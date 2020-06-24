DuBOIS — Buck’s used a fast start and strong pitching to upend Fat Kids, 6-3, in Junior-Senior League baseball action Tuesday night at Stern Family Field.
Buck’s, the home team by way of a coin flip, scored four its six runs in the first three innings, which proved to be enough offense for a quintet of pitchers who combined to throw a two-hitter. The home team tacked on insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings to help seal the victory.
Carter Hickman and Tyler Chamberlin led the Buck’s attack as each went 3-for-3. Hickman had two RBIs and a run, while Chamberlin scored twice. John Miller added a 2-run single from the No. 10 spot in the batting order.
Trey Wingard, the third of five Buck’s pitcher, notched the win in relief after tossing 2 1/3 perfect innings. He struck out four. Kaden Brezenski earned the save after striking out the side in the seventh.
Danny Dixon started for Buck’s and threw a scoreless first, working around a two-out error.
Buck’s then grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Chamberlin led off with a single against starter Andrew Greene and quickly stole second. He went to third on a single by Wingard and scored when Hickman hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0.
Fat Kids answered right back against Dixon in the second, capitalizing when Greene reached on an error to open the inning. Greene took second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout.
Quinn Morgan then walked with two outs and promptly took off for second. Buck’s elected to threw down and an errant throw bounced away from the man covering the bag, allowing Greene to score to even things at 1-1.
Morgan reached third on the play but was stranded there when reliever Chamberlin ended the inning by striking out Alex George.
Buck’s then countered with at 2-run bottom of the second to regain the lead for good.
After getting the first batter, Greene walked Hunter Allman, Dylan Bash and Aiden Robertson to load the bases. That proved to be the end for Greene, as Luke Delaney came on in relief. He promptly struck out Kameron Knisely, but John Miller then smacked a 2-out, 2-run single to right to put his team up 3-1 after two innings.
Fat Kid’s got one of those runs back in the third when Luke Shugar drew a two-out walk and scored on a double to left by Garrett Frantz. Nate Tyler followed with a walk, which prompted a pitching change for Buck’s.
Wingard came on and needed just two pitches to end the threat as Aiden Snowberger grounded out to second. It was all Buck’s from there, although Delaney and later Tyler did their part on the mound to try to limit the damage.
The home team added to its lead with a run in the bottom of the third.
Hickman led off with a single and later scored on a 2-out walk by Aiden Robertson. Delaney shut down the rally there though, striking out Knisely to leave the bases loaded. Buck’s stranded nine runners in the game.
Buck’s scored another run in the fourth to make it 5-2.
Miller led off with a walk, while Chamberlin followed with a single against Tyler. After a fielder’s choice erased Chamberlin, Hickman singled home Miller.
Tyler then struck out Dixon before Brezenski hit a high fly ball that dropped between two defenders behind the mound for an infield single. Brezenski had two hits in the game.
Hickman kept running on the play, as he and Wingard both got caught near third base. Wingard tried to race home but was tagged out in a rundown to end the inning.
Fat Kids scored its final run in the sixth when Braden Fortunato drew a leadoff walk and eventually came home on a Tyler sacrifice fly.
Buck’s answered right back in the bottom of the inning.
Chamberlin got things started with a one-out single. The with two away, Hickman singled to left. However, the ball got past the outfielder, allowing Chamberlin to score all the way from first to set the final at 6-3.
BUCK’S 6,
FAT KIDS 3
Score by Innings
Fat Kids 011 001 0 — 3
Buck’s 121 101 x — 6
Fat Kids—3
Luke Shugar ss-p 2110, Garrett Frantz cf 3011, Nate Tyler c-p1001, Aiden Snowberger 1b 3000, Andrew Greene p-3b 3100, Colby Clark lf 3000, Luke Delaney 3b-p-ss 3000, Quinn Morgan 2b 2000, Alex George rf 2000, Clarence Mowrey eh 2000, Braden Fortunato eh-2b 1100. Totals: 25-3-2-2.
Buck’s—6
Tyler Chamberlin cf-p-cf 3230, Trey Wingard c-2b-p-c 4010, Carter Hickman ss-2b-ss-p-ss 3132, Danny Dixon p-ss-3b 4000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-c-p 3020, Hunter Allman 1b 1100, Dylan Bash 2b-cf-2b 2100, Aiden Robertson rf 1001, Kameron Knisely lf-3h-lf 3000, John Miller 3h-lf 2112. Totals: 26-6-10-5.
Errors: Fat Kids 3, Bucks’s 4. LOB: Fat Kids 5, Buck’s 9. DP: Fat Kids 1, Buck’s 0. 2B: Frantz. SF: Tyler; Hickman. SB: Hickman.
Pitching
Fat Kids: Andrew Greene-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Luke Delaney-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Nate Tyler-3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Buck’s: Danny Dixon-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Trey Wingard-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Carter Hickman-1 Ip, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wingard. Losing pitcher: Greene. Save: Brezenski.