Area high schools may be closed for classes for the holiday break, but that doesn’t mean local sports fans will be lacking for action later this week as a host of area basketball and wrestling teams will be competing in holiday events.
On the hardwood, four annual area basketball tournaments will take place between Thursday and Saturday.
The Brookville Girls Holiday Tournament gets that action started on Thursday with a pair of games featuring fur local teams. DuBois Central Catholic (0-4) battles Brockway (0-5) in the opener at 6 p.m., while the host Lady Raiders (3-2) take on DuBois (5-2) at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s losers will play in the consolation game Friday at 6 p.m., with the winners vying for the title at 7:30 p.m.
Three other tournaments start on Friday.
The DuBois Boys Holiday Tournament kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a matchup featuring Brockway (2-3) and DCC (3-3). Brookville (3-3) vs. DuBois (4-2) follows at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m., with the championship to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Further north, the Elk County Boys and Girls Holiday Tournaments will take place at St. Marys High School Friday and Saturday — with four games slated each day.
Action in St. Marys gets underway Friday at 3 p.m. with the Elk County Catholic and Johnsonburg girls hitting the court. Johnsonburg (5-0) is the top seed for the event this year, while ECC (2-3) in the fourth seed.
Once that game is complete, the second-seeded St. Marys Lady Dutch (4-2) take on third-seeded Ridgway (4-3).
The first boys game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and features second-seeded Ridgway (7-0) vs. third-seeded Johnsonburg (4-1). The night cap at 8 p.m. renews the cross-town rivalry between top-seeded ECC (5-0) and fourth-seeded St. Marys (3-3).
Saturday’s action in St. Marys begins at 3 p.m. with the girls’ consolation contest, with the boys’ consy game to follow at 4:30. The girls’ and boys’ championship games will be played at 6:30 and 8 p.m., respectively.
Basketball won’t be the lone sport competing this week, though, as a handful of area wrestling teams will be in action.
The lone local wrestling tournament will take place in New Bethlehem, where Redbank Valley will host in annual team tourney. Brockway, Clarion and Curwensville will also be at the event.
DuBois is headed to the prestigious Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School, while St. Marys is making its annual journey to Chambersburg to wrestle in the Trojan Wars Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.