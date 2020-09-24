After two weeks of action in the District 9 Southern League, five Tri-County Area teams turn their attention to Week 3.
This week’s action brings a five-game slate featuring area teams, as Brookville will look to remain undefeated, while DuBois and Brockway are both in search of first wins on the year.
The Southern League lost a pair of games this week as Clearfield was forced to postpone for a second consecutive week due to a positive COVID-19 test, as it will look to reschedule its home matchup with Bellefonte and will hope to return to the field next week.
Redbank Valley was also scheduled to visit Sheffield Saturday, but the Wolverines cancelled their season and are now exploring a co-op with Warren.
Three of the games, Punxsutawney at DuBois, Karns City at Brookville and Keystone at Brockway are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m., while Clarion at Moniteau and Curwensville at Union/A-C Valley will both begin at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Punxsutawney (0-2)
at DuBois (0-2)
After opening their season with back-to-back losses on the road, the Beavers will look to pick up their first win of the season as they welcome Punxsutawney in their home opener at Mansell Stadium.
DuBois has surrendered 48.5 points per game in its two losses to Brookville and Karns City, while the Chucks are coming off a tough 21-14 loss to Moniteau after a blowout defeat at the hands of Central Clarion in the opener.
The Beavers will look to have more balance offensively, as while they are averaging 168 yards per game through the air, they have only rushed the ball for 23 yards per game this season.
Cam-Ron Hays leads that passing attack, as the sophomore has thrown for 317 yards on 31-of-49 passing for a pair of touchdowns along with two interceptions this season.
Senior Kameron Falgout is singlehandedly leading the Chucks’ offense, as he has thrown for 193 yards on 19-of-34 completions for a pair of scores and two picks, while also leading the team with 164 yards rushing on 24 carries for one score.
Friday will mark the first time the two teams have met on the gridiron since 2015, a matchup DuBois won 47-13 at home, as the win capped a five-game winning steak in the series.
The Chucks last win over DuBois came in 2010, a 27-7 season-opening victory at home.
DuBois Athletic Director Chuck Ferra noted that due to the 250-person limit on outdoor gatherings, a limited number of tickets will be offered to DuBois football and cheerleading parents.
All tickets will be pre-sold from the high school athletic office and no tickets will available at the gate Friday and no DAHS Gold Cards, employee passes or District 9 passes will be honored.
Ferra also noted the reasoning for the kickoff being pushed from 7 p.m. back to 7:30 p.m. is to allow the band to perform at 6 p.m., as all parents who purchase a ticket ahead of time can attend the performance.
The stadium will then be cleared after the band’s performance, as then the football and cheerleading parents will be allowed into the stands.
The game will also be televised as part of WJAC’s Friday Nigh Rivals, while also being live streamed by MegaRock Radio and Big Foot Country Radio.
Karns City (2-0)
at Brookville (2-0)
Coming off a big win on the road over Central Clarion, the Raiders face another tough test in a battle of unbeatens as they host Karns City in a battle for first place in the Southern League Large School Division.
The win for Brookville came on the heels of a 42-28 victory at home over DuBois, as the Gremlins opened the year 2-0 with a 31-8 win at Moniteau followed by a 55-14 home win over DuBois.
Friday’s game will bring a matchup of contrasting offenses, as the Gremlins rely heavily on the ground game while Brookville runs an air-raid offense.
Brookville has thrown for an average of 321 yards in its two wins, while Karns City is averaging 212 yards on the ground per game.
Jack Krug leads the Raiders passing game, as he is 46-of-72 passing this season for 642 yards and eight touchdowns this year to just one interception.
Four Raiders receivers have already surpassed the 100-yard mark on the season, as Brayden Kunselman leads that group with 175 yards on 13 grabs, three of which going for touchdowns.
The Gremlins ground game is led by Jayce Anderson, who has run for 120 yards and two scores on 11 carries this season.
Last season’s matchup saw Brookville coming away with a narrow 42-41 victory at home, as it has won three in a row in the series, with the Gremlins last win coming in the opener of the 2016 season by virtue of a 49-6 home win.
Keystone (1-1)
at Brockway (0-2)
Brockway will look to avoid its second 0-3 start to the season in as many years as it hosts a Panthers squad looking to get back above .500.
The Rovers are still looking to get their new-look offense rolling under first-year head coach Jake Heigel, as they have scored just seven points in each of their first two losses, a 37-7 loss at home to Union/A-C Valley and a 21-7 loss at Redbank Valley.
On the other side, Keystone opened with a resounding 86-0 road victory over Sheffield before dropping its home opener by a score of 14-7 to the Falcon Knights.
Conner Ford has completed 17-of-33 passes this season to lead the Brockway offense, as he has thrown for 203 yards and one score, but has also thrown three interceptions.
The Panthers have relied on a running back by committee approach this season, as they have rushed the ball for 316 yards, despite their leading rusher in Taylar Altman only having 69 yards on nine carries.
Five different Keystone players have found the end zone on the ground this year.
Friday will mark the first time the teams have met since 2009, a matchup the Panthers won 56-40 at home.
Central Clarion (1-1)
at Moniteau (1-1)
The Wildcats will look to bounce back from a loss at home to Brookville as they take to the road for the first time this season to face a Moniteau squad coming off its first win of the season.
Central Clarion opened the year with a 42-6 win over Punxsutawney, before falling 49-30 to the Raiders, while the Warriors opened with a 31-8 loss to Karns City before edging the Chucks 21-14 at home in Week 2.
Friday night’s matchup will pit the Wildcats’ pass-heavy offense against Moniteau’s ground and pound attack.
Cal German leads that passing attack for Central Clarion, as the senior has already thrown for 532 yards this season on 34-of-58 passing for eight scores to just two interceptions.
The Wildcats have a one-two punch at receiver in Ethan Burford and Cutter Boggess, as the duo have 222 and 179 yards receiving, respectively, for a combined five touchdowns.
On the other side, Moniteau has 418 rushing yards as a team this year, led by senior Mason Mershimer, who has carried the ball 28 times for 225 yards this season for a pair of scores.
Curwensville (1-1)
at Union/A-C Valley (2-0)
While the Golden Tide are winless on the field this season, they moved to .500 on the year with a forfeit win over Sheffield in Week 2, as the Wolverines forfeited the game due to low numbers.
On the other side, Union A-C Valley has started the season 2-0 behind a pair of strong defensive showings in a 37-7 win at Brockway followed with a 14-7 home win over Keystone.
Curwensville is returning to the field for the first time since Week 1, when it suffered a 40-0 shutout loss to Redbank Valley, as it is still looking to score its first points on the year.
The Curwensville offense struggled in the opening shutout loss, as Dan McGarry went 7-of-19 passing for 59 yards.
While Duane Brady opened the season with 37 rushing yards for the Golden Tide on seven carries, the rest of the team netted minus-1 yard on 18 carries for a team total of 36 yards.
With a strong defense, Tanner Merwin’s dual-threat ability behind center has provided the Falcon Knights with all of the offense they need this season.
Merwin has thrown for 111 yards on 11-of-24 passing for one score and two interceptions, while also rushing the ball 16 times for a team-high 111 yards and two touchdowns.
The matchup has been won by the home team each of the last two years, as last season Union/A-C Valley won 24-0 at home, while Curwensville secured a 14-13 win at home the year prior.