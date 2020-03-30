DuBOIS — A new year had brought with a new sense of hope for the DuBois baseball program, which missed the playoffs each of the previous two seasons.
DuBois lost a handful of starters to graduation from last year’s 8-12 squad in the likes of Eric Schneider, Jordan Frano, Jeremy Krise and Dylan McCluskey — who returned midway through the season from injury.
McCluskey hit .545 (18-for-33) with 15 RBIs and six doubles in the 12 games he played, while Schneider hit .294 (15 hits) and Frano .250 (11 hits).
Even with those losses, veteran DuBois coach Todd Stiner welcomed back eight lettermen — a group led by seniors Dayne Bauman, Chase Husted, Justin Swauger, Gauge Gulvas and juniors Chandler Ho and Garrett Starr.
“Looking at the 2020 season, we do have a lot of players returning, but we had a lot of questions,” said Stiner. “Our goal as always is to be .500, so we can qualify for the playoffs. With eight returning letterman, we were hoping to be a little better than that. The biggest question is can this group play as a team. I truly believe they can and that’s what will propel us to having a good year.
“A strength of this year’s team is the majority of the players have been on varsity for the past two seasons. We have experience playing at this level. We know what to expect and we know what it takes to win games.
A concern and the unknown is we haven’t had much success the past two years. We were one game away from qualifying for the playoffs last year. That would have given us playoff experience.
“We play a very tough schedule and the reason for that is when it comes playoff time you’ve seen the dominant pitchers, you’ve seen the teams that have tremendous speed. You’ve already been put it tough situations, like playing from behind, having your back against the wall when the game is on the line.”
Bauman and Starr return to lead a pitching staff that will also feature Ho, Gulvas and senior Ethan Spellen among others.
Bauman was the team’s ace a year ago, posting a 2-3 record with 19 strikeouts and a 3.98 ERA in 38 2/3 innings of work. He was the lone DuBois pitcher to win multiple games on the season. He also hit .429 and led the team with 21 hits to go along with 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Starr logged the second most innings (28) and went 1-3 with a 5.25 ERA. Ho was the only other Beaver to throw 10 innings, hitting that number exactly while going 1-1.
Spellen made one start but went five strong innings to get the “W” in a late season win vs Altoona that kept DuBois’ playoff hopes alive at the time. Sophomore Alex Pasternak also logged some varsity innings a year ago and looked to be in the mix along with several others.
In the field, position battles were still ongoing when practice was suspended due to converns over COVID-19 towards the end of the second week of March.
At catcher, junior Nathan Farrell, Ho and sophomore Brycen Dinkfelt were vying for time to replace Frano, who was a stalwart behind the plate in his career.
First base was another spot with several kids fighting for time in the likes of senior Cullen Corle, Pasternak, junior Tyler Newell and Dinkfelt.
Up the middle, Bauman and junior Karson Fields looked to be at second base, with Starr (.305, 18 hits, 20 runs) and Gulvas splitting time at shortstop. Pasternak, Dinkfelt and Newell were all in the mix at third.
Stiner had several starters back in the outfield who were being pushed by others for playing time.
In center, returnee Chase Husted (.292, 14 hits, 6 doubles) was being pushed by Spellen and Ho (.286, 20 hits, 14 runs), while Swauger (.300, 15 hits, 16 RBIs) and senior Klay Hendricks were in a battle for the left field spot.
Over in right field, the trio of seniors Jacob Mowrey, Heath Means and junior Michael Orzechowski were fighting for playing time. Gulvas and Newell also could play the outfield if needed.
“Positions were starting to fall into place prior to the season suspension, but going in we knew all players were going to have an opportunity to prove themselves in game situations,” said Stiner. “We have several new faces that have put a lot of time in the offseason and we are excited to see what they can do at this level.”
The big question now is, will those players get the opportunity to show their coach what they in fact can do following that work in the offseason practices they had. Stiner said the right decision was made to halt the season, but it’s still a hard thing for he and his players to have happen.
“Without a doubt the season/school year should have been suspended,” said Stiner. “The toughest part is for the players that are totally invested, the ones that have put in countless hours in preparation for this season. And, to have no idea when or if we will ever go back to having a season or school year is tough to swallow.
“We started preparing for this season in the fall with the athletes not involved in Fall sports and then carried over to weight lifting, hitting/pitching sessions in the winter. We have players that have been with the coaches and made commitments from Day 1 in August and to have to tell them we can’t play is very difficult. It’s very emotional for many.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Dayne Bauman, Cullen Corle, Gauge Gulvas, Klay Hendricks, Chase Husted, Heath Means, Jacob Mowrey, Ethan Spellen, Justin Swauger. Juniors: Alex Colby, Nathan Farrell, Karson Fields, Trenton Gaffey, Chandler Ho, Tyler Newell, Michael Orzechowski, Garrett Starr. Sophomores: Brycen Dinkfelt, Austin Mitchell, Alex Pasternak, Nate Tyler. Freshmen: Aaron Andrulonis, Colby Clark, Jordan Ell, Garrett Frantz, Billy Gray, Damon Stewart.