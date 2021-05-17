BROCKWAY — From the time he was youth wrestler, Brockway senior Noah Bash often felt competing at the Division I level was something that was out of reach for himself.
However, after years of putting in the time and hard work to become the best he could, Bash recently fulfilled that dream of competing at the D-I level when he officially signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster.
“Signing to wrestle at the Division 1 level is a surreal experience,” said Bash. “Growing up, the thought of doing this seemed out of reach at most times, but it means a lot to me knowing that my hard work in the classroom and on the mat have finally paid off. F&M offers excellent academics, and I will be able to wrestle the best guys in the country. I’ve been blessed to say the least.”
As much as he loves wrestling, that only played a part in his decision to attend Franklin & Marshall, as the school’s academic prowess factored in just as much, if not more.
Bash was already looking towards his future after wrestling when he made his decision, as he plans to major in biology, with his sights set on later attending graduate school to obtain a Master’s degree and become a physician assistant.
“Franklin & Marshall is a beautiful campus in downtown Lancaster with extremely competitive academics, and there’s many job connections in the area,” said the Rover senior. “Academics are of the utmost importance to me, and to be able to do what I love at the D-I level really sealed the deal. The coaches and teammates are super easy to talk to and were very warm-welcoming.
“I visited a few D-II and D-III schools such as Mercyhurst, Gannon, and Lycoming. I also talked to a few other coaches throughout the recruitment process. It was a really cool experience and helped me balance my options.”
Ultimately, he knoew Franklin & Marshall was the perfect fit for him, both academically and athletically.
Bash put together a strong high school career for the Rovers — one that saw him finally reach the top of District 9 this past winter as he won his first D-9 title (172 pounds) as part of a 13-4 season that was shortened because of COVID-19.
Overall, Bash was a three-time D-9 finalist, finishing as a runner-up as a sophomore and junior, and three-time Northwest Regional qualifier. He reached states as a junior but did not place.
Bash finished his Rovers career with a 79-40, and with a full regular season, could have made a run at joining Brockway’s Century Club. He won a career-high 27 bouts his junior year on way to reaching Hershey.
He also was a stand-out soccer player and was a four-year starter in the pitch who helped the Rovers win four straight District 9 Class A titles and book-ended his career with trips to the state semifinals, only to have both years end in heartbreaking fashion in one-goal losses to the WPIAL champ.
Bash said so many people went into making his dream of wrestling at the Division I level a reality.
“The list of thank you’s are endless,” he said. “My family and friends have believed and supported me since I first started in 1st grade. Matt Park has always been by my side since I was young, and he made a huge impact on my career and life in general.
“My coach Eric Grecco has worked with me since JO’s and has helped me with pursuing a college career. I want to also thank all of my teammates, coaches, and anyone else who has gotten me this far.
“Lastly, wrestling is the greatest sport on earth. The blood, sweat and tears pay off in the end. The sport teaches discipline, hard work and dedication. I have been able to expand my faith and grow closer to God. Without Him, my dreams would have never come true. Believe and achieve, and never stop working towards your goals.”