 126. The Bison squares off against State College’s Carter Weaverling (D-6 3rd, 20-14) in the prelims, with the victor getting D-10 champ Kaeman Smith (32-7) of Cathedral Prep in the quarterfinals.
Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher (33-3), the D-6 champ who won a regional title at 113 a year ago, is on the other side of the bracket.
132 pounds
The 132-pound bracket shapes up to be a good one, as it features a pair of past champions in DuBois’ Donahue and Altoona’s Sarbo and a runner-up from a year ago in State College’s Owen Woolcott. Donahue and Sarbo are no strangers and beat each other last year, while Sarbo upended Woolcott, 7-4, in last year’s finals at 126.
Donahue (28-6), the D-4/9 champ, has a bye into the quarters where he faces either Bellefonte’s Alex Coppolo (D-6 3rd, 32-6) of McDowell’s Logan Carrick (D-10 2nd, 19-13). Woolcott also is on the Beaver’s side and the two could meet in the semifinals.
Sarbo is in the top half, where St. Marys’ Lane Dellaquila (D-4/9 4th, 10-11) faces D-10 champ Steffan Lynch (27-14) of Prep in the prelims. The winner of that bout wouldn’t face Sarbo until the semis.
138 pounds
The area has three competitors at 138, led by DuBois’ Chandler Ho (D-4/9 2nd, 26-10) who battles Central Mountain’s Zach Miller (D-6 4th, 24-13) in the prelims. The winner will most likely face D-10 champ Hayden Butterfield (24-14) in the quarters.
Clearfield’s Luke Freeland (D-4/9 3rd, 23-12) also is in the bottom half with Ho and opens against Obama Academy’s Khalil Schaeffer (D-8 2nd, 10-12). Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly (28-10), the D-6 champ, awaits the winner of that bout.
St. Marys’ Gregory Tettis (D-4/9 4th, 17-10) finds himself in the top half with a prelim bout against Erie High’s Ahmed Al-Luhaibi (D-10 3rd, 4-9). Williamsport’s Riley Bower (D-4/9 1st, 30-4) and Prep’s Ben Tirpak (D-10 2nd, 25-12), a past state qualifier, are also in the top half and can meet in the quarterfinals.
145 pounds
The bracket at 145 features a pair of returning champs in Prep’s Johnson (D-10 1st, 33-2) and Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini (D-4/9 1st, 30-3) who landed on opposite sides of the draw.
St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing (D-4/9 3rd, 12-6) and DuBois’ Austin Mitchell (D-4/9 4th, 18-14) both landed in the top half with Johnson. Herzing opens against Central Mountain’s Lane Porter (D-6 2nd. 24-6), with the winner facing Johnson in the quarters. Mitchell faces D-8 champ Steve Schramm (20-10) of Carrick in the prelims.
Clearfield’s Karson Kline (D-4/9 5th, 23-15) is in the bottom half and battles D-6 champ Ethan Kauffman (22-9) of Mifflin County in the prelims. The winner of that match wouldn’t see Balestrini until the semifinals.
152 pounds
DuBois’ Scott (33-0), the D-4/9 champ, will seek his fourth regoinal crown at 152 this year after previously winning at 113, 126 and 138 a year ago. The Beaver has a bye into the quarters and appears to have a clear path to the finals.
The bottom half at 152 features a pair of local wrestlers in Clearfield’s McGonigal(D-4/9 2nd, 28-6) and St. Marys’ Johnny Wittman (D-4/9 3rd, 18-10).
McGonigal faces Altoona’s Adam Zerbee (D-6 4th, 13-16) in the prelims, with the winner likely to get D-6 champ Anson Wagner (23-10) in the quarters. As for Wittman, he opens against Westinghouse’s Taiwan Brewer (D-8 2nd, 7-12) for the right to battle D-10 champ Marques McClorin (34-4) of Cathedral Prep.
160 pounds
The area has a pair of competitors in the field at 160, and both landed in the top half of the bracket.
DuBois’ Gauge Gulvas (D-4/9 2nd, 23-12) faces Meadville’s Winstin Heagy (D-10 3rd, 6-11) in the prelims, with the winner potentially facing D-8 champ Seth Finnegan (26-8) of Carrick in the quarterfinals.
St. Marys’ Nick Crisp (D-4/9 3rd, 9-2) battles Warren’s Joey Arnold (D-10 2nd, 27-50 in another preliminary bout, with their winner getting D-6 champ Ethan Richner (29-2) of Bellefonte. Richner won a regional crown at 152 a year ago.
The bottom half at 160 is led by D-4/9 champ Coy Bastian (32-2) of Selinsgrove, who is a two-time regional runner-up.
170 pounds
Mifflin County’s Kibe (32-2) headlines the field at 170 and is in the top half, where he awaits the winner of a preliminary bout between St. Marys’ Raivis Bobby (D-4/9 2nd, 13-11) and McDowell’s Noah Bielak (D-10 3rd, 16-17.
The area’s other two competitors in the bracket are in the bottom half.
Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick (D-4/9 1st, 24-12) battles Bellefonte’s Stephen Ivicic (D-6 4th, 19-19) in the prelims, with the winner mostly likely getting State College Lance Urbas (D-6 2nd, 30-4) in the quarters.
DuBois’ Ryan White (D-4/9-3rd, 12-14) faces Westinghouse’s Mateo Bradbury (D-8 2nd, 9-9) in another prelim in the bottom, with D-10 champ Trent Tidball (29-2) of Meadville waiting in the wings in the quarterfinals.
182 pounds
The area’s two entrants ay 182 landed on opposite sides of the draw.
DuBois’ Garrett Starr (D-4/9 2nd, 17-6) finds himself in the top half with a preliminary bout against Warren’s Brandon Daugharthy (D-10 3rd, 7-14), with the winner likely getting D-8 champ Bryan Allen (13-3) of Obama. District 6 champ Ethan Rossman (30-2) of Bellefonte also is in the top half.
In the bottom, Clearfield’s Brett Zattoni (D-4/9 5th, 20-17) squares off aainst D-10 champion Griffin Buzzell (23-6) of Meadville in the prelims. The other district champ on that side is Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank (24-6).
195 pounds
The field at 195 features no returning state qualifiers and looks to be an open race for the three berths to states.
St. Marys’ Jeremy Garthwaite (D-4/9 2nd, 25-5) landed in the bottom half and faces Warren’s Luke Becker (D-10 3rd, 1-6) in the prelims. District 6 champ Ty Price (15-5) of State College also is on Garthwaite’s side.
Clearfield’s Matt Bailor (D-4/9 5th, 4-9) is in the top and wrestles D-10 champ Rhoan Woodrow (21-11) in the prelims.
220 pounds
The bracket at 220 is headlined by Selinsgrove’s Schon (32-0), the D-4/9 champ, and Prep’s Dorian Crosby (40-1), the D-10 champ who lost 8-4 to Schon in last year’s finals. The two look to be on another collision course to meet in the finals.
The area’s lone competitor in the field is St. Marys’ freshman Alex Lukaschunis (D-4/9 3rd, 15-13), who faces Brashear’s Haider Hattab (D-8 2nd, 3-1) in the prelims. The winner gets Crosby in the quarterfinals.
285 pounds
The heavyweight bracket looks to be an interesting one with all three of the four district champs are all ranked together (9-10-11) in the latest papowerwrestling rankings.
Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte (32-3), the D-4/9 champ, leads that group at No. 9 in the state. He has a bye into the quarters, where he will wrestle either Pre’s John Campbell (D-10 3rd, 19-10) or Obama’s Corey Cottrell (D-8 2nd, 7-10).
District 6 champ Blaine Davis (28-6) of Mifflin County, ranked No. 10, is on Billotte’s side of the draw. The two could meet in the semifinals.
DuBois’ Alex O’Harah (D-4/9 2nd, 23-10) is the other area entrant and landed in the top where he squares off against Altoona’s Trevor Manley (D-7 3rd, 15-11). O’Harah pinned Manley in the regular season.
Meadville’s Thomas Pollard (31-0), the D-10 champ ranked No. 11, also is in the top half. O’Harah could face the Bulldog in the semifinals.