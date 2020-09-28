ST. MARYS — Posting a consistent four-man score that neither dazzled or disappointed, the DuBois Beavers golf team captured its first District 9 team title since 1998.
The Beavers shot a 363 to beat perennial favorite Bradford’s 369 by six strokes. The Owls had won all but one Class AAA title since the PIAA split the sport into two classifications back in 2012.
Freshman Tyson Kennis led the Beavers with an 82 followed by junior Cody Jaconski (92), the only player back from last year’s district team lineup, freshman Brock Smith (93) and sophomore Gavin Kaschalk (96).
The Owls were paced D9 champion Spencer Cornelius, whose 76 earned him his second straight title. But the Owls couldn’t offset the Beavers from there with Jacob Franz (89), Clayton Brinsky (100) and Jack Tim (104).
“We were surprised all year long with our team,” Beavers head coach Luke Bundy said. “I knew we were going to be young coming in, but our young guys played extremely well this year and just held the same consistency through the tournament and that’s what won us the team title. It wasn’t just one person, it was all four carding something under 100 and playing well today.
“That’s really what we’ve done all year long. Our guys have been consistent and that’s how we’ve beaten the teams this year shooting consistently in the 40s. We don’t have bad rounds or lights-out rounds.
Next up for the Beavers is a trip to a regional round to qualify for states at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course on Oct. 22. From there, qualifiers advance to the state team match scheduled for Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Individually, while the D9 title was decided on Monday, a berth for states will be up for grabs with another 18-hole round starting all over again with seven golfers from D9 — Bradford’s Cornelius and Tim, DuBois’ Kaschalk, Jaconski and Kennis, and Clearfield’s Luke Roach and Ryan Gearhart, who shot an 88 and 92 respectively — along with seven other golfers from District 8, or the Pittsburgh City League.
Just the champion advances to the PIAA Championship on Oct. 20 also in York.