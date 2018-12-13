BROCKWAY — Four different Brockway players scored in double figures as the Rovers led from start to finish on their way to a 58-40 victory at home over Kane Wednesday.
Zane Puhala got the scoring started for Brockway (2-2) by knocking down a layup in the opening minutes despite drawing a hard foul on the play.
The senior knocked down the free throw to finish off the three-point play to give the Rovers an early lead, one they would not relinquish the remainder of the night.
Brockway led 13-10 after the opening quarter of play despite a pair of three-pointers from Kane’s Chad Geville and Carson Whiteman.
A basket from Kane’s Alex Rezzelle cut the Rovers’ lead to 13-12 early in the second quarter, but that is when Brockway, led by a tenacious full-court press defense, took over the game.
“We did a great job all night after the press of rotating back, getting out to their shooters and making them move out a little further or shoot a contested three,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said.
Clark added that his team did well rebounding on the defensive end to limit Kane’s second chance opportunities.
After Noah Adams knocked down a three-pointer for the Rovers, a basket from Kane’s Zuke Smith brought the score to 16-14.
Brockway followed with a 14-0 run, which lasted for a large portion of the quarter to take a 30-14 lead inside the final minute of the first half.
The run was aided by three-pointers from Puhala and Alex Freemer, as Adams also knocked down a pair of baskets during that stretch.
The teams traded made baskets in the final minute of the half, as the Rovers took a commanding 32-16 lead into the half.
The third quarter saw both teams knocking down shots from deep, as each team knocked down a trio of shots from behind the arc in the third, as six of the 11 made baskets in the quarter were three-pointers.
For Brockway, Adams, Jonathan Wood and Matthew Clark each knocked down a three, while Austin Pierson made one three and Smith knocked down a pair of three-pointers for the Wolves.
After the fast-paced third quarter, Kane had trimmed Brockway’s lead by seven points, as the Rovers led 45-36 heading into the final quarter of play.
Just like they did in the second quarter, the Rovers’ defense took over the final quarter of play, this time holding the Wolves to just four points over the final eight minutes of play.
On the offensive end, Clark shot lights out in the final quarter, knocking down four shots, including a three pointer to finish with nine points in the fourth to help Brockway close out the 58-40 victory.
Clark and Adams finished the game tied for a game-high 12 points, as Freemer added 11 points for the Rovers.
Puhala added a double-double in the victory, scoring 10 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds.
Wood chipped in seven points and seven boards for Brockway, while Marcus Copelli added six points in the win.
“If guys can contribute equally it takes the pressure off any one guy to provide the scoring,” Clark said. “I thought we had some pretty good ball movement and I thought we got a lot of great looks.”
Smith also posted a double-double, scoring 10 points for the Wolves and pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds.
Greville and Alex Rezzelle each added eight points for Kane in a losing effort.
The Brockway head coach noted the importance of limiting the damage of a strong shooter like Greville.
“We wanted to make him take tough threes and always be aware of where he’s at because he’s a great shooter,” Clark said. “I thought our guys did a great job all night communicating and I thought our defense was excellent all night long.”
The Rovers don’t play again until Saturday, Dec. 22 at Elk County Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.