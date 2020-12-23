The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Team for Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Tuesday and a trio of players from the Tri-County Area were selected — one in each classification.

All three players — Brookville senior Jack Krug (quarterback), St. Marys senior Garret Bauer (offensive lineman) and Redbank Valley junior Joe Mansfield (defensive end) — received All-State honors for the first time in their careers.

Mansfield was the lone District 9 player to land a spot on the Class 1A Team, which was comprised of 41 players on offense, defense, special teams and athlete positions on both sides of the ball.

Mansfield (6-2, 180 pounds) was a menace for opposing teams to handle from his defensive end position for a Bulldogs’ “D” that led spearheaded Redbank’s run to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

The Bulldogs ranked first in the area in scoring defense (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2 ypg), second in rushing defense (82.9 ypg) and third in passing defense (97.3 ypg).

Individually, Mansfield led the Bulldogs in sacks (9.5) and tackles for a loss (17.5) and was second in overall tackles (59). He also recovered four fumbles and blocked a punt.

During its postseason run, Redbank won just the fourth District 9 title in program history and first since 1996. The Bulldogs then captured the program’s first-ever win in the state playoffs — a 28-15 victory against D-5 champ Northern Bedford — before suffering a tough 19-14 loss to Reynolds in the PIAA quarterfinals to end a 7-1 season.

Krug (6-0, 195), who was named the 2020 Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Player of the Year, finally got some recognition at the state level after putting together one of the best careers by a quarterback in D-9 history.

Despite playing just eight games in a shortened season because of COVID-19, Krug put together arguably his best year as a senior. The Raider completed 164 of 237 passes for 2,369 yards with 31 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading Brookville to a 7-1 record and a runner-up finish in Class 2A in District 9.

Krug, who owns all the Brookville passing records, finished his career ranked third in District 9 history in passing yards (8,362) and second in touchdown passes (108). He also ran for 1,090 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Krug was one of four quarterbacks to make the Class 2A All-State squad, which was made up of 40 players overall.

Southern Columbia junior running back Gavin Garcia was named the Class 2A Player of the year after leading the Tigers to yet another state title. Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian was tabbed Coach of the Year after leading the Greyhounds to state finals.

As for Bauer (6-1, 268), he enjoyed a standout senior season in the trenches and was the anchor of an offensive line that Flying Dutchmen to lead the area in scoring offense (41.6), rank second in rushing offense (139.2 ypg) and total offense (404.4 ypg) and third in passing offense (265.2 ypg).

Bauer was one of six offensive lineman voted to the the Class 3A All-State team, which like Class 1A, featured 41 players.

State champion Central Valley took home both major awards for the classification, with Ameer Dudley being named Player of the Year and Mark Lyons Coach of the Year.

The only other District 9 player to earn All-State honors in the three classifications was Karns City senior Nathan Waltman, who was voted one of six linebackers on the Class 2A defense.

The All-State teams for Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be announced today.

Here is a look at the full All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A:

CLASS 1A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Brad Birch, Jeannette — 6-2, 190, freshman

Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center — 6-1, 203, senior

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley — 5-11, 180, senior

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire — 6-2, 185, freshman

Running Back

Cole Toy, Reynolds — 6-1, 195, senior

Dontae Sanders, Clairton — 6-2, 235, senior

Jaedon Zuzak, California — 5-9, 210, senior

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 171, senior

Hunter Cameron, United — 5-11, 210, senior

Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire — 5-11, 190, senior

Wide Receiver

James Sanders, Jeannette — 5-7, 150, senior

Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire — 6-2, 175, senior

Brett Birch, Jeannette — 5-10, 170, junior

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire — 6-3, 195, junior

Tight End

Jesse Engle, Williams Valley — 6-1, 225, senior

Offensive Line

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge — 5-11, 260, sophomore

Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds — 6-2, 290, senior

Luke Faber, Reynolds — 6-4, 250, senior

Isaac Harris, Muncy — 6-4, 235, junior

Colt Bickford, Glendale — 6-6, 315, senior

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton — 6-7, 315, senior

Athlete

Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — 5-11, 190, junior

Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area — 6-0, 170, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 215, senior

Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire — 6-3, 225, senior

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain — 6-0, 271, senior

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley — 6-2, 180, junior

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-3, 241, senior

Linebacker

Colin Holzman, Old Forge — 5-8, 205, senior

Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley — 5-11, 185, junior

Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township — 5-6, 163, senior

Logan Williard, Williams Valley — 5-8, 155, sophomore

Tyler Clark, Williamsburg — 5-8, 182, senior

Ethan Gush, Muncy — 5-11, 185, senior

Defensive Back

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township — 5-11, 180, senior

Ryan Stahl, Halifax — 6-2, 185, senior

Jake Herman, Williams Valley — 6-0, 180, senior

Ross Eyer, Muncy — 6-4, 172, sophomore

Specialist

Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire — 5-10, 175, senior

Athlete

Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge — 5-11, 165, senior

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic — 5-10, 175, senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside — 5-10, 185, senior

Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-3, 175, senior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge — 6-2, 189, senior

Jack Krug, Brookville — 6-0, 195, senior

Running Back

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls — 6-3, 230, senior

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190, junior

Darren Miller, Wilmington — 5-11, 185, senior

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 195 junior

Zack Miller, South Williamsport — 5-10, 175, senior

Ethan Susen, Wilmington — 5-9, 170, senior

Wide Receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171, junior

Brice Butler, Farrell — 5-9, 175, senior

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge — 6-4, 198, senior

Tight End

Mason Leib, Penns Valley — 6-0, 210, senior

Offensive Line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington — 6-2, 320, senior

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell — 6-3, 295, senior

Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls — 6-2, 222, senior

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington — 6-2, 315, senior

Mitch Miles, Laurel — 6-4, 295, senior

Weston Phanco, Wilmington — 6-2, 280, senior

Athlete

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis — 6-2, 190, senior

Kellen Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 185, junior

Garrett Laudenslager, Line Mountain — 6-2, 200, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Spencer Perry, Neshannock — 6-5, 230, senior

Connor Rager, Richland — 6-3, 270, senior

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain — 6-1, 215, senior

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-1, 225, junior

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210, senior

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls — 5-9, 185, senior

Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 6-0, 210, junior

Nathan Waltman, Karns City — 6-5, 240, senior

Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights — 6-1, 195, senior

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox — 6-1, 230, senior

Defensive Back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington — 5-10, 190, senior

Aaron Willis, Windber — 6-0, 165, senior

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse — 6-0, 187, senior

Jake Davis, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 165, senior

Specialist

Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley — 5-7, 133, senior

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington — 6-0, 170, senior

Cole Serfass, Palmerton — 6-3, 200, sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

CLASS 3A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Michael Henwood, Hickory — 6-2, 175, senior

K.J. Riley, Danville — 6-1, 195 senior

Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg — 5-10, 171, sophomore

Jake Hall, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 215, junior

Ameer Dudley, Central Valley — 6-2, 196, senior

Running Back

Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne — 5-11, 195, senior

Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond — 6-1, 190, senior

Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville — 6-0, 190, junior

Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill — 5-8, 170, junior

Landon Alexander, Central Valley — 5-11, 181, junior

Wide Receiver

Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory — 6-1, 165, junior

Daon Gripp, Tyrone — 6-3, 185, senior

Chad Parton, Salisbury — 5-11, 180, senior

Carson Persing, Danville — 5-8, 155, sophomore

Tight End

CJ Dippre, Lakeland — 6-5, 250, senior

Offensive Line

Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 235, senior

Ian Wright, Athens — 6-6, 302, senior

Hunter Hanna, Montoursville — 6-2, 220, junior

Eli Podgorski, South Park — 6-3, 263, senior

Garret Bauer, St. Mary’s — 6-1, 268, senior

Jack Feightner, Wyomissing — 6-2, 200, senior

Athlete

Mercury Swaim, Bedford — 6-0, 190, junior

Shea Morgan, Pine Grove — 5-10, 155, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward — 6-4, 235, senior

Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic — 6-0, 215, senior

Aeden Holler, Loyalsock — 6-4, 220, senior

Steven Olexy, Wyomissing — 6-0, 240, senior

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley — 6-3, 275, junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville — 5-11, 175, sophomore

Darren Brunner, Wyomissing — 6-1, 195, senior

Brody Robinson, Pine Grove — 5-10, 210, senior

Dylan Bennett, Montoursville — 6-4, 220, senior

Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing — 6-2, 240, senior

Jackson Pryts, Hickory — 6-4, 205, junior

Defensive Back

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing — 6-0, 175, senior

Myles Walker, Central Valley — 5-10, 158, senior

Steven Ressler, Bedford — 6-0, 185, senior

Stephon Hall, Central Valley — 6-2, 177, senior

Specialist

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing — 5-11, 175, senior

Athlete

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing — 5-11, 170, senior

Dillon Young, Montoursville — 6-1, 170, senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley

