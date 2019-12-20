JOHNSONBURG — Coming off its first loss of the season Tuesday at Elk County Catholic, the DuBois boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday with a hard-fought 36-35 victory at Johnsonburg.
Defensive was the name of the game in both trips to Elk County this week, and it was the Crusaders who won that battle Tuesday in a 47-40 victory.
However, the Beavers (4-1) ruled on the defensive end Thursday evening as they held the Rams (4-3) to season-low 35 points. That effort was highlighted by DuBois holding Johnsonburg’s Austin Green to just three points on a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.
“Nick Felix guarded Green the entire night and did a great job,” said Beavers Coach Dave Bennett.
DuBois also got a huge block from center Chase Husted at the buzzer on a shot by Gabe Watts to preserve the one-point victory after the Beavers missed the font end of multiple 1-and-1 free throw situations late in the game.
Both teams struggled at the foul line, with DuBois making just 5 of 10 and Johnsonburg 4 of 9.
DuBois jumped out to an 8-5 lead after one quarter thanks to four points from both Husted and Brady Woodward. Watts had all five Rams points in the first.
Husted led all scorers with 11 points, while Woodward added nine. Watts and Cameron Stelene each had nine for the Rams, while Eric Christoff had eight.
The teams played to a 13-13 draw in the second quarter. The Rams got a pair of 3-pointers from Christoff in the period, while five different Beavers found the hoop.
Johnsonburg pulled even (24-24) after three after winning a low-scoring 6-3 third quarter. However, DuBois outscored the Rams by one, 12-11, over the final eight minutes to pull out the one-point victory.
Husted powered DuBois in the fourth, dropping in seven of his 11 points. Meanwhile, Watts didn’t score after halftime, while Stelene had five of his nine points in the fourth.
Both teams are off until next weekend (Dec. 27-28) when DuBois hosts its annual holiday tournament and Johnsonburg plays in the Elk County Holiday Tournament.