HYDE — Clearfield hosted its annual Arctic Swim Classic Saturday, and three area schools — DuBois, Brookville and St. Marys — all competed in 13-team event at the Robert Shearer Natatorium.
DuBois led that trio as both its boys and girls squads finished fourth in the team standings. The Beavers scored 180 points and finished behind Clearfield (302), Dover (206) and Hollidaysburg (185). The Lady Beavers (145) were bested by Clearfield (179), Jersey Shore (173) and Hollidaysburg (158).
DuBois’ lone victory came on the boys’ side, where the quartet of Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala won the 200 freestyle relay by .24 seconds over Clearfield, 1:36.34-1:36.58.
The same foursome finished third in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:34.01.
Fenstermacher added a second place in the 200 freestyle (1:56.44) and a fourth in the 100 free (51.50). Gwizdala was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:01.03) and Wells was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:03.29) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.13).
DuBois also got a third from Ian Meterko in the 100 backstroke (59.35) and fifth-place finishes from Isaac Wayne (200 free, 2:00.00) and Kaleb Stevens (200 IM, 2;28.03).
Stevens added a sixth in the 500 free (5:44.74), while Wayne was was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.13).
The Beavers’ 400 free relay squad of Wayne, Stevens, Josh Singler and Mitchell Drahushak added a fifth-place finish (3:57.50), while the 200 medley relay of Meterko, Wayne, Stevens and Singler was eighth (1:58.08).
As for the Lady Beavers, their best individual performance was a third place by Abby Dressler in the 500 free (5:50.52).
Dressler also was part of two relay squads that came away with bronze medals and placed eighth in the 50 free (27.34).
She teamed up with Trulee Stainbrook, Rayna Fenstermacher and Alayna Cornelius in both the 200 free relay (1:49.66) and 400 free relay (4:01.58) to earn those third-place finishes.
Fenstermacher added a fifth place in the 200 IM (2:29.69), while Cornelius was seventh in the 50 free (27.26). Stainbrook was ninth in the 50 free (28:04), eight behind Dressler and Cornelius in that event.
Jessica Brant was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.49), and Allyson Andrulonis added a seventh in the 500 free (6:06.37) and eighth in the 200 free (2:16.43).
The Lady Beaver 200 medley relay of Brant, Tori Gregory, Cassie Carnesali and Ashley Usaitis was fifth with a time of 2:07.44.
“We had some really nice performances, some OK performances, but no bad ones,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “Coming out of our Christmas training, you’ll see some kids respond positively to the heavy training, particularly in the longer races.
“That’s what you saw from Ally Andrulonis, Abby Dressler, and Kaleb Stevens today in their 500s. Ian Meterko had a very nice backstroke today as well. He’s been close to dropping under that 1:00 barrier all season and was finally able to break it. Our new swimmers also dropped a lot of time after the new level of training.
“Our relays did very well today as well. We set some challenging goal times before the meet to go after, and all of them either made it or were just off. The boys 200 and 400 relays did particularly well.
“After the boys won the 200 (free relay), I knew they would be ready to go for the 400 and put up easily their best time on the season. Those were some of my favorite races of the day.”
St. Marys got a win in both the boys and girls competitions, as the Dutchmen finished fifth as a team (119) and the Lady Dutch ninth (99).
The Dutch got a win from Jacob Koss in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.41), while Camryn Bauer touched the wall first in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:10.24). Bauer’s time actually would have placed her fourth in the boys’ race.
The Dutchmen had a strong showing in the 50 free where Kevin Kuhar (23.25), Nathan McAnany (23.35) and Koss (23.59) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
McAnany added a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly (56.57), while Kuhar was fifth in the 100 free (51.64).
Koss, McAnany and Kuhar teamed up with Jaacob Ingram to place third in the 200 free relay (1:38.35) and fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:52.34)
As for Bauer, she added a sixth in the 50 free (26.68) and was part of two Lady Dutch relays that placed in the Top 6.
She teamed up with Jade Reynolds, Lucy Anthony and Julie Hoffman to place third in the 200 medley relay (2:05.06). That same quartet was fifth in the 200 free relay (1:50.72).
Hoffman was seventh in both the 200 free (2:16.12) and 500 free (6:08.15), while Anthony placed seventh in 200 IM (2:30.32) and eighth in 100 butterfly (1:11.65).
The Brookville boys enjoyed a solid day in the pool as they finished sixth in the team race with 102 points. The Lady Raiders came in 12th with 16 points.
The Raiders top finish came from Thad Johnson, who was third in the 200 IM (2;15.88). Johnson also was part of two relay squads the secured Top 5 finishes.
He joined forces with Donavan Hoffman, Calvin Doolittle and Aaron Briggs to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.28). That same group touched the wall fifth in the 200 free relay (1:38.74).
Hoffman placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1;10.64) and Doolittle was sixth in the 200 free (2:00.60). Luc Doolittle was eighth in the 500 free (6:01.10).
The Lady Raiders top finish was a ninth by Sadie Shofestall in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.65).
