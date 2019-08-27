DuBOIS — There’s something to be said about longevity.
If nothing else, it usually leads to consistency.
That’s where DuBois Area High School boys soccer coach Matt Erickson, who starts his seventh consecutive year as the Beavers’ head coach, is starting to hit his stride.
DuBois lost a few key starters from last year’s team that placed second in District 9 Class 3A but still has seven starters returning. Gone are the likes of Jordan Meinert, Alex Gribik, Nico McDonald, Lane Shaffer and Tyler Buerk.
Howevever, Erickson hopes to sprinkle in some underclassmen to not only fill in the gaps but help with the continuity.
“Filling those spots is tough,” Erickson said. “But, we’ve got a couple kids that are sophomores this year that were subbing in and learning the position last year. So, I don’t think that filling those holes will be as bad as what it could have been.”
So far, so good.
Four of the returners are seniors while the others are juniors.
Senior Nolan Bussell will move between midfield and forward as will junior Nick Graeca. Senior Jacob Weber and junior Jacob Kalgren will play the outside midfield spots, while seniors Zach Farrell and Austin Mortimer will return on defense. Junior Hunter Beers will also return as well.
Sophomores ‘Ty Montowski, Brayton Sedor and Houston Hemke are also expected to step up and add to the mix in some way.
“For the most part, the kids have picked up right where we left off,” Erickson added. “(The younger kids) that didn’t play with us last year that are learning our style, but the older guys are helping them along. So, we’re getting there pretty quick and we’re on the right track.”
However, while some of the spots have already been decided, some will change depending on performance as the season progresses.
Perhaps the biggest change will come at keeper, where freshman Cullen McAllister is penciled in as the starter. Meinert started in net last year for the Beaver.
“He’s been playing the position for the last six or seven years so I think that he’ll do pretty well,” Erickson said. “He’s been working hard and playing on club teams over the summer the last couple years. So, he’s been getting a lot of good training from them, and he looks like he’s going to do pretty well for us.”
DuBois will find out as it opens the season at the Indiana Tournament beginning Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Austin Mortimer, Nolan Bussell, Anthony Manning, Zach Farrell, Jacob Weber. Juniors: Luke Sprankle, Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren, Hunter Beers. Sophomores: Thaddeus Slima, Ty Montowski, Cadin Wilmoth, Brayton Sedor, Houston Hemke, Eric Flasher, Nakai Bussell, Mason Andres. Freshmen: Ethan Wineberg, Zak Marshal, Devin Martinez, Cullen McAllister.