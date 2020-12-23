The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Football Team for Class 1A, 2A and 3A were announced Tuesday and a trio of players from the Tri-County Area were selected — one in each classification.
All three players — Brookville senior Jack Krug (quarterback), St. Marys senior Garret Bauer (offensive lineman) and Redbank Valley junior Joe Mansfield (defensive end) — received All-State honors for the first time in their careers.
Mansfield was the lone District 9 player to land a spot on the Class 1A Team, which was comprised of 41 players on offense, defense, special teams and athlete positions on both sides of the ball.
Mansfield (6-2, 180 pounds) was a menace for opposing teams to handle from his defensive end position for a Bulldogs’ “D” that led spearheaded Redbank’s run to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
The Bulldogs ranked first in the area in scoring defense (8.3 ppg) and total defense (180.2 ypg), second in rushing defense (82.9 ypg) and third in passing defense (97.3 ypg).
Individually, Mansfield led the Bulldogs in sacks (9.5) and tackles for a loss (17.5) and was second in overall tackles (59). He also recovered four fumbles and blocked a punt.
During its postseason run, Redbank won just the fourth District 9 title in program history and first since 1996. The Bulldogs then captured the program’s first-ever win in the state playoffs — a 28-15 victory against D-5 champ Northern Bedford — before suffering a tough 19-14 loss to Reynolds in the PIAA quarterfinals to end a 7-1 season.
Krug (6-0, 195), who was named the 2020 Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Player of the Year, finally got some recognition at the state level after putting together one of the best careers by a quarterback in D-9 history.
Despite playing just eight games in a shortened season because of COVID-19, Krug put together arguably his best year as a senior. The Raider completed 164 of 237 passes for 2,369 yards with 31 touchdowns and just four interceptions while leading Brookville to a 7-1 record and a runner-up finish in Class 2A in District 9.
Krug, who owns all the Brookville passing records, finished his career ranked third in District 9 history in passing yards (8,362) and second in touchdown passes (108). He also ran for 1,090 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
Krug was one of four quarterbacks to make the Class 2A All-State squad, which was made up of 40 players overall.
Southern Columbia junior running back Gavin Garcia was named the Class 2A Player of the year after leading the Tigers to yet another state title. Wilmington’s Brandon Phillian was tabbed Coach of the Year after leading the Greyhounds to state finals.
As for Bauer (6-1, 268), he enjoyed a standout senior season in the trenches and was the anchor of an offensive line that Flying Dutchmen to lead the area in scoring offense (41.6), rank second in rushing offense (139.2 ypg) and total offense (404.4 ypg) and third in passing offense (265.2 ypg).
Bauer was one of six offensive lineman voted to the the Class 3A All-State team, which like Class 1A, featured 41 players.
State champion Central Valley took home both major awards for the classification, with Ameer Dudley being named Player of the Year and Mark Lyons Coach of the Year.
The only other District 9 player to earn All-State honors in the three classifications was Karns City senior Nathan Waltman, who was voted one of six linebackers on the Class 2A defense.
The All-State teams for Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be announced today.
Here is a look at the full All-State teams for Class 1A, 2A and 3A:
CLASS 1A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Brad Birch, Jeannette — 6-2, 190, freshman
Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center — 6-1, 203, senior
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley — 5-11, 180, senior
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire — 6-2, 185, freshman
Running Back
Cole Toy, Reynolds — 6-1, 195, senior
Dontae Sanders, Clairton — 6-2, 235, senior
Jaedon Zuzak, California — 5-9, 210, senior
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 171, senior
Hunter Cameron, United — 5-11, 210, senior
Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire — 5-11, 190, senior
Wide Receiver
James Sanders, Jeannette — 5-7, 150, senior
Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire — 6-2, 175, senior
Brett Birch, Jeannette — 5-10, 170, junior
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire — 6-3, 195, junior
Tight End
Jesse Engle, Williams Valley — 6-1, 225, senior
Offensive Line
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge — 5-11, 260, sophomore
Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds — 6-2, 290, senior
Luke Faber, Reynolds — 6-4, 250, senior
Isaac Harris, Muncy — 6-4, 235, junior
Colt Bickford, Glendale — 6-6, 315, senior
Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton — 6-7, 315, senior
Athlete
Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — 5-11, 190, junior
Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area — 6-0, 170, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 215, senior
Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire — 6-3, 225, senior
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain — 6-0, 271, senior
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley — 6-2, 180, junior
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-3, 241, senior
Linebacker
Colin Holzman, Old Forge — 5-8, 205, senior
Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley — 5-11, 185, junior
Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township — 5-6, 163, senior
Logan Williard, Williams Valley — 5-8, 155, sophomore
Tyler Clark, Williamsburg — 5-8, 182, senior
Ethan Gush, Muncy — 5-11, 185, senior
Defensive Back
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township — 5-11, 180, senior
Ryan Stahl, Halifax — 6-2, 185, senior
Jake Herman, Williams Valley — 6-0, 180, senior
Ross Eyer, Muncy — 6-4, 172, sophomore
Specialist
Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire — 5-10, 175, senior
Athlete
Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge — 5-11, 165, senior
Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic — 5-10, 175, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside — 5-10, 185, senior
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-3, 175, senior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge — 6-2, 189, senior
Jack Krug, Brookville — 6-0, 195, senior
Running Back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls — 6-3, 230, senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190, junior
Darren Miller, Wilmington — 5-11, 185, senior
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 195 junior
Zack Miller, South Williamsport — 5-10, 175, senior
Ethan Susen, Wilmington — 5-9, 170, senior
Wide Receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171, junior
Brice Butler, Farrell — 5-9, 175, senior
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge — 6-4, 198, senior
Tight End
Mason Leib, Penns Valley — 6-0, 210, senior
Offensive Line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington — 6-2, 320, senior
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell — 6-3, 295, senior
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls — 6-2, 222, senior
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington — 6-2, 315, senior
Mitch Miles, Laurel — 6-4, 295, senior
Weston Phanco, Wilmington — 6-2, 280, senior
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis — 6-2, 190, senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 185, junior
Garrett Laudenslager, Line Mountain — 6-2, 200, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock — 6-5, 230, senior
Connor Rager, Richland — 6-3, 270, senior
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain — 6-1, 215, senior
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-1, 225, junior
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210, senior
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls — 5-9, 185, senior
Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 6-0, 210, junior
Nathan Waltman, Karns City — 6-5, 240, senior
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights — 6-1, 195, senior
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox — 6-1, 230, senior
Defensive Back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington — 5-10, 190, senior
Aaron Willis, Windber — 6-0, 165, senior
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse — 6-0, 187, senior
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 165, senior
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley — 5-7, 133, senior
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington — 6-0, 170, senior
Cole Serfass, Palmerton — 6-3, 200, sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Michael Henwood, Hickory — 6-2, 175, senior
K.J. Riley, Danville — 6-1, 195 senior
Jeff Hoenstine, Central Martinsburg — 5-10, 171, sophomore
Jake Hall, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 215, junior
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley — 6-2, 196, senior
Running Back
Zane Janiszewski, Western Wayne — 5-11, 195, senior
Matt Frauen, Notre Dame-Green Pond — 6-1, 190, senior
Rocco Pulizzi, Montoursville — 6-0, 190, junior
Josh Chowansky, North Schuylkill — 5-8, 170, junior
Landon Alexander, Central Valley — 5-11, 181, junior
Wide Receiver
Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory — 6-1, 165, junior
Daon Gripp, Tyrone — 6-3, 185, senior
Chad Parton, Salisbury — 5-11, 180, senior
Carson Persing, Danville — 5-8, 155, sophomore
Tight End
CJ Dippre, Lakeland — 6-5, 250, senior
Offensive Line
Dustin Wallace, North Schuylkill — 6-0, 235, senior
Ian Wright, Athens — 6-6, 302, senior
Hunter Hanna, Montoursville — 6-2, 220, junior
Eli Podgorski, South Park — 6-3, 263, senior
Garret Bauer, St. Mary’s — 6-1, 268, senior
Jack Feightner, Wyomissing — 6-2, 200, senior
Athlete
Mercury Swaim, Bedford — 6-0, 190, junior
Shea Morgan, Pine Grove — 5-10, 155, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Chase Whatton, Elizabeth-Forward — 6-4, 235, senior
Devin Atkinson, Lancaster Catholic — 6-0, 215, senior
Aeden Holler, Loyalsock — 6-4, 220, senior
Steven Olexy, Wyomissing — 6-0, 240, senior
Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley — 6-3, 275, junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville — 5-11, 175, sophomore
Darren Brunner, Wyomissing — 6-1, 195, senior
Brody Robinson, Pine Grove — 5-10, 210, senior
Dylan Bennett, Montoursville — 6-4, 220, senior
Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing — 6-2, 240, senior
Jackson Pryts, Hickory — 6-4, 205, junior
Defensive Back
Zach Zechman, Wyomissing — 6-0, 175, senior
Myles Walker, Central Valley — 5-10, 158, senior
Steven Ressler, Bedford — 6-0, 185, senior
Stephon Hall, Central Valley — 6-2, 177, senior
Specialist
Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing — 5-11, 175, senior
Athlete
Jordan Auman, Wyomissing — 5-11, 170, senior
Dillon Young, Montoursville — 6-1, 170, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Lyons, Central Valley