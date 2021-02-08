MILL HALL — The DuBois wrestling team made the trip out eat on Interstate 80 Saturday to compete at the Central Mountain Quad, and it proved to be a rough day for the Beavers who competed against some tough squads while going 1-2.
DuBois opened its day with a pair of losses against host Central Mountain (48-13), then suffered a 57-3 setback at the hands of Class AA state power Southern Columbia. The Beavers closed out the day on a winning note, with a lopsided 47-18 victory against Milton.
The major highlight of the day was senior Chandler Ho becoming the latest member of the program’s Century Club when he notched his 100th victory while recording the Beavers’ lone win in the loss to Southern Columbia.
Ho was just one of just four Beavers go 2-1 on the day along with Kam Stevenson, Davey Aughenbaugh and Ryan White.
DuBois won just three bouts in opening match against Central Mountin, which captured the first seven weight to build a commanding 30-0 lead.
The Beavers finally got on the board at 189 when White bumped up a weight and notched a 14-1 major decision against Brayden Blackwell. The Wildcats then posted three wins in a row to go up 48-4 before Stevenson and Aughenbaugh recorded back-to-back wins to close out the match.
Stevenson pinned Wildcat Clayton Foster in 2;23, while Aughenbaugh topped Zane Cooper, 6-0.
Ho entered the match sitting at 99 wins, but Central Mountain’s Taylor Weaver denied the Beaver his milestone victory with a 5-3 win against Ho. Weaver is well on his way to reaching 100 wins himself, as the junior sits at 70-23 after Saturday’s action.
Ho didn’t have to wait long for his second opportunity at win No. 100, as he was the second bout in the Southern Columbia match.
The Tigers (12-0) opened things with Garrett Crebs major decisioning Cadin Delaney, 9-0, in the first bout at 132.
Ho then knocked off Tiger senior Ian Yoder, 6-1, for his 100th victory in a matchup of wrestlers who have competed at the PIAA Championships. Yoder is trying to get the century mark himself this season and is now 91-52 following Saturday’s action. Ho is the 15th wrestler to reach the century mark in program history.
Ho’s milestone victory proved to be the Beavers’ lone one of the match, as Southern Columbia won the the final 11 weights — scoring bonus points in eight of them.
DuBois bounced back from the two losses to end the day on a high note by beating Milton, 47-18.
Ho got the Beavers off a running with a forfeit win at 138, but the Black Panthers (11-8) countered with a pair of wins to even the overall score at 6-6.
Ryan Gildersleeve then put DuBois back on top for good when he uopended Alex Hoffman, 7-2, at 160. White followed with a second-period pin of Jason Valladares in 2:51 to make it 15-6.
Milton countered with two wins in the next three bouts to get back within a point at 19-18. DuBois got a 12-4 major decision from Zack Gallagher in bcetween those Black Panther triumphs.
The Panthers got no closer though, as forfeit wins by Aubree Donahue (106) and Stevenson (113) promptly put DuBois back up 31-18 and started a run of five straight wins to end the match.
Aughenbaugh notched a 12-0 major decision at 120 in that closing stretch, while Brendan Orr (126) and Delaney (132) recorded pins to set the final.
DuBois (5-6) looks to close out its regular season Thursday night at Brockway as the Beavers’ other remaining matches vs. Cranberry (Wednesday), Hollidaysburg (Saturday) and Punxsutawney (Feb. 17) have been postponed.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 48, DuBOIS 13
126 –Luke Simcox (CM) pinned Brendan Orr, 4:23 (6-0)
132 –Gino Serafini (CM) dec. Cadin Delaney, 7-1 (9-0)
138 –Taylor Weaver (CM) dec. Chandler Ho, 5-3 (12-0)
145 –Griffin Walizer (CM) pinned Austin Mitchell, 3:00 (18-0)
152 –Rocco Serafini (CM) pinned Andrea Wilmoth, 1:32 (24-0)
160 –Damien Galentine (CM) dec. Jake Krause, 2-1 (27-0)
172 –Caleb Porter (CM) dec. Ryan Gildersleeve, 5-4 (30-0)
189 –Ryan White (D) maj. dec. Brayden Blackwell, 14-1 (30-4)
215 –Nikolas Miller (CM) pinned Zach Gallagher, 4:58 (36-4)
285 –Cyrus McCarl (CM) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 0:30 (42-4)
106 –Madison Packer pinned Aubree Donahue, 3:03 (48-4)
113 –Kam Stevenson (D) pinned Clayton Foster, 2:23 (48-10)
120 –Davey Aughenbaugh (D) dec. Zane Cooper, 6-0 (48-13)
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 57, DuBOIS 3
132 –Garrett Krebs (SC) maj. dec. Cadin Delaney, 9-0 (4-0)
138 –Chandler Ho (D) dec. Ian Yoder, 6-1 (4-3)
145 –Patrick Edmonson (SC) pinned Austin Mitchell, 1:14 (10-3)
152 –Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Jake Krause, 0:46 (16-3)
160 –Garrett Garcia (SC) dec. Ryan Gildersleeve, 9-2 (19-3)
172 –Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Ryan White, 1:03 (25-3)
189 –Colin Sharrow (SC) won by forfeit (31-3)
215 –Wesley Barnes (SC) maj. dec. Zach Gallagher, 14-3 (35-3)
285 –Christopher Treshock (SC) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 3:58 (41-3)
106 –Gaege Fronk (SC) pinned Aubree Donahue, 1:23 (47-3)
113 –Brady Feese (SC) dec. Kam Stevenson, 9-3 (50-3)
120 –Mason Barviskie (SC) maj. dec. Davey Aughenbaugh, 12-2 (54-3)
126 –Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Brendan Orr, 8-2 (57-3)
DuBOIS 47, MILTON 18
138 –Chandler Ho (D) won by forfeit (6-0)
145 –Kyler Crawford (M) dec. Austin Mitchell, 16-9 (6-3)
152 –Chase Hoffman (M) dec. Jake Krause, 11-4 (6-6)
160 –Ryan Gildersleeve (D) dec. Alex Hoffman, 7-2 (9-6)
172 –Ryan White pinned (D) Jason Valladares, 2:51 (15-6)
189 –Aven Ayala (M) won by forfeit (15-12)
215 –Zach Gallagher (D) maj. dec. Nathan Rauch, 12-4 (19-12)
285 –Nolan Loss (M) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 2:28 (19-18)
106 –Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit (25-18)
113 –Kam Stevenson (D) won by forfeit (31-18)
120 –Davey Aughenbaugh (D) maj. dec. Ryan Bickhart, 12-0 (35-18)
126 –Brendan Orr (D) pinned Quinn Keister, 3:00 (41-18)
132 –Cadin Delaney (D) pinned Aidan Keiser, 1:11 (47-18)