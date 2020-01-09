ST. MARYS — DuBois got a dominant second-half performance from senior Chase Husted as it secured a thrilling 51-48 victory on the road over St. Marys in a back-and-forth affair Wednesday night.
Husted, who was held to just five points in the opening half, all in the first quarter, exploded for 23 in the second half, including 15 in the third quarter to lead the Beavers to the win.
Eleven of the senior’s points came in the final 2:48 of a action-packed third quarter as the teams went back-and-forth with the end result being the Dutch just cutting one point of a five-point halftime deficit to head into the final quarter down 38-34.
St. Marys opened the fourth on a 7-2 run to recapture the lead as Holden Houlser book-ended the run with a pair of scores on the inside while a three-pointer from Nick Catalone helped give the home side a 41-40 edge with 4:40 left to play.
Later in the fourth, Luke Lasko added his third trey of the night to give the Dutchmen a 46-44 advantage with 2:31 remaining before DuBois was able to close the game on a 7-2 run to secure the victory.
“It’s always hard to win on the road, they (St. Marys) are a very good team, they’re really well coached and we knew it was gonna be a battle,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “They are far better than what their record indicates and we’re definitely fortunate to escape with the win.”
Brady Woodward responded to Lasko’s three with a score on the ensuing possession to tie the game, before Husted drained a pair of foul shots with 1:14 to go to give the Beavers the lead for good.
Husted later went 1-of-2 from the line to make it a three-point game, then a score on the inside by Mitchell Reiter brought St. Marys back within a point with 31 ticks to go.
Lennon Lindholm, who added a 17-point night for DuBois (8-2), was able to hit the front end of a one-and-one on the other end, but saw his second free throw roll off the rim as the Dutch looked to tie the game.
“He (Husted) came up big in the second half, Lennon (Lindholm) hit some big shots to give us a second scorer and keep us around,” Bennett said. “Not our best game of the season for sure and a lot of that credit goes to St. Marys, but we’ll definitely take the win.”
Cahil Parrish drove hard to the basket, but saw his layup come off the front of the rim as Husted drew a foul after grabbing the rebound and had a chance to make it a two-possession game on the other end.
Instead, Husted was unable to convert the back end of a one-and-one, as St. Marys had yet another chance to tie the game, but Reiter’s contested three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and the Beavers secured the three-point win.
The Dutchmen took the early lead to open the night on scores from Parrish and Vinicius Nunes in the opening two minutes and change, before DuBois used a 9-0 run to take its first lead of the game.
Lindholm sparked the run with back-to-back scores before Husted followed with a three-point play and a pair of free throws to make it 9-4 at the 2:16 mark of the first.
Parrish drained a three with 10 seconds left in the first to cut the Beavers’ lead to 11-9 after eight minutes of play.
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball in the second quarter, as DuBois turned the ball over six times while the Dutch committed five turnovers in the frame.
With all those turnovers, both offenses struggled to get going, as in the end the Beavers held an 8-4 edge in the frame to take a 19-14 lead into the half.
Lasko hit a three in the early portions of the quarter to put St. Marys in front, before Lindholm responded with a pair of three-pointers of his own to put his team back in front.
After a sluggish second quarter, the third quarter had a much different feel, as each team only turned the ball over once while momentum swayed from one end to the other throughout.
The Dutch quickly tied the game with a trey from Parrish followed by a score on the inside by Catlone as the home side later trailed by four, but got back-to-back treys from Parrish and Lasko to take a 29-27 lead with 3:13 left in the third.
Lasko and Parrish finished with 14 points apiece to lead St. Marys on the night.
DuBois bounced back with a 7-0 run with all points coming from Husted including a three-point play.
St. Marys got within one at 34-33 inside the final minute of the frame on a bucket by Reiter, before Husted went on a 4-1 run to close the third including a pair of foul shots with 7.8 seconds left to send DuBois into the final quarter up 38-34.
The Dutch then battled back to take the lead with 2:31 left, but were unable to hold on as DuBois used the 7-2 run to close the night and come away with the win.
“He’s (Husted) just a big, physical guy that we don’t really have a lot of matchups for,” St. Marys head coach Shad Boschert said. “We tried to keep him out of the paint the best we could, but there’s not a lot you can do.”
The loss was St. Marys’ (3-7) fifth on the season by five points or less as two of its three wins have also come in games determined by five points or less.
“I think we have one of the hardest schedules in the district and I would take a few easy wins, but its just not in the cards for us this year and these close games help, but one of these days one is going to go our ways,” Boschert said.
St. Marys is back in action Friday as it travels to face crosstown foe Elk County Catholic at 7:30 p.m., while DuBois hosts Warren Saturday on the back end of a girls and boys doubleheader at 4 p.m.