DuBOIS — Brockway used a dominant defensive performance to secure a 16-0 victory over DuBois in a Pennsylvania Youth Football League junior varsity quarterfinal matchup Saturday morning at Mansell Stadium.
The third-seed Bears held DuBois to just 45 yards on the day, while the entirety of their 271 yards on offense came in the ground game.
While only two of the sixth-seed Renegades’ 31 plays on the day went for 10-plus yards, Daniel Smith Jr. set the home team up at the edge of the red zone with a 31-yard rush early in the first quarter.
Brockway’s defense then stood tall, forcing a fumble on the following play, as the game remained scoreless late into the first half.
A 43-yard rush by Ben Bash then sparked the Bears’ fourth drive of the game, as Elysabeth Myers finished off the 7-play, 63-yard drive with a 3-yard score on the ground to break the scoreless tie with 2:20 left in the second quarter.
A failed extra-point run left the score at 6-0 heading into the half as DuBois had its best chance to get on the board early in the third quarter after recovering a Bears’ fumble just outside of the red zone.
Calvin Cooper then used a 10-yard carry to put the Renegades at the 11-yard line before a fumble recovered by Myers handed the ball back over to Brockway.
After a false start penalty, the Bears ground game led them 90 yards to the end zone on just eight plays to double their lead.
Bash and Myers sparked the drives with pickups of 23 and 30 yards, respectively, on back-to-back plays, while Bash capped the drive with a 19-yard score on the final play of the third quarter to make it 12-0 heading to the fourth.
Bash closed the game with 152 yards rushing on 23 carries, while Myers finished with 53 yards on eight totes.
The Bears closed the scoring in the final minute of the game, as Skyler Mosier punched in a score from one yard with 33 seconds remaining out after gaining 37 and 19 yards on the previous two plays.
Brockway will now take on second-seed Reynoldsville in the quarterfinals Saturday in Reynoldsville.
BROCKWAY 18,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 6 6 6 — 18
DuBois 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
B—Elysabeth Myers 3 run (run failed), 2:20
Third Quarter
B—Ben Bash 19 run (run failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
B—Skyler Mosier 1 run (run failed), 0:13
B D
First downs 8 3
Rushes-yards 44-271 26-29
Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 1-5-0
Passing Yards 0 16
Total Plays-Yards 45-271 31-45
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-2
Punts 0-0.0 2-28.0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 3-20.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Ben Bash 23-152, Ryder Benninger 5-0, Elysabeth Myers 8-53, Hayden Crawford 4-7, Skyler Mosier 4-59.
DuBois—Calvin Cooper 10-18, Daniel Smith Jr. 7-37, Kody Knisley 3-(-13), Adam Kozak 1-(-5), Matteo Gallegos 4-(-2), Team: 1-(-6).
PASSING
Brockway—Hayden Crawford 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
DuBois—Kody Knisley 0-of-2, 0 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.; Calvin Cooper 1-of-3, 16 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Brockway—None.
DuBois—Matteo Gallegos 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—None.
DuBois—None.