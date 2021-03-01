SHARON — Traditionally a celebratory mood for wrestlers taking home medals, this year’s take leaving Sharon High School Saturday night was a bit different.
Great effort, but one more step.
Instead, this year’s format was changed to decrease the amount of wrestlers at a venue with one-day competitions and for District 9 Class AA wrestlers, it meant a top-three finish to get to regionals in an eight-man bracket with District 10.
And rather than four placewinners per weight advancing to states, it’s three heading to the Western Super Regional held this Saturday at Indiana University of Pa.’s Kovalchick Center. District 9 didn’t fare all that different from year’s past against the rugged D-10 field, but without the fourth-placer advancing, just six wrestlers from D-9 head to IUP.
The day at IUP will have eight wrestlers battling for four spots for Hershey on March 12. The three finishers from Sharon join the top five finishers from the Southwest Region that included the WPIAL and Districts 5 and 6.
On the other end of the state, it’s the East Super Regional held at Pottsville High School. The eight wrestlers who head to Hershey will have a guaranteed top-eight medal, basically. So, in essence, states begin at IUP for the D-9 six, four of them from the Tri-County Area.
“It’s basically like wrestling the prelims and round of 16 next week,” Brookville head coach Dave Klepfer said. “In a normal year, we get four guys out to Hershey with Cayden Walter and Wyatt Griffin as well, but it’s not a normal year and you feel for those seniors who gave everything they had to the program.”
Instead, the Raiders and Johnsonburg account for the area’s four Super Regional qualifiers as senior Nathan Taylor won his second regional title and first at heavyweight while junior Owen Reinsel finished runner-up for the third time at 120 pounds.
The Raiders were a win away from IUP with Walter and Griffin, who lost in the consolation finals at 106 and 160 to finish fourth.
Johnsonburg captured two regional titles with seniors Nolan Shaffer at 138 and Cole Caslio at 160.
The other D-9 qualifiers were runners-up Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany at 126 and Kane’s Luke Ely at 152.
For Taylor, the dominating run continued in the early rounds with a technical fall of Zach Nesevich of Greenville and a second-period pin of Reynolds’ Guy Rocco John-Daniello before facing D10 champion Jordan Schell of Girard in the finals.
It was a matchup of the No. 2 Taylor against the No. 3 Schell as per papowerwrestling.com and it wound up looking like a traditional heavyweight postseason tilt as Taylor’s escape from bottom with 1:26 left in the third period set the final at 1-0. It was his first 1-0 decision of his varsity career, but he knows that more may be ahead.
Taylor gave up 32 pounds to the 285-pound Schell, who won his 100th bout earlier in the tournament.
“I was telling Jordan I ate a steak last night for supper and he said he wished he could and it sucks being a big guy,” Taylor said. “I knew with the weight disadvantage, I had to wrestle a smart match. When I was at 220, it was easy to double-leg kids and do all the fancy stuff. I was talking to (teammate Bryce) Rafferty this morning about not liking this heavyweight wrestling, because it’s so slow. But when you’re wrestling top kids, you have to adjust to it and wrestle a smart match and win 1-0.”
Taylor (23-1), a fourth-place medalist at states at 220 last year, opens with Tussey Mountain’s No. 8 Matt Watkins, who finished fourth at the Southwest Regional. In the semifinals, the winner could get Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens, who was No. 1 in the state going into regionals but lost in the final to Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty.
Reinsel (22-2), ranked No. 4 at 120, followed a familiar path to the regional finals with two pins, then lost again to a familiar foe in Reynolds’ senior two-time champion and No. 2 Gary Steen who majored him 9-0. Last year, the Penn State commit blanked Reinsel 5-0 at 113 and two years ago it was 9-1 in the 106 finals.
Johnsonburg’s Shaffer ran his season record to 15-0 with a 3-0 run to the title. He started with a pin of Commodore Perry’s Ashton Armagost in the quarterfinals and a 9-0 major decision over D-10 runner-up Easton Hedman of Eisenhower in the semifinals.
Against No. 21-ranked D10 champion Carson Filer of Mercer in the finals, the No. 13 Shaffer needed takedowns in the first and second periods to notch a 4-0 decision, his 98th career win heading to IUP. The anticipated milestone will come if he meets his season goal of getting to Hershey.
“I wanted to be offensive today,” Shaffer said. “Any time I wrestle defensive, it’s a little bit more held back and it’s not as good, so I went all out there.
“(IUP) won’t be easy at all, but I’m feeling good. I put in work over the summer and during the season. It’s been tough with just 10 bouts going into the postseason. It’s going to be tough competition there, but if I wrestle well, I can make it out.”
Casilio, ranked No. 7, also improved to 15-0 with a three-bout run to his title at 160. He pinned Mercer’s Mason Hesselgesser in the third period and Cochranton’s D10 runner-up Stetson Boozer in the semifinals to get a matchup with Reynolds’ D10 champion and No. 21-ranked Jalen Wagner.
Casilio matched Wagner’s upper body attacks and took him down in the first period and then again in the second to build a 4-0 lead. Wagner escaped in the second and then from bottom in the third to set the final at 4-2 for a hard-fought win for the Rams senior.
“It feels really good,” Casilio said. “I have a goal set in my mind and you always want to take that first step and winning (title) helps you out with the seeding in the next round and you get a better chance, so it’s always nice.”
— OF BROOKVILLE’S OTHER fourth wrestlers at Sharon, two reached the third-place match as noted above with Walter and Zimmerman losing at 106 and 160. Walter, ranked No. 6 and a sixth-place state medalist and regional champion last year, lost a 10-3 decision to eventual champion and No. 2-ranked Hunter Robison of Saegertown in the semifinals.
Walter majored Lucas Munsee of Corry 9-0 to get into the consolation final against Conneaut’s D10 third-placer Hunter Gould. Walter beat the No. 10 Gould 4-2 in their opener, but Gould rallied from a 3-0 deficit going into the third period and won 6-3.
Walter’s season ended at 17-7 and his career with 98 wins.
At 160, Griffin lost to eventual runner-up Wagner of Reynolds in an 8-5 decision in the semifinals before getting to the third-place bout with a 10-3 win over Sheffield’s Landon Mead. In a rematch with Commodore Perry’s D10 third-placer Clayton Smith, whom he beat 7-6 in their opener, it was Smith who got revenge in a 5-4 win. Griffin’s season ended at 16-11.
Raiders sophomore Jackson Zimmerman, the D-9 runner-up at 172, finished 1-2. He was pinned by Brockway’s D9 champion Noah Bash in a close bout at the end of the second period of their consolation semifinal.
Junior Bryce Rafferty, the D9 champion at 215, also finished 1-2. He won his opener over Lakeview’s Isaac DeVault in a 9-3 decision before losing to eventual runner-up and D-10 runner-up Cael Black of Eisenhower in a 12-5 decision.
Rafferty, in a D9 finals rematch with Redbank Valley’s Aiden Gardner, dropped a 3-1 decision and finished the year 18-6.
— JOHNSONBURG senior Dalton Stahli was 1-2 at 145 while sophomore Kaden Dennis was 1-2 at 152. Sophomore Rayce Milliard finished 1-2 at 132.
— BROCKWAY sent four to Sharon and three came within one win of a trip to IUP as Mark Palmer, Noah Bash and Seth Stewart were fourth at 126, 172 and 189 pound.
Palmer lost his opener at 126, then won two consolation bouts — a pin of Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger and 6-1 decision over D-10 runner-up Jack Martinec of Cochranton — before facing Hickory’s Connor Saylor again. Saylor dealt Palmer a 7-2 decision in their opener, then after two hard-fought scoreless periods where Palmer felt he had Saylor pinned in the first period, Saylor tilted Palmer from top and then pinned him with 1:03 left the bout.
Bash, the D-9 champion at 172 ranked No. 7, was blanked by D10 runner-up Landon Caldwell of Saegertown in the semifinals. He reached the third-place bout with a pin of Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman and against Fort LeBoeuf’s Timmy Church, the D10 third-placer, he took a 1-0 lead into the third period. Church escaped then took Bash down with eight seconds left to earn the trip to IUP.
Stewart lost twice to Fort LeBoeuf’s No. 12 Danny Church, the D-10 runner-up, first a 2-0 decision in the open and then 3-1 in overtime in the third-place bout.
D9 wrestlers were a combined 0-10 in the consolation final.
The Rovers’ D-9 106-pound champion Weston Pisarchick finished 1-2. He won his opener in a 6-0 decision over Corry’s Lucas Munsee, then dropped a 4-2 decision to eventual runner-up Louie Gill of Hickory. Pisarchick lost a 6-0 decision to Conneaut’s Hunter Gould in the consolation semifinals, his season ending at 13-3.
— REDBANK VALLEY also came close to qualifying for IUP, but went 0-4 in the consolation finals with Cole Bish at 113, Ridge Cook at 120, Aiden Gardner at 215 and Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
Bonanno went the whole way to the ultimate tiebreaker against Reynolds’ Guy Rocco John-Daniello in his third-place bout, but an interlocking penalty point was called on Bonanno, ending his season in a 3-2 loss.
D-9 132-pound champion Trenten Rupp and 189 runner-up Hudson Martz both went 0-2.
— CURWENSVILLE’S D-9 113-pound champion Jacob Carfley and teammates Nik Fegert, Ryder Kuklinskie and Logan Aughenbaugh went a combined 0-8.
— CLARION’S Cutter Boggess was 0-2 at 172.