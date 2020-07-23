With the loss of the high school spring sports season due to COVID-19, area baseball teams were unable to compete. Things went from bad to worse when American Legion also decided to cancel its season as well.
That left players from the area with no where to play baseball and facing the real possibility of losing an entire year of that level of competition.
Enter the Federation League.
The Fed League, which has no age limit and features quite a few collegiate players and a few past professionals, currently features teams from Brookville, DuBois, Rossiter and Sykesville.
In year’s past, Bigler, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and St. Marys also had teams in the league. With the league being down to just five teams, it was looking to expand, and legion baseball teams from Clearfield, Curwensville and Philipsburg needed somewhere to play.
“Whenever Legion canceled everything for that age group, we were left high and dry for that age group,” said Clearfield high school and legion head coach Sid Lansberry. “I talked to (Fed League president) Paul Roman, who welcomed us and the other two teams, and it worked out well for us and for them as well.
“They now had an eight-team league instead of a five-team league. So that gave them different opponents instead of playing the same teams over and over. All the teams were happy that we came in.”
Clearfield, which was sponsored by Pennsylvania Grain Processing, ended the regular season in fourth place with a record of 6-8, winning a tiebreaker over veteran team Rossiter.
“Pennsylvania Grain Processing jumped in and sponsored us and we appreciate that,” Lansberrry said. “And (assistants) Brian Barr and Aaron Tiracroda were invaluable, especially early on when I wasn’t able to coach due to the PIAA restrictions. Those two stepped in and helped all season.”
Things didn’t start out well for the Huskers, who began the season 1-4. That included back-to-back losses to regular season champs DuBois by scores of 20-1 and 8-0.
“We got hammered a few games, but every team treated us with respect,” Lansberry said. “By that I mean, they played hard against us. When you respect your opponent, you don’t take it easy on them, which we didn’t want. They all played hard against us and we had to earn everything we got. They played us as equals, and that’s what I appreciated.”
The Huskers were 3-7 at one point, but they continued to get better and finished the season winning three of their last four to vault into fourth place. PGP then lost two straight to Rossiter in the playoffs to get eliminated from the postseason.
But the experience the team got from facing the teams in the Fed League was much more important than an early playoff exit.
“The pitching we faced is the kind of pitching we’re going to see in varsity baseball and beyond,” Lansberry said. “Sometimes the kids were overmatched. But it was still a good experience.
“And being able to play these games was huge in helping us evaluate what we have coming back for next (high school) season. We’re probably in a rebuilding year. We lost five or six good kids. So it was huge to play these games this summer.”
Kuntz Motor
Company
(Hepburnia Twins)
Curwensville was in the same boat as Clearfield when the opportunity arose for it to also join the Fed League.
“After Amercian Legion jumped the gun and canceled the season, (Curwensville High School head coach) Tom (Harzinski) and I were scratching our heads trying to think how we could get our guys on the field,” said Kuntz Motor Company head coach and Tide assistant Ike Graham. “We could not have our guys sit idle for a full year, so I reached out to Paul Roman, Fed League President, and they welcomed us with open arms. I can’t thank them enough.
“Then to complicate matters more we were told by the school district we could not coach the summer team. Frank Hipps, Dan Lee and Tom Pentz, stepped up in a big way and coached the team and did a great job, until Tom (Harzinski)and I were able to return for the third game after the PIAA came to their senses.”
Originally choosing the name Hepburnia Twins, the team changed its name when Kuntz Motor Company stepped up to become its major sponsor.
“I would like to send sincere thank yous to the following business’ that made this possible: Kuntz Motors, Dimmick’s Auto Repair and C Classic Dodge,” Graham said. “We truly appreciate their support of Curwensville athletics. This wouldn’t have happened without them.”
Like PGP, the Twins started out slow, losing their first four games before beating the Huskers 4-3 in a classic at Lawrence Township Red Park. Kuntz Motors smoked Rossiter 15-6 two games later, but ended the season on a 9-game skid, including two playoff losses to DuBois.
Once of those losses was just a 4-0 defeat and showed how far the team had come from the beginning of the season when the Rockets handed them a 20-3 setback.
“I cannot stress enough how important this opportunity was for us as a team,” Graham said. “We learned a lot about our players, some guys stepped up in different roles and excelled. Others showed us where we really need to improve going forward.
“Our guys loved playing in this league. This league is full of talent. The caliber of arms we faced was amazing. Seeing that quality of pitching regularly can only make you better if you approach it the right way.
“There is no batting .650 in this league, like some of these guys do in Teener League. I also pointed out to watch how these guys carry themselves on the field, in the box and in the dugout. This was a great learning experience for us and should pay huge dividends come spring 2021.”
Spike Island
Pirates
Made up of players from Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and West Branch, the Pirates got off to the best start of the three newcomers, opening with a record of 4-2, which included sweeps of the regular season series’ with Kuntz Motors and Sykesville.
But the Pirates only won one of their final 10 games, including a playoff loss to Brookville.
“The competition of the Fed League was beyond our expectations,” Spike Island head coach Drew Bryan said. “It was a great experience for the kids. There were some ups and downs facing older competition, but they really held their own. I think many kids took the next step in their development and really took advantage of this opportunity.
“The pitching was off the charts. The kids saw some really strong college pitchers, former minor leaguers, and some top of the line high school pitchers. The hitters we saw from PSAC schools and the branch campuses of Penn State were great. The kids saw what it took to play at the next level and they learned that the game speeds up every level you go up. I think the kids will look back on this summer and think about how much it helped them in the future.”
While the competition was next level, just getting on the field was extremely important for the Pirates, who were almost all underclassmen this year at their various high schools.
“I think it was extremely important (to get on the field),” Bryan said. “Regardless of the outcome of the game or a pitch or an at-bat, the chance to have a season and to get an opportunity to play baseball this summer was huge for these kids and the future of the baseball programs in the area. It was awesome to see as these kids missed out on so many memories with classmates and teammates in the spring. So getting them an opportunity to play this summer was the priority.
“Without this opportunity, kids would have lost out on practice reps and game reps to reach their potential in their development. It could have been two calendar years between games and playing organized baseball for some kids who don’t play in the summer or fall, so it could have been detrimental to their growth. Also, baseball is a game where kids learn valuable life lessons, become leaders, and really fight through adversity throughout a season, so the importance of growing not only as a player but as person and student off the field was the challenge for us. So we felt that if the players and families were safe, then we needed to get this done for the kids. At the end of the day, it was all done for the kids.”