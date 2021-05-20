DuBOIS — The DuBois boys track and field team showed off its depth Wednesday as it did what few DuBois squads before them have done — capture a District 9 Class AAA team title.
DuBois lost the battle for most individual district titles to Bradford, 6-5, but won the team race by 11 point, 101-88, to unseat the Owls as D-9 team champs. The team crown is the Beavers first since 2014 and just second since 1992, when current head coach Brian Clinger was competing for DAHS.
The Beavers struck gold in four individuals events and one relay — a performance headlined by senior Zach Shilala toughing out an injury to clear a personal-best 13-3 in winning the pole vault for the first time in his career.
DuBois’ gold medalists will now compete at the PIAA Class AAA Championships at Shippensburg University May 28-29.
The moment was especially sweet for Shilala, who is coached in event in by his father Jason Shilala who still owns the school record in the event.
On the track, DuBois got gold medals from Erich Benjamin (100), Jaedon Yarus (200), Joey Foradora (1,600) and its 4x800 relay.
Benjamin and Yarus actually battled int out in the 100 dash, with Benjamin besting his teammate by .08 seconds, 11.53-11.61.
Yarus got a little revenge in the 200 as he crossed the line first with a time of 23.34, which beat Bradford’s Gabe Mitchell by .52 seconds and Benjamin, who was third, by .71 seconds.
The two sprinters also collected a silver medal in the 4x100 running with teammates Dale Kot and Jake Krause, as Bradford edged them by .02 seconds at the line, 45.33-45.35.
Foradora jumped out to the early lead in the 1,600 and never looked back as posted a 4:43.49 to win by nearly five seconds against Bradford’s Ian Pilon. Teammate Ryan White was third in the event to pick up some key points for the Beavers.
Foradora won a second gold medal on the day, as he teamed up with AC Deemer, McKellen Jaramillo and White to open the meet with a win in the 4x800 relay in 8:20.84.
The race’s official outcome was delayed for quite some time during the meet, as Bradford protested the results after White and Bradford’s anchor running made contact in the final 50 meters as they sprinted for the finish.
White had the lead at the time as the Owl tried to make a move to the inside and clipped the back of White’s leg/foot. The contact caused the Bradford runner to fall on the track, while White managed to maintain his balance.
Bradford wound up finishing 19 seconds behind DuBois in second place after the fall. The results eventually stood as called at the time, with officials determining there was no foul/impediment on White despite the protests of Bradford’s coaching staff.
“Today was a total team effort, and it payed off for us today by winning the District 9 Championship,” said Clinger. “I scored this meet a few different ways and found the lineup that gave us the best chance to win. All my coaches — Brad Sweet, Greg Posteraro and Jason Shilala — have done a great job this year, but my athletes really stepped up as I knew they would and the victory was theirs.
“Zach Shilala had a great day in the pole vault. He’s been dealing with some injury stuff, but he put it all together and had a career day to make it to states for the first time as a senior. In the sprints Eric Benjamin and Jaden Yarus did a fantastic job again by winning the 100 and 200 (respectively). We just missed another in the 4x100 in a very close race.
“I’m also very proud of the 4x800 relay team of AC, Mack (McKellen), Joey and Ryan, which ran their fastest time of the season to take home gold. They fought hard to the line for the win.
“As great as those wins were for those guys, the team title also is as much about some of the other guys who battled all day to earn podium spots and earn very valuable points to help us win our first title since 2014. That 2014 team was very similar to this year’s team.”
A closer look beyond the Beavers’ gold medal performances shows that the distance crew played a key part in DuBois’ team title outside the two victories.
Deemer added silver medals in the 800 and 3,200, while Foradora and White added bronze medals in the 800 and 3,200, respectively.
The Beavers had three medalists in the 400 dash, with Jaramillo, Krause and Yarus finishing second through fourth, while Krause was fifth in the 200.
DuBois also collected three medals in the two hurdle events, with Luke Sturrock (4rd) and Kot (4th0 each placing Top 5 in the 110s and Kot winning a bronze in the 300s.
The team’s 4x400 relay squad also placed third.
Shilala’s gold medal headlined the Beavers’ showing in the field, which saw nearly 12 other athletes secure podium finishes. Shilala was among then as he placed third in the triple jump, an event where teammates Tanner Shenk and Sturrock placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Three Beavers also placed in the high jump, led by Andrew Shaffer-Doan who was he silver medalist. Shenk placed fourth and Ben Hickman fifth.
Edward Burkett added a bronze medal in the pole vault, while Daniel Raiford also won bronze in the javelin. Carson Dombroski was fifth in the discus.
Boys
Team Standings
1. DuBois, D, 101. 2. Bradford, B, 88. 3. Clearfield, C, 70. 4. St. Marys, SM, 17.
Individual Results
3200 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, McKellen Jaramillo, Ryan White), 8:20.84.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Alex Liners, B, 16.28. Karson Kline, C. 3 .Luke Sturrock, D. 4. Dale Kot, D. 5. Jason Plubell, C.
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin, D, 11.53. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Gabe Mitchell, B. 4. Logan Firanski, c. 5. Andrew Kane, B.
1600 meter run: 1. Joseph Foradora, D, 4:43.49. 2. Ian Pilon, B. 3. Ryan White, D. 4. Aiden Wright, B. 5. Will Domico, C.
400 meter dash: 1. Logan Firanski, C, 51.51. 2. McKellan Jaramillo, D. 3. Jake Krause, D. 4. Jaedon Yarus, D. 5. Simon Quigley, C.
400 meter relay: 1. Bradford (Jake Pattison, Gabe Mitchell, Andrew Kane, Jerid Wilmoth), 45.33.
300 meter hurdles: 1. Alex Liners, B, 41.46. 2. Jason Plubell, C. 3. Dale Kot, d. 4. Karson Kline, C. 5. Colin Kline, SM.
800 meter run: 1. Alex Amador, SM, 2:04. 37. 2. AC Deemer, D, 2:05.28. 3. Joseph Foradora, D. 4. Ryan Cottillion, B. 5. Graeson Graves, C.
200 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 23.34. 2. Gabe Mitchell, B. 3. Erich Benjamin, D. 4. Carter Chadsey, SM. 5. Jake Krause, D.
3200 meter run: 1. Wyatt Foster, SM, 10:35.39. 2. AC Deemer, D. 3. Ryan White, D. 4. Aiden Wright, B. 5. Will Domico, C.
1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield (Jason Plubell, Ian Billotte, Karson Kline, Logan Firanski), 3:33.50.
Pole vault: 1. Zachary Shilala, D, 13-03. 2. Ian Paterniti, B. 3. Edward Burkett, D. 4. Andrew Kane, B. 5. Toby steis, SM.
High jump: 1. Gavin McGee, B, 5-11. 2. Andrew Shaffer-Doan, D. 3. Ryan Cottillion, B. 4. Tanner Shenk, D. 5. Ben Hickman, D.
Long jump: 1. Gavin McGee, B, 45.04. 2. Ian Billotte, C. 3. Zachary Shilala, D. 4. Tanner Shenk, D. 5. Luke Sturrock, D.
Triple jump: 1. Shot put: 1 Zane Inguagiato, C, 44-04.75. 2. Alex Liners, B. 3 Ryan Hughes, B. 4. Isaac Samsel, C. 5. Josh Steele, C.
Discus: 1. Zane Inguagiato, C, 123-04. 2. Ryan Hughes, B. 3. Parker Shipman, B. 4. Isaac Samsel, C. 5. Carson Dombroski, D.
Javelin: 1. Isaac Samsel, C, 130-02. 2. Caden Fox, B. 3. Daniel Raiford, D. 4. Josh Steeler, C. 5. Ryan Hughes, B.