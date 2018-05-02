DuBOIS — The DuBois boys track team celebrate Senior Day Tuesday and got some strong performances from several athletes in their final home meet, but the Beavers ultimately suffered a pair losses in a tri-meet with Brookville and Bellefonte.
Brookville beat the Beavers, 90-60, while the Beavers kept things slightly closer against Bellefonte, 88-62.
Senior Kenny Garvey led the way for the Beavers, collecting overall wins in both the 100 (11.3) and 200 (23.5) dashes. He added two more wins against Bellefonte in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Brookville won both events overall.
In the 4x100 event, he teamed up with fellow seniors Kyle Hopson and Dom DiLullo and junior Damien Ashenfelter to post a time of 46.6. He was joined in the 4x400 by senior Jacob Butterfuss, Ashenfelter and junior Andrew Boyle to run a time of 3:41.4.
Another Beaver senior, Riley Barnett, captured top honors in the javelin with a heave of 153-7. He also won the shot put (37-8) against Brookville while placing third in the event against Bellefonte.
DuBois also got overall wins from juniors Kaleb Stevens in the 3,200 (11:26) and Jordan Meinert in the high jump (6-0).
Hopson added overall seconds in the 100 and 200 dashes, while Meinert was second in the long jump and Yarus second in the 400.
Meinert won the long and triple jumps against Bellefonte, while junior Brenden Sauders won both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles against the Red Raiders.
Stevens added a win in the 1,600 against Brookville, as did the Beavers 4x800 relay squad of Yarus, Butterfuss, Boyle and Logan Wells.
“It was nice to have some really nice weather to compete in, especially for Senior Day,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “Even though we lost both meets, it was nice to see several of the seniors have good days.
“Kenny Garvey had a big day in the sprints for us, and Riley Barnett continues to throw very consistently in the javelin. Kaleb Stevens also had a good day in the distance events, getting an overall win in the 3,200.
“Kyle Hopson and a couple other seniors also had good days, scoring points for us in both meets. I also thought freshmen Zach Henery ran well today.”
As for Brookville, the Raiders came away with eight overall wins, led by the duo of Dillon Olson and Ian Thrush.
Olson both both the hurdles events, posting a 15.7 in the 110s and a 40.7 in the 300s. He also was part of Brookville’s winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads.
He teamed up with Thrush, Jack Krug and Bryan Dworek to win the 4x100 in 44.4. Denton Brentham replaced Dworek in the 4x400 event as the Raiders won in 3:39.0.
Thrush took home the 400 dash in 51.1, while De-Angelo Coffey took top honors in both the long jump (20-5 1/2) and triple jump (41-8). Tucker Wolfe cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault.
Brookville got overall second-place finishes from Addison Singleton (110 hurdles), Bryce Hooven (triple jump & high jump), Wolfe (javelin) and Tim Park (pole vault).
DuBois is back in action Friday at the West Central Coaches Meet in Altoona, while Brookville is at the Oil City Invite Saturday.
