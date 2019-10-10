The DuBois and Clearfield football teams have experienced seasons on the opposite end of the spectrum, but both now have something in common as they will be forced to play the rest of the year without one of their best players.
DuBois senior quarterback Alex Kovalyak and Clearfield junior receiver/defensive back Jake Lezzer each suffered season-ending injuries a week ago.
Kovalyak is the area’s leading passer (1,593 yards), while Lezzer ranked third in receiving yards (591 yards, 4 TDs) and tied for second in interceptions with four.
The loss is a major blow, especially for the Bison (6-1) who enter a key Mountain League matchup against Bald Eagle Area (6-1).
Injuries are an unfortunate part of every sport, and both the Beavers and Bison will need other people to step up in place of Kovalyak and Lezzer Friday night.
Here is a closer look at both team’s games Fruday night:
DuBois (0-7)
at Meadville (5-2)
With Kovalyak’s season done, head coach Justin Marshall and his staff will have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to the team’s offense. That’s because the success the Beavers have enjoyed this season came through the passing game and Kovalyak in a couple of its shootout losses.
DuBois is among the area leaders in passing yards per game while ranking near the bottom in rushing yards per game.
Marshall confirmed that freshman Cam-Ron Hayes will start at quarterback against the Bulldogs. Hayes has seen limited action this year, including last week after Kovalyak’s injury. He has completed just 2 of 4 passes for 39 yards.
Time will tell how Hayes does in his first varsity start, but he has a strong group of receivers to work with in the likes of Nick Dilullo (25-474, 4 TDs), Zach Shilala (33-348, 3 TDs), Chase Husted (23-339, 2 TDs) and Dale Kot (23-332, 3 TDs).
Any quarterback’s best friend is a strong ground attack, but DuBois has struggled to run the ball this season and has just around just 600 yards as a team.
Conversely, all Meadville does is run the ball — averaging 361.9 yards per game while passing for just 56 yards a contest.
Senior Aryan Cotterman leads that ground attack with 127 carries for 1,166 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hayden Parks (66-591, 3 TDs) and Chandler Edwards (61-423, 6 TDs) also have made their mark on the ground.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area (6-1)
at Clearfield (6-1)
Friday’s matchup between the Bison and Eagles gained even more importance following Penns Valley’s 14-6 win at Bellefonte last week.
All four schools now have one league loss, with BEA holding a half-game lead with a 5-1 league record compared to 4-1 for the other three. Clearfield handed Penns Valley its lone loss, 56-49, back in Week 1, while Penns Valley hammered BEA, 42-7, in Week 2.
A Clearfield win this Friday would most likely knock the Eagles out of contention for a league crown with a win this week. Bald Eagle still has a matchup left at home against Bellefonte in the final game of the regular season, but with a loss to the Bison, the Eagles would most likely be looking to spoil the Red Raiders’ title hopes in that finale.
Bald Eagle features a two-dimensional offense that has the ability to run the ball (241.3 yards per game) but also throw it when needed (164.2 ypg).
The Eagles’ ground game is led by the senior trio of Kaden Bittinger (55-410, 7 TDs), Jaden Jones (53-361, 3 TDs) and T Snyder (66-321, 3 TDs). Senior Gage McClenahan also has run for 141 yards om 17 carries.
Jones also has completed 54 of 93 passes for 747 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. The senior threw for 238 yards and four TDs a week ago in a 34-0 win against Huntingdon.
Four different Eagles have 160 or more yards receiving, led by Bittinger (15-275, 4 TDs) and McClenahan (27-244, 3 TDs). M Reese has eight grabs for 169 yards and four scores.
Without Lezzer, the Bison may turn more to its own rushing attack, which has picked up steam in recent weeks as senior Brett Zattoni has gotten healthy. Zattoni leads the team with 553 yards and five TDs, while QB Oliver Billotte has rushed for 362 yards and 11 TDs, which ranks second in the area.
Billotte also has thrown for just under 1,200 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Minus Lezzer, the rest of the receiving corps has just three more combined catches than the junior’s 39, so someone will have to step up when the Bison throw the ball.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Bison Sports Complex.