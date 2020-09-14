The split start to the high school football season in District 9 kicked off Friday night with all the schools in the new-look Southern League hitting the field, playing in front of nearly empty stadiums because of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
Locally, Brookville (42-28 vs DuBois), Redbank Valley (44-0 vs Curwensville), Clearfield (27-0 at Penns Valley) and Central Clarion Clarion (42-6 vs Punxsutawney) all collected season-opening while Brockway dropped its opener at home to Union/A-C Valley, 37-7.
The win was the first for the newly named Central Clarion County Wildcats, which is the three-school co-op featuring Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and North Clarion.
The other three area teams — St. Marys, Elk County Catholic and Ridgway — begin their seasons this week as part of the IU9 League bubble created when the Intermediate Unit 9 made the decision to have its schools only compete against each other.
Elk County hosts Cameron County on Thursday night, while St. Marys and Ridgway both are in action Friday night with the other seven area schools from the Southern League.
The five local games that were played featured several big individual performances by players — some of whom picked up right where they left off a year ago.
Chief among those performances was that of Brookville quarterback Jack Krug, who completed 27 of 41 passes for 383 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Raiders home win vs. DuBois.
Krug threw for 275 of those yards in the first half as he became the eighth quarterback in District 9 history to reach the 6,000-yard milestone. By night’s end, he had moved into seventh place all-time (6,376 yards) by passing former Clearfield great Chad Kroell (6,088).
Krug also passed a pair of Bison greats in career touchdown passes (81), passing both Kroell (79) and Isaac Rumery (78) with his four TDs.
Brookville showed off its depth at receiver on the night, as it didn’t have a player reach the century mark but had four different guys finish with 84 or more yards.
Krug wasn’t the lone area QB to go over 300 yards, as Central Clarion senior QB Calvin German went 13 of 20 for 308 yards. He threw four TDs himself along with an interception.
His main target was a familiar one in fellow senior Ethan Burford (both are Clarion players), who had five catches for 193 yards — including touchdown grabs of 40, 52 and 64 yards.
Burford is no stranger to those types of numbers, as he led the Tri-County Area in receiving yards (1,179), yards per catch (30.2) and touchdowns (17).
The only other area player with 100-yard receiving in the opening week was Clearfield senior Jake Lezzer, who had eight catches for 113 yards in his return to the field after missing the end of last season due to injury.
The lone area player to reach the century mark in rushing was Redbank Valley senior Hudson Martz, who tallied eight carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in a lopsided win against the Golden Tide.
Defensively, Central Clarion senior ason Ganoe opened the year with a pair of interceptions as part of a defensive effort that saw the Wildcats pick off four Punxsy passes.
Here is a look at all the stats/box scores from Friday night’s games:
BROOKVILLE 42,
DuBOIS 28
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 7 0 14 — 28
Brookville 14 14 8 6 — 42
First Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 1 run (kick failed), 10:13.
D—Derraick Burkett 85 KO return (Nick Graeca kick), 9:59.
BV—Braiden Davis 22 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth), 4:59.
Second Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 11 run (Jack Krug run), 9:49.
D—Austin Henery 2 run (Nick Graeca kick), 2:28.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 15 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 0:13.
Third Quarter
BV—Robert Keth 12 pass from Jack Krug (Robert Keth run), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 3 run (Nick Graeca kick), 11:53.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 19 pass from Jack Krug (kick failed), 5:56.
D—Zach Shilala 16 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 3:38.
D BV
First downs 14 23
Rushes-yards 29-(-7) 29-35
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-0 27-41-0
Passing Yards 183 383
Total Plays-Yards 56-176 70-418
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Punts 3-39.7 3-41.0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 10-89
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Zach Henery 14-52, Chandler 2-9, Derraick Burkett 2-(-5), Cam-Ron Hays 8-(-37), Austin Henery 1-2, De’Andre Vogt 1-3, Team 1-(-31).
Brookville—Robert Keth 10-44, Creed Kneep 4-8, Braiden Davis 6-9, Kyle MacBeth 4-1, Jack Krug 2-(-2), Linkin Radaker 1-0, Team 2-(-25).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 18 of 27, 183 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
Brookville—Jack Krug 27 of 41, 383 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Zach Shilala 7-72, Chandler Ho 2-23, Zach Henery 4-30, Dale Kot 2-29, Austin Mitchell 1-2, Derraick Burkett 1-27.
Brookville—Kyle MacBeth 7-98, Robert Keth 5-92, Brayden Kunselman 8-87, Ryan Daisley 6-84, Braiden Davis 1-22.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Brookville—None.
REDBANK VALLEY 44,
CURWENSVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Redbank Valley 15 22 7 0 — 44
First Quarter
R –Hudson Martz 25 run (Brenden Shreckengost pass from Cam Wagner), 9:02.
R –Kobe Bonanno 14 pass from Gunner Mangiantini (Derrick Downs kick), 4:38.
Second Quarter
R –Tate Minich 25 pass from Gunner Mangiantini (Shreckengost pass from Mangiantini), 4:19.
R –Mangiantini 39 run (Marquese Gardlock pass from Mangiantini), 1:19.
R –Gardlock 25 pass from Mangiantini (kick failed), :00.
Third Quarter
R –Trenten Rupp 8 pass from Mangiantini (Landon Pence kick), 6:37.
R C
First downs 21 4
Rushes-yards 29-257 27-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 7-19-0
Passing Yards 174 61
Total Plays-Yards 50-431 46-61
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
Punts 2-27.5 6-33.5
Penalties-Yards 9-107 5-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley—Hudson Martz 8-101, Ray Shreckengost 10-69, Gunner Mangiantini 3-57, Brenden Shreckengost 2-22, Joe Mansfield 1-7, Tate Minich 2-2, Brandon Ross 1-2, Noah Anderson 2-(-3).
Curwensville—Duane Brady 7-28, Thad Butler, 2-6, Chase Irwin 4-5, Jake Mullins 1-(-2), Dan McGarry 12-(-16), Team 1-(-19).
PASSING
Redbank Valley—Gunner Mangiantini 10-for-11, 129 yards, 4 TDs; Cam Wagner 4-for-10, 45 yards.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 7-for-19, 61 yards.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley—Dalton Bish 3-45, Tate Minich 3-40, Marquese Gardlock 2-36, Mason Clouse 1-15, Kobe Bonanno 1-14, Kaden Neiswonger 1-12, Trenten Rupp 1-8, Ashton Kahle 1-4.
Curwensville—Ty Terry 1-37, Andrew Freyer 1-29, Michael Lezzer 1-2, Thad Butler 2-(3), Jake Mullins 2-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS
None
UNION/A-C VALLEY 37
BROCKWAY 7
Score by Quarters
Union 8 15 0 14 — 37
Brockway 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
U—Tanner Merwin 11 run (Gaven Bowser pass from Tanner Merwin), 7:23
Second Quarter
U—Karter Vogle 18 pss from Tanner Merwin (Caden Rainey pass from Tanner Merwin), 4:52
U—Tanner Merwin 59 run (Colton Murray kick), 1:27
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
U—Eli Penny 13 interception return (Colton Murray kick), 9:14
U—Bailey Crissman 2 run (Colton Murray kick), 3:07
B—Tanner Morelli 80 kick return (Lewis Painter kick), 2:49
U B
First downs 7 6
Rushes-yards 31-180 23-(-35)
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-1 10-17-3
Passing Yards 59 105
Total Plays-Yards 43-239 40-70
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Punts 4-30.3 6-34.8
Penalties-Yards 4-40 10-98
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Union/A-C Valley—Eli Penny 7-8, Kylar Culbertson 5-27, Tanner Merwin 7-75, Caden Rainey 3-30, Bailey Crissman 3-15, Gaven Bowser 4-29, Team: 2-(-4).
Brockway—Conner Ryckman 6-11, Conner Ford 8-(-17), Seth Stewart 1-2, Loren Way 3-(-13), Ezra Swanson 2-4, Ben Glasl 1-(-6), Peyton Maurer 1-(-10), Team: 2-(-6).
PASSING
Union/A-C Valley—Tanner Merwin 5-of-12, 59 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
Brockway—Conner Ford 10-of-17, 105 yds., 3 Int.
RECEIVING
Union/A-C Valley—Caden Rainey 2-30, Bailey Crissman 1-4, Karter Vogle 1-19, Gaven Bowser 1-6.
Brockway—Tanner Morelli 2-45, Austin Schmader 3-35, Ben Glasl 2-22, Jalen Kosko 1-2, Ezra Swanson 1-10, Loren Way 1-(-9).
INTERCEPTIONS
Union/A-C Valley—Karter Vogle, Eli Penny, Bailey Crissman.
Brockway—Ben Glasl.
CLEARFIELD 27
PENNS VALLEY 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 14 0 6 — 27
Bellefonte 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C—Oliver Billotte 1 run, (Graeson Graves kick), 6:40.
Second Quarter
C—O. Billotte 7 run, (Graves kick), 5:07.
C—Karson Kline 11 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:07.
Fourth Quarter
C—Kline 9 pass from O. Billotte, (kick blocked), 5:20.
C PV
First downs 21 8
Rushes-yards 40-151 24-62
Comp-Att-Int 17-30-0 8-17-0
Passing Yards 207 44
Total Plays-Yards 70-358 41-106
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts 3-33.7 6-31.2
Penalties-Yards 7-35 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12-57, Mark McGonigal 12-55, Jason Plubell 10-19, Jose Alban 4-18, Jake Lezzer 1-2. Braedon Firanski 1-0.
Penns Valley—Aidan Brinker 13-43, Seth Baney 7-25, Tanner Ilgen 3-8.
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 17-of-30, 207 yds., 2 TD.
Penns Valley—Aidan Brinker 8-of-17, 44 yds.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Jake Lezzer 8-113, Karson Kline 5-60, Nate Natoli 3-38, Jason Plubell 1-(-4)
Penns Valley—Mason Lieb 3-15, Stephen Ripka 3-(-5), Gage Ripka 1-15, Alex Hammer 1-11.
CLARION 42,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 6 0 0 0 — 6
Central Clarion 20 7 8 7 — 42
First Quarter
CC –Cooper Shall 65 run (Beau Verdill kick), 9:45
CC –Ethan Burford 52 pass from Cal German (kick failed), 7:25
P –Kameron Falgout 83 run (kick failed), 7:07
CC –Breckin Rex 56 run (Verdill kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
CC –Christian Simko 33 pass from German (Verdill kick), 1:47
Third Quarter
CC –Burford 64 pass from German (German pass to Cutter Boggess), 5:06
Fourth Quarter
CC –Burford 40 pass from German (Verdill kick), 11:52
P CC
First downs 9 15
Rushes-yards 23-142 31-146
Comp-Att-Int 6-18-4 13-20-1
Passing Yards 77 308
Total Plays-Yards 41-219 51-454
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Punts 7-29.6 1-58
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Kameron Falgout 10-105, Colin Hoover 7-35, Zeke Bennett 14-21, Peyton Hetrick 1-(-6), Team 1-(-13).
Central Clarion—Cooper Shall 6-73, Breckin Rex 6-82, Boggess 7-37, Ethan Burford 1-(-6), Cal German 4-(-20), Hayden Haines 1-3, Connor Kopnitsky 1-(-2), Logan Divins 2-(-2), Team 3-(-19).
PASSING
Punxsy —Seth Moore 3-of-7 39 Yds, 2 Int; Peyton Hetrick 1-of-4 18 Yds., 1 Int; Kameron Falgout 2-of-7 20 Yds., 1 Int.
Central Clarion — Cal German 13-of-20 308 Yds., 4 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy — Zeke Bennett 2-27, Cooper Ritchey 1-11, Gabe Kengersky 1-4, Colin Hoover 1-7, Alex Phillips 1-28.
Central Clarion — Ethan Burford 5-193, Cutter Boggess 5-62, Christian Simko 2-38, Jason Ganoe 1-15.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—Colin Hoover.
Clarion: Jason Ganoe 2, Cooper Shall, Ryan Hummell.