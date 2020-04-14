A lot of athletes compete in a variety of sports at the high school level, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who does a pair that is more polar opposite in their approach than DuBois’ Danielle Baumgartner.
The Lady Beaver senior shoots rifle in the winter and competes in track and field in the spring — sports that are more cerebral and adrenaline-fueled, respectively, in their approach.
Baumgartner started her track and field career in seventh grade and picked up rifle as as sophomore and went to earn three varsity letters in each. She did a wide variety of events in track and field, including a pair of throwing events (discus and javelin), 100 hurdles and high jump.
“I like the adrenaline rush I get before every race, every throw and every jump,” said Baumgartner of track and field. “I like my results at the end of every track meet and every rifle match because it shows me how much I’ve accomplished or how much harder I want to push myself.
“Rifle is a number sport, a mental sport and a very focused sport. I have to go in with a blank mind, keep my heart rate down and be precise with every shot I take.”
Of the two, Baumgartner said she likes track and field more.
“My favorite sport is track because I throw the discus, and everyone is amazed with how good I have done since I am so petite in size,” she said. “Discus has been my favorite event since I put the disc in my hand in seventh grade.”
However, the Lady Beaver has enjoyed her share of success in both sports.
She competed at the varsity level each of her three seasons with the rifle program, saving her best for last as a senior this past winter.
Baumgartner helped DuBois finish second in the team standings in both smallbore and air rifle at the Pennsylvania State Rifle Match.
Individually, she placed fourth overall in the air rifle competition this past season with a score of 384 — an achievement she listed as her greatest accomplishment in sports. She added a 13th place in the smallbore event.
In track and field, Baumgartner competed at the District 9 Class AAA Championships each of her three seasons at the varsity level.
Baumgartner won three D-9 medals (Top 5), including a pair as a sophomore when she was fourth in the high jump and fifth in the javelin. She added a fourth-place in the javelin a year ago as a junior.
The Lady Beaver just missed adding to that medal count. She made the finals of the 100 hurdles as a freshman but came in sixth, landing just off the podium. As a junior, she also was sixth in the discus and seventh in the 100 hurdles, missing the finals and an opportunity to medal by one spot.
Baumgartner won’t have the chance to compete in track and field as a senior, with the PIAA deciding to cancel all spring sports last week because of concerns about COVID-19. The Lady Beaver took that decision in stride.
“I don’t mind it so much, but it ended my whole senior year,” said Baumgartner. “I wanted a chance to beat my own records, and I don’t have that chance to do it this year.”
The daughter of Jason and Wendy Baumgartner, the Lady Beaver senior has a younger sister Kylee who was set to compete in track and field with her older sister this spring before the season was suspended and ultimately canceled.
She said her dad is her role model.
“He has always strived to do great things for me, my mom and my little sister,” said Baumgartner. “I want to be able to accomplish more things to make him proud.”
After graduation, Baumgartner wants to pursue a career as a pediatric nurse.