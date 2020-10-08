DuBOIS — Led by the senior duo of Nick Graeca and Justin Kalgren, the DuBois boys soccer team jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic and never looked back in an 8-0 victory.
The Beavers, which scored three times in the opening eight minutes, found of the back of the net four times in each half en route to the lopsided victory that improved DuBois’ record to 3-4 on the season.
Graeca or Kalgren played a part in all eight DuBois goals on the night. Both seniors netted hat-trick, with Graeca adding two assists and Kalgren one.
DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister needed to make just two saves, both in the first half, to record the shutout. He didn’t face a shot on goal in the final 40 minutes. Central Catholic lost its starter goalkeeper, Carter Kosko, to an injury during pregame warmups and backup Ian Boland stepped in and made 11 saves while facing 28 shots.
“We’re still trying to find a couple pieces on the field and working with a lot of these younger freshmen and getting them to where they need to be,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “Our focus today was just trying to find some of those missing pieces we’ve had.
“It was nice to see the guys score some goals, and we think we found some things we can work with moving forward.”
DuBois wasted little time testing Boland, who made a save just 1:20 into the game. The Beavers kept the early pressure on from there though as they scored three times on their next four shots.
Graeca netted the first two of those goals.
The first came in the third minute as he made a long run, dribbling through the DCC midfield before firing a long shot into the back of the net. He scored again at the 5:45 mark when he took a pass from Kalgren and hammered home another long-range shot.
The teams traded potential scoring chances in the sixth minute.
Boland made a save on his end before the Cardinals rushed up the field. Neep Gupta found himself open in the box with McAllister slightly out of position. However, a defender blocked Gupta’s shot out for a corner kick, which DCC couldn’t capitalize on.
DuBois struck again just over a minute later when Kalgren scored off a pass by Brayten Sedor to make it 3-0 just 7:57 into the game.
It was largely all DuBois from there in the final 32 minutes of the half, although the Beavers found the back of the net just one more time before the break.
Sedor had a shot go just wide near the 10-minute mark, while DCC’s Andrey Bell had shot stopped by McAllister in the 11th minute.
The Beavers hit the post on a direct kick in the 16th minute following a foul and yellow that saw Sedor have to leave the game due to an injury.
The Beavers finally struck again in the 24th minute when Graeca slipped a pass to a wide open Joseph Caltagarone for an easy goal that put DuBois up 4-0.
DuBois had a couple more good chances to add to that lead before the break, but Thaddeus Slima sent a shot just high on another direct kick from just outside the box, while Hemke one shot go just high and another turned away by Boland.
The Beavers put the game on ice with a pair of goals early in the second half. After hitting the crossbar in the second minute, Graeca completed his hat-trick when he scored 5:00 minutes. Graeca then sent up a goal by Brohm Hemke just 1:48 later to make it a 6-0 game.
Kalgren finished off his hat-trick with a pair of goals just a minute apart.
The first came on a laser shot that found the top left corner on a direct kick from just outside the top of the box at 52:12. He put in an easy tap in just a minute later after Houston Hemke slid a pass by a defender and Boland to set the eventual final score.
Both teams are back in action on the road today.
DuBois plays at Brockway at 5 p.m., while DCC travels to Forest Area.
DuBOIS 8,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
DCC 0 0 — 0
DuBois 4 4 — 8
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Nick Graeca, 3:16
D—Nick Graeca (Justin Kalgren assist), 5:45.
D—Justin Kalgren (Brayten Sedor assist), 7:57.
D—Joseph Caltagarone (Nick Graeca assist), 24:39.
Second Half
D—Nick Graeca, 45:00.
D—Brohm Hemke (Nick Graeca assist), 46:48.
D—Justin Kalgren (direct kick), 52:12.
D—Justin Kalgren (Houston Hemke assist), 53:12.
Statistics
Shots: DCC 3, DuBois 28. Saves: DCC 11 (Ian Boland), DuBois 2 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: DCC 3, DuBois 6.