ST. MARYS — The DuBois baseball team finally got a much-needed victory Wednesday, pulling out a tight 1-0 win against St. Marys at Berwind park.
DuBois scored the game’s lone run in the top of the first inning.
Peter Foradora led off the game with a walk and was bunted to second by Jack Mohney. Foradora then stole third before Eric Schneider brought him home with a two-out single off Dutch starter Tim Beimel.
That proved to be the game’s lone run, as the teams combined for just six hits on the day.
A trio of DuBois pitchers — Heath Means, Jeremy Krise and Dylan McCluskey — combined on a four-hit shutout. Means started and tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking two, before giving way to Jeremy Krise in the third.
Krise proceeded to throw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking two, en route to collecting the win. McCluskey relieved Krise in the bottom of the seventh after Krise had walked Matt Bellina with one out.
Jake Meeker greeted McCluskey with a single, but the Beaver retired the next two batters — Brandon Sicheri and Jared Groll — to finish off the victory to earn the save.
Groll singled to lead off the third but was quickly erased on a double play.
Jesse McKee was 2-for-3 for the Dutch. He doubled to lead off the second, but Means eventually stranded him at third after issuing a two-out walk to Meeker.
McKee also singled with one out in the fourth but again was stranded in scoring position — this time by Krise.
Outside of Schneider’s RBI single in the first, DuBois’ only other hit was a two-out single by Mohney in the third.
Beimel ended up the hard-luck loser for St. Marys. He allowed the one earned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking two before hitting the 100-pitch limit with two outs in the seventh.
DuBois, which improved to 3-12, hosts Hollidaysburg for a doubleheader Friday for Senior Day. The first game starts at 3 p.m., with Senior Day festivities set to beheld between games.
St. Marys (10-6) hosts Bradford on Friday.
In other baseball action Wednesday:
Brockway 8,
Clarion 6
BROCKWAY — The host Rovers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to score at least one run in every inning from the second through sixth to outlast visiting Clarion, 8-6.
The Bobcats scored three times in the first to grab the early lead, then watched as Brockway scored twice in the second and third to go up 4-3. Clarion countered with two runs in the fourth, but the Rovers tied things up in the bottom half of the inning.
Brockway took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth before both teams pushed a run across in the sixth.
The Rovers finished with eight hits — two of which came from Dominic Inzana. Cam Baka, Matthew Clark, Angelo Inzana and Tyler Serafini each had a hit and RBI in the victory.
Tino Inzana notched the win on the mound. He threw the first six-plus innings, allowing six runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out four and walking one.
Teammate Marcus Copelli came on after Inzana allowed a leadoff single in the seventh and needed just 10 pitches to retire all three batters he faced to earn the save.
Spencer Miller and Skylar Rhoades each went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Bobcats. Rhoades had a double for the game’s only extra-base hit.
Brockway improved to 5-8 with the win. The Rovers travel to Brookville on Friday before hosting Smethport on Saturday.
Clarion (6-7) travels to North Clarion today.
Curwensville 12,
Kane 2, 5 innings
Kane 6,
Curwensville 5
KANE — The Curwensville baseball team split a doubleheader with Kane on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tide defeated the Wolves 12-2 in five innings in the first inning, but fell in the second game 6-5.
in game 1, Bryce Timko went the distance, allowing just one earned run on three hits and five walks. He struck out 13 batters.
Timko was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Avery Francisco had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Jake McCracken had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
In game 2, the Tide scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, but Kane scored four in the bottom of the frame to walk it off.
Timko had two hits, including a homer, and plated two runs. Noah VonGunden had two hits, with a double, and scored twice.
McCracken took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in 2/3 innings of relief.
Curwensville is 10-7 overall. The Tide travel to Clearfield on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.