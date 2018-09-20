Another week down for the Tri-County Area teams, as all 11 are back in action again for Week 4 this week as they near the midpoint of the season.
After this weeks action, all teams will have played five games and will have five games remaining in the regular season.
Their are still a handful of teams looking to stay undefeated, as they will look to go a perfect 5-0 in the first half of their seasons.
All seven Week 4 contests kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the games featuring Tri-County Area teams:
DuBois (2-2)
at Oil City (3-1)
DuBois will look to continue its winning ways, as they hit the road to face Oil City in search of their third win in a row after starting the season 0-2.
If the Beavers want to move above .500 for the first time this season, they will need to find a way to slow down the Oilers rushing attack.
As a team, Oil City has run for 429.3 yards per game this season and 22 touchdowns, as they are led by senior running back Christian Cole, who has rushed for 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season.
Oil City is coming off its first loss of the season, a 17-12 defeat at the hands of General McLane, who topped DuBois 41-12 earlier in the season.
Both teams have also matched up against Franklin, as Oil City won 73-7, while DuBois came away with a 28-25 victory against the Knights last week.
Karns City (1-3)
at Brookville (1-3)
The Gremlins and Raiders enter their Week 4 contest in Brookville both seing their seasons trend in the wrong direction.
Karns City enters on a two-game losing streak, while injury-plagued Brookville has lost three in a row after winning their season opener.
The Gremlins’ only win of the season came in Week 1 on the road against Punxsutawney, as in their other three contests they have averaged just 15 points per game.
Brookville has the more balanced offense off the two teams and will look to use that balance to exploit the Karns City defense.
Central Mountain (0-4)
at Clearfield (4-0)
Clearfield looks to keep its undefeated season alive against a visiting Central Mountain team that is still in search of their first win of the year.
Central Mountain is averaging just 11.5 points per game this season, as they have scored 20 points combined over their last three games.
The Bison will look towards the continued success of quarterback Isaac Rumery to lead them to their fifth win of the year.
Rumery, a senior, has thrown for 855 yards and six touchdowns in four games this season, with sophomore receiver Jake Lezzer hauling in 21 catches for 504 of those yards. Lezzer had four TD grabs.
The Wildcats are also a pass-heavy offense, as Zane Probst has thrown for 651 yards this season, but has also thrown four interceptions.
Defensively, Central Mountain is allowing 49 points per game in their four losses.
Curwensville (2-2)
at Keystone (2-2)
The Golden Tide will look to bounce back from a home loss against Smethport, as they hit the road to face Keystone in a battle of teams looking to move above .500.
Keystone is coming off a 46-0 win over Cameron County, as the Panthers other win came over Port Allegany, as both teams are 0-4 on the year.
Curwensville’s defense continues to play well, as they have surrendered 13 points per game over their last three contests.
Curwensville will look to pick up a win before they hit the gauntlet of their schedule, as their final five opponents in the regular season have a current combined record of 17-3.
Elk Co. Catholic (2-2)
at Union/ACV (1-3)
While Elk County Catholic enters the game coming off a 60-0 win over Port Allegany last week, Union/A-C Valley comes into this weeks game on a two-game losing streak.
The Crusaders will be looking for their first winning streak of the season as they set out to get back above .500 for the first time since winning their opening game.
Union-A-C Valley will have to find away to move the ball against a tough Crusader defense, but they have struggled on offense so far this year.
Clarion (4-0)
at St. Marys (0-4)
The second matchup of the week that pits an undefeated team up against a winless team, as the Bobcats travel to face the Dutchmen.
While Clarion is near the top of most offensive categories among the Tri-County teams, St. Marys is near the bottom, as the two team’s seasons have been close to polar opposites.
While St. Marys has shown improvements over the last couple weeks, a matchup against Clarion is tough any season and could get out of hand early.
While the Bobcats’ offense is explosive, their defense is also having a great start to the season, having allowed 15 points or less in each of their four victories this season.
Clarion-Limestone (3-1)
at Redbank Valley (4-0)
This Week 4 contest pits a pair of teams off to great starts to their seasons up against one another.
The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated, while the Lions are looking to make it three wins in a row.
Keaton Kahle continues to do it with his arm and his legs on offense for Redbank Valley, as the dual-threat quarterback has been a key in the team’s undefeated start.
For CL, its Colby Himes at quarterback and Austin Newcomb in the ground game that have helped lead them to a 3-1 start.
Newcomb leads the area in rushing yards with 630. He also is fourth in receiving yards (284) and leads the area in scoring with 70 points on the season.
Both teams also have strong defenses, so this contest could come down to which defense makes a big stop or can maybe come away with a turnover to put the ball back in the hands of their offense.
