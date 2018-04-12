DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team got a one-hit shutout from Tori Gregory Wednesday as the Lady Beavers captured their second win in as many days with a lopsided 15-0, 3-inning mercy rule win against Bradford at the Highland Street fields.
Bradford mustered just two walks and a single from its No. 9 batter in the top of the third against Gregory, who notched her first varsity victory in the circle.
Gregory was backed by an offense that pounded out 13 hits in just three innings. DuBois scored two runs in the first and four more times in the second before ending the game via the 15-run mercy rule with nine runs in the third.
Kylee Bundy and Molly Nosker each went 3-for-3 in the game. Bundy knocked in two runs and scored three times, while Nosker had two runs.
Teammate Maddie Ho was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, while Abby Lecker went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs. Kacie Means had a double and two RBIs, while Lexi Smith added a two-run double.
DuBois (2-1) is back in action today at Altoona before hosting Williamsport Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
In other action Wednesday:
DuBois Central
Catholic 22,
Sheffield 5, 4 innings
DuBois Central
Catholic 19,
Sheffield 1, 3 innings
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball swept a doubleheader from visiting Sheffield Wednesday, coming away with a 19-1 victory in three innings in Game 1 before scoring a 22-5 win in four innings in the night cap.
Stats were not available for the opening game, but in game No. 2, DCC pounded out 15 hits en route to its second lopsided win of the day.
Central scored seven times in the first, six in the second, four in the third and finally five runs in the fourth to finish off the mercy-rule victory as the visiting team.
Sheffield scored once in the first and four times in the third against DCC starter Carley Semancik. Ashley Wruble came to pitch the fourth for the Lady Cardinals, striking out two of the the three batters she faced.
Shayleigh Gulvas was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and four runs scored for DCC. Wruble and Mia Meholick each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Wruble had a triple, home run and four runs, while Meholick had a double and triple and three runs.
Jordy Kosko enjoyed a 2-for-3 day with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Semancik was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs on top of getting the win. Maddie Nasuti added a three-run double.
Central Catholic (7-0) hosts Union on Friday.
St. Marys 10,
Brookville 0, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — Maura Fledderman tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks as the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team topped visiting Brookville, 10-0, in five innings Wednesday.
Fledderman also went deep, homering along with teammate Brianna Grotzinger. Sydney Eckert had three hits while Micayla Bothun and Britney Shaw each had two hits. Bekka Bauer doubled.
St. Marys (1-1) visits Punxsutawney Thursday while Brookville (0-2) visits Redbank Valley Friday.
Johnsonburg 16,
Brockway 1, 4 innings
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-1 victory over visiting Brockway on Wednesday afternoon.
The game went just four innings due to the Mercy Rule.
Ramette Jordan Bundy went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Alyssa Kasmierski also had three hits with a double and a triple and two runs batted in.
Maria Jones, Lindsey Kocjancic, Amanda WIlliams and Isabella Galbo each had two hits, two runs scored and batted in a run. Kocjancic had a double.
Brooke Thomas tallied two hits and two RBIs.
Michaela Herzing and Jenna Pavlock each had a double.
Jordan Bundy pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks.
For Brockway, Leah Lindemuth had two hits and the lone RBI. Mackenzie Overbeck also had two hits for the Lady Rovers.
Morgan Lindemuth took the loss in the pitcher’s circle.
Brockway dropped to 0-2 overall. The Lady Rovers travel to Cameron County on Friday.
Johnsonburg improved to 1-1 with the victory. The Ramettes return to action today, traveling to Benzinger Park to face Elk County Catholic.
