DuBOIS — The DuBois Rockets used an offensive explosion in the fifth inning Sunday night at Showers Field to knock off Rossiter, 9-1, in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated to win the Federation League championship series 4-1.
The Fed League title was the second straight for the Rockets, and third in four years, and punctuated an impressive 2021 season that saw DuBois go a combined 29-2 between the regular season (20-1) and postseason (9-1). The Rockets’ lone losses came to Pulaski (2-1) on June 4 in the fifth game of the season and Rossiter (5-3) in Game 3 of the Fed League finals last Thursday.
Sunday’s title-clinching victory was far from certain most of the way as it proved to be an old-fashion pitchers’ duel between Rossiter’s Ty Ryen and DuBois’ Taylor Boland.
Ryen, a senior to be at Marion Center, took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth as he only allowed two base runners through four innings on a leadoff walk in the third and a two-out error in the fourth.
Boland, one of several Penn State DuBois players on the Rockets’ roster, matched zeroes with Ryen most of the way to that point as well. However, he still found himself trailing 1-0 as the Miners used three hits in the second to push across a run second against the Rockets’ righty.
The game changed in DuBois’ favor in the fifth though as a veteran Rockets lineup eventually figured out Ryen and exploded for nine runs on seven hits in the inning.
Ryen allowed seven of the nine runs before he was forced to leave the game after appearing to hurt his knee while trying to cover home plate on a wild pitch that allowed Garrett Brown to score. Anthony Maseto came on in relief and gave up two runs of his own before finally getting the Miners out of the inning.
All told, DuBois sent 14 batters to the plate in the huge inning, with eight different Rockets scoring in the frame. Cory Lehman and Luke Salvo each went 2-for-2 in the inning and combined to drive in five of the nine runs. Salvo had three RBIs and Lehman two.
Boland was the beneficiary of that offensive explosion as he gave the Rockets six strong innings. He struck out the side around a pair of hits in the top of the sixth for a key shutdown inning as he notched his second win of the championship series.
Boland, who also won Game 1, was named the Fed League Finals MVP for his effort on the mound. He tossed a combined 10 innings between his two wins, allowing two runs (both earned) on 10 hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Dan Stauffer relieved Boland in the seventh and tossed a quick 1-2-3 inning to finish off the game and another title for the Rockets. Boland and Stauffer are part of a deep Rockets pitching staff led by veteran TJ Gornati, who also coaches both Boland and Stauffer at Penn State DuBois.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere without these guys — scoring runs for me, playing defense behind me and doing everything for me,” said Boland of his teammates. “They are always there if I’m down to pick me up. If I didn’t have them, we wouldn’t be here right now. When I first got to Penn State DuBois, TJ was there telling me what I needed to fix and what to work on. From then on. I’ve been doing well. TJ has been there from the beginning to help me out, I wouldn’t be here without him.
“They (Rossiter) can hit the ball. I didn’t expect them to hit like they did, so props to them. I just had to work on the outer half and stay down. That was pretty much it.”
“It’s nice to have pitching depth because you don’t have to scramble around and have a set rotation,” said DuBois coach Milt Mattern. “We have the veteran presence in TJ and he helped out a lot (in Saturday’s win). And, what more could you ask for from Taylor today. He’s a young kid coming in, his first season with us and gets two wins and has 10 innings pitched and only gives up a couple runs in the finals. He did a great job.”
Boland and Ryen each enjoyed quiet first innings Sunday, with the Rockets turning a nice double play to end the top half. With runners on first and second, Daren Byers hit a ball up the middle that shortstop Clayton read made a diving stop on. Read flipped the ball to Garrett Brown at second before Brown fired home to get Addison Neal, who tried to score for second, to complete a 6-4-2 double play.
Rossiter then grabbed the lead with its lone run of the day in the second, which came as part of a two-out rally started when Boland hit Matt Gourley. Ashton Stonbraker followed with a single to left, while Ryen beat out an infield single to load the bases.
Addson Neal then made it three hits in a row as he smacked a single to center to score Gourley to make it 1-0 before Boland got a groundout to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
The game stayed 1-0 from there as both pitchers were in control on the mound.
Ryen faced just one over the minimum through four innings thanks to a double play turned by his defense after Clayton Read drew a leadoff walk in the third.
All that changed in the bottom of the fifth though, as the Rockets finally figured out Ryen.
Chris Calliari reached to lead off the inning and hustled around to third on a single by Lehman. Read and Salvo followed with back-to-back RBI singles that plated Calliari and Salvo, respectively, to give the Rockets the lead at 2-1. DuBois was far from done in the inning though.
Josh Sorbera kept things rolling with a bunt single down the third-base line on a tough inside pitch, then Garrett Brown smacked a twi-run single through an infield that was playing up. Ryen finally got an out when Thayne Morgan hit a grounder to third and Miner Isaac Stouffer cut down Sorbera at the plate.
Dan Stauffer promptly walked to reload the bases before Brown scored on a wild pitch — a play on which Ryen was hurt trying to cover the plate as Brown slide in safely without contact.
Maseto came on and walked Sean Sleigh to reload the bases before striking out Calliari for the second out. The Rockets didn’t let Maseto off the hook, though, as Lehman and Salvo each ripped two-run singles around a walk by Read to punctuate a huge nine-run inning that captured the Fed League crown for DuBois.
Rossiter tried to make some type of counter in the sixth, getting singles from Pete Meterko and Stonbraker in the inning. Boland didn’t let any type of rally build though as he struck out the other three hitters he faced in the frame in his final inning of work.
A perfect seventh inning by Stauffer then let the Rockets’ championship celebration begin.
“The Ryen kid from Rossiter pitched a nice game,” said Mattern. “We just kept seeing pitches and working the count and finally got to him there in the fifth. One thing led to another and we were able to get some clutch hits and it worked to our advantage. I want to give credit to Rossiter, though. They battled us here in the final and played hard and gave us some great games.
“We’ve had a nice run this year and to have everybody here today was nice because we have a deep hitting lineup, and the guys at the bottom were key in that one inning today. They really put somethings together. We’re just so fortunate to have a good mix of guys and play very well as a team and support each other ... just wish Gaz (manager Jeff Gasbarre) could have been here today. But, he’ll have some fun with us later.”
Gasbarre missed the game because of a family event he was attending.
The Rockets won Game 4 of the series Saturday in Rossiter, 8-3, getting a strong outing from Gornati as he returned from managing his son’s St. Marys Minor League All-Star team at the state tournament. Gornati threw 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out seven. Stauffer tossed the final 1 1/3 innings.
Thayne Morgan, Cole Breon and Tyler Yough each had two hits, with Morgan and Breon each hitting a double. Morgan also scored twice, while Breon had three RBIs.
DuBOIS 9,
ROSSITER 1
Score by Innings
Rossiter 010 00 0 — 1
DuBois 000 090 x — 9
Rossiter—1
Addison Neal lf-p 4011, Isaac London ss 4000, Isaac Stouffer 3b 3010, Limerick ph 1000, Daren Byers cf 3000, Pete Meterko 2b 3010, Anthony Maseto rf-p-lf 3000, Matt Gourley 1b 2100, Ashton Stonbraker c 2020, Ty Ryen p 2010, Dylan Kachmar rf 1000. Totals: 28-17-1.
DuBois—9
Garrett Brown 2b 3112, Thayne Morgan cf 3100, Morgan Bell ph 1000, Dan Stauffer rf-p 2100, Brett Beith rf 1000, Sean Sleigh 1b 3100, Chris Calliari lf-rf 2100, Cory Lehman dh-lf 3222, Taylor Boland p 0000, Clayton Read ss 1111, Luke Salvo c 3123, Josh Sorbera 3b 3010. Totals: 25-9-7-8.
Errors: Rossiter 2, DuBois 1. Rossiter 8, DuBois 3. DP: Rossiter 1, DuBois 1. HBP: Gourley (by Boland); Cole Breon (by Neal).
Pitching
Rossiter: Ty Ryen-4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Anthony Maseto-2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Addison Neal-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Dan Stauffer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Ryen.