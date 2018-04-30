Several area track and field teams were in action Saturday competing at both the Lock Haven High School Classic and Franklin Invitational.
In Lock Haven, both Elk County Catholic and St. Marys had their full squads on hand, while a handful of Johnsonburg athletes also competed as the local contingent brought home 22 medals (Top 8 finishes).
Over in Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic and Redbank Valley hit the track with the schools combining to bring home more than a dozen medals from that event.
Elk County Catholic led the charge local charge at the 21st Annual Lock Haven University High School Classic as it won 11 medals at the 40-team event.
The ECC boys squad captured six of those medals, including three by its relay squads — 4x800 (2nd, 8:08.14), 4x100 (6th, 45.51) and 4x400 (6th, 3:36.64). Names were not available for relay squads.
Individually, Crusader Jacob Koss was fourth in the 100 (11.44), while Isaac Wortman was fourth in the steeplechase (7:11.19). Ben Hoffman added an eighth-place medal in the 3,200 (9:57.90).
John Wittman and Ben Sherry just missed out on the medals, as they were ninth in the 110 hurdles and shot put, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Lady Crusader Taylor Newton was one of three girls –along with Central Mountain’s Emelia McCloy and Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller to clear 5-1. McCloy won gold based on the tiebreakers, while Newton and Miller shared silver.
Teammate Samantha Fedus was a double medalist in the throws,palcing sixth in the shot put (35-7 3/4) and eighth in the discus (103-5). Kristen Fritz and Alicia Fritz placed fifth and sixth in the javelin with throws of 111-10 and 111-2, respectively.
The Lady Crusader 4x800 relay was seventh (10:21.86), while their 4x100 squad was just outside the medals in ninth.
The St. Marys girls came away with eight medals, three of which came in the relays with the 4x800 squad placing second (9:49.80), 4x400 squad third (4:17.09) and 4x100 squad fourth (53.22).
Individually, Arianna Kleppinger was fourth in the 100 dash (12.67) and fifth in the 200 (26.54), while Summer Herring earned a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (48.23). Kyla Johnson was fifth in the 3,200 (11:42.49) and Sierra Nunamaker added a fifth in the triple jump (34-0).
The Lady Dutch’s Tessa Grotzinger (800) and Saige Heigel (shot put) just missed out on medals with ninth-place finishes in their events, while Megan Quesenberry was 10th in the 800.
The St. Marys boys had one medalist in Adam Park, who was sixth in the discus (139-4). Teammate Anthony Cortina was 10th in the high jump.
Johnsonburg had two medalists on the boys side as Drew Kilhoffer was fifth in the discus (146-8) and Max Cowan eighth in the shot put (45-5). Ramette Haylee Cherry was 10th in the javelin.
Across the state in Franklin, DCC won three placewinners (Top 6), while Redbank Valley took home 14 medals.
Central Catholic’s Linkin Nichols captured a silver medal in the 800 (2:03.35), finishing just .14 seconds behind Reynolds’ Tyler Gill.
Lady Cardinal Mariah Alanskas was a double-medalist, placing in both hurdle races. She was fourth in 300 hurdles (53.19) and sixth in the 100 event (19.00). She also was 13th in the 100 dash.
Central Catholic’s Martina Swalligan finished just outside the medals in two different events, placing seventh in the shot put and ninth in the discus. John Piccirillo also was ninth in the 3,200 for the Cardinals.
As for Redbank, it had one gold medalist in Emily Gourley and two silver medal performances by the Lady Bulldogs 4x100 relay squad and Keaton Kahle.
Gourley won the girls high jump (4-9), while Kahle was second in the 100 dash (11.61) to Oil City’s Christian Cole (11.45).
Gourley’s gold headlined a strong day for the Lady Bulldogs — one that saw them win 11 medals.
The Lady Bulldogs 4x100 relay team of Paiton Rizzo. Alexis Holt, Haley Minich and Elizabth Hook earned silver with a time of 55.62, finishing .45 seconds behind Meadville.
Hook was a triple medalist on the day, was thrower Maddy Marshall.
Hook was third in the 100 dash (13.96) and fifth in the triple jump (31-9), while Marshall was fourth in both the shot put (29-9 1/2) and javelin (102-9) and sixth in the discus (91-5).
Minich added a fourth in the 200 dash (29.94), while Rizzo collected a fourth of her own in the triple jump (32-0 1/2). RTeammate Rhiannon Laughlin was fifth in the 3,200 (14;17.65), while Kimberly Westover was sixth in the 800 (2:48.66).
Kahle was joined as a medalist by Bulldog teammates Samuel Hetrick and Anthony Baileys. Hetrick was third in the high jump (5-11), while Baileys was fifth in the javelin (123-0).
