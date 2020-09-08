DuBOIS — Saturday afternoon’s Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League varsity battle between Brockway and Treasure Lake was all about defense, with a couple big offensive plays sprinkled in.
And, it was Brockway that found itself on the right side of those categories as the Bears pulled out a hard-fought 13-7 victory in four overtimes at Titans Field to capture their first win of the season.
Both teams struggled to move the ball against the opposition’s defense, while combining to turn the ball over six times (4 by Bears, 2 by Titans).
Brockway (1-3) mustered just 162 total yards in 43 plays (3.8 ypp.), including 32 carries for 111 yards. Its defense did even better, holding the Titans to 118 yards on 61 plays (1.9 ypp.). Treasure Lake ran for 103 yards on 50 carries.
The difference in the game was a pair of big plays from Brockway’s Colin Weir-Khamis, who accounted for 121 total yards (71 rushing, 50 receiving) on the day.
Weir-Khamis hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Patton early in the fourth quarter, then ran in the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 and ultimately force overtime.
Defense continued to rule in OT, as neither side found the end zone in the first three overtimes while starting with a first-and-goal at the time.
Brockway’s defense stood tall again to start the fourth OT before a nice individual effort from Weir-Khamis won his team the game on the Bears’ first play of their fourth overtime possession.
Weir-Khamis bumped into quarterback Aiden Patton as he took a handoff on a jet sweep to the left. He still managed to get to the outside and worked his way down the sideline before diving for the end zone for the game-winning, 10-yard touchdown run.
Weir-Khamis was part of a two-headed monster on the day for the Bears, as Kolton Kahle was the only other player to touch the football outside his running mate and QB Patton. Kahle had 17 carries for 46 yards and caught one pass for a yard, but his biggest play arguably came on defense when he came up with an interception near the goal line to end the Titans’ second OT possession.
With the win, Brockway improved to 1-3 on the season, while Treasure Lake fell to 1-2.
The first quarter saw the teams trade possessions. Brockway picked up a first down on its first possession, and would have had a second, but a fumble on a 10-yard run by Kahle gave the ball to the Titans.
The best drive of the entire first half came on Treasure Lake’s second possession, which spanned the end of the first quarter and start of the second. The Titans notched a pair of first downs on runs of 16 and 19 yards by Jonathan Reed.
Another 7-yard rumble by Reed gave the Titans first-and-goal at the Bears’ 10 on the final play of the opening quarter. Treasure Lake got as close as the 3, but the Bears’ defense forced a turnover on downs when a fourth-down pass by Dalton Reasinger fell incomplete.
Brockway quickly got out of danger as Weir-Khamis broke free for 55 yards on another jet sweep. The Bears couldn’t capitalize, though, as the teams traded turnover on downs near midfield after the big run.
The Treasure Lake “D” came up with a huge play late in the half when Antonio Prouty picked off a Patton pass at the Bears’ 40 and returned to the 9-yard line. Reed scored from there on the ensuing play, while Reasinger’s extra point run gave the Titans a 7-0 lead and all the momentum right before the half. Reed was a workhorse on the day, toting the ball 28 times for 73 yards.
The second half brought more defense, as it looked like the Titans might make the 7-0 lead stand up. However, Brockway came up with a huge play on fourth-and-4 at the Titans’ 46 early in the fourth to pull even.
Patton found Weir-Khamis open on an out route, and the Bear did the rest from there as he outran the Titans defense for a 46-yard score. His extra-point run knotted things at 7 with 7:49 to play.
Neither team threatened to score the remainder of the quarter, as the sides traded fumbles in the final seven minutes before the game went to overtime.
In six series in the first three OTs, either teams offense got inside the 3-yard line just once — and that came on a fourth-down play by Brockway that ended the first overtime.
Kahle had his interception in the second OT, which came directly after one of the biggest calls of the game. On third-and-goal from the 4, the Titans appeared to take the lead when QB Reasinger powered his way into the end zone behind his offensive line.
However, flags flew as the Titans were called for “assisting” on the play play — meaning one or more of Reasinger’s teammates helped push him into the end zone on the play. The penalty was huge considering Kahle’s pick on the next play.
Reasinger picked off Patton in the third extra session to extend the game, but Brockway then made a fourth defensive stand in the fourth OT before Weir-Khamis won the game for the Bears.
Brockway visits DuBois Saturday while Treasure Lake travels to Reynoldsville.
BROCKWAY 13,
TREASURE LAKE 7 (4 OTs)
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 7 — 13
Treasure Lake 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
TL—Jonathan Reed 9 run (Dalton Reasinger run), 0:50.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Colin Weir-Khamis 46 pass from Aiden Patton (Colin Wir-Khamis run), 7:49.
Fourth Overtime
BW—Colin Weir-Khamis 10 run (PAT not attempted).
BW TL
First downs 4 6
Rushes-yards 32-111 50-103
Comp-Att-Int 3-11-2 2-11-1
Passing Yards 51 15
Total Plays-Yards 43-162 61-118
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 4-1
Punts 1-29 3-25.7
Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Colin Weir-Khamis 12-71, Kolton Kahle 17-46, Aiden Patton 3-(-6).
Treasure Lake—Jonathan Reed 28-73, Dalton Reasinger 7-11, Landen Buchanan 5-8, Alex Sago 2-3, Antonio Prouty 3-1, Josiah Brackman 5-7.
PASSING
Brockway—Aiden Patton 3 of 11, 51 yds., 1 TD, 2 Int.
Treasure Lake—Dalton Reasinger 1 of 8, 7 yds., 1 Int.; Antonio Prouty 1 of 1, 8 yds.; Jonathan Reed 0 of 2.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Colin Weir-Khamis 2-50, Kolton Kahle 1-1.
Treasure Lake—Parker Billock 1-7, Ryan Wildnauer 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Kolton Kahle.
Treasure Lake—Antonio Prouty, Dalton Reasinger.