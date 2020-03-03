JOHNSTOWN — The Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships were held over the weekend at the Cambria County War Memorial and seven competitors from the Tri-County Area came home with medals between the boys and girls events.
The local contingent was led by St. Marys’ Beau Azzato, who won gold at 187 pounds in the boys championships. He was one of just two state champs from Area 5 in either event. The other was Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller, who went 3-0 to win the 147-pound title in the girls tourney.
Azzato was joined on the podium in he boys tournament by DuBois’ Zach Gallagher (5th, 212), Clarion’s Brock Champluvier (5th, 252), Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (6th, 102) and Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain (7th, 167) and Will Domico (8th, 132).
Clearfield’s Sarah Cutler went 1-2 and finished fourth at 172 in the girls state tournament. The only other area girl to compete was DuBois’ Abby Klaiber, who went 0-2 at 132.
Azzato, one of six St. Marys wrestlers at states on the boys’ side, went 5-0 on the weekend. He collected pins in three of his first four bouts to reach the finals, including falls against Cranberry’s Walker Willey (3:08) and Seneca Valley’s TJ border (4:24) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Once in the finals. Azzato edged Palisades Daniel Haubert, 5-4, for the title. Azzato jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period on a takedown and set of backpoints.
Haubert countered with a reversal from the bottom in the second. Azzato escaped with six seconds lef but gave up a takedown in the second with two seconds remaining to lead 5-4.
Azzato chose bottom in the third and never got out from under Haubert. But, there was no need to as he came away wit the gold medal when Haubert was unable to turn him.
The other five St. Marys wrestlers all won at least one bout. Cole Neil (92 pounds) and Andrew Wolfganger (117) each went 2-2, while Benjamin Reynolds (97), Jaden Wehler (112) and Bryson Tucker (212) all were 1-2.
Gallagher put together a 5-2 weekend to place 5th at 212 for DuBois’ lone medal of the weekend. Gallagher notched four of his five wins by way of fall before topping Saegertown’s Porter Brooks, 9-2, in the fifth-place bout.
Gallagher’s losses came to runner-up Jessi Stempka of General McLane in the quarterfinals and fourth-place finisher Dante Burns of Central Bucks East in the consolation semifinals.
DuBois had two other wrestlers compete on the weekend. Aiden Snowberger (112) went 1-2 and Owen McCleary (87) was 0-2.
Champluvier, one of two Clarion competitors, went 3-3 en route to his fifth-place finish at 252, while Kaden Ferguson went 0-2 at 82 pounds.
Pisarchick also went 3-3 with a pair of major decisions to capture his sixth-place medal at 102 pounds. He was one of five Brockway wrestlers at states.
Jack Smith (167) put together a 3-2 weekend, while Parker Pisarchick (107) was 1-2. Dylan Bash (117) and Tanner Guaglione (147) were 0-2.
Clearfield’s Chamberlain put together a full weekend of work to earn his seventh-place medal, going 5-2 in a large bracket at 167. Domico went 3-3 on his way to landing on the podium in eighth place at 117.
Carter Freeland posted a 4-2 record at 117 but fell short of winning a medal while Clearfield teammates Patrick Knepp (140) and Ty Aveni (112) went 3-2 and 2-2, respectively.
A dozen other area wrestlers also hit the mats in Johnstown but came up short of landing on the podium
Brookville’s Cole Householder (102) went 5-2, while Alec Geer (82), Bryce Weaver (147) and Ganen Cyphert (187) were all 1-2.
Johnsonburg’s Aiden Bittler (124) and Ridgway’s David Steis (252) both went 2-2 in their respective weight classes, while Redbank Valley’s Nolan Gardner (252) and Daniel Evans (92) finished 1-2 and 0-2, respectively.
The Curwensville quartet of Austin Gilliland (77, Damian Brady (87), Logan Aughenbaugh (132) and Trenton Guiher (147) all went 0-2.