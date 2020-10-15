With the midway point of the season in the rear view mirror, Tri-County Area teams in the Southern League are inching closer to the end of the regular season as they head into Week 6.
This week’s action brings a five-game slate featuring area teams.
Brookville and Redbank Valley will look to remain undefeated as two of the three Tri-County Area teams without a loss this season along with St. Marys.
In other action, Clearfield will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season, while Curwensville will look to pick up its first win of the season.
Also Friday, DuBois and Brockway have a chance to move to .500 on the first time on the year, while Central Clarion will look to continue its winning streak.
All five matchups kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (5-0)
at DuBois (2-3)
The Beavers and Raiders face off for the second time this season after Brookville came away with a 42-28 victory at home in the opening week of the season.
Since that matchup, the Raiders have continue their winning ways, defeating all five of their Southern League Large School opponents by an average of 29 points per game.
On the other side, DuBois has now won two of its last three after starting the season 0-2, as it is a perfect 2-0 inside the friendly confines of Mansell Stadium this year.
Brookville continues to ride its air raid offense to success, as it leads the area with 300.8 passing yards per game, which has led the Raiders to scoring 46.2 points per game, tied with St. Marys for the lead in the area.
For DuBois, the biggest change between its 0-2 start and its last three games, which included a one-score loss to Central Clarion sandwiched between wins of Punxsutawney then Moniteau last week, has been its defense.
After surrendering 48.5 points per game in the opening losses to Brookville and Karns City, the Beavers defense has allowed just 10.3 points per game over the last three weeks.
The defense will face the tough test of slowing down Raiders’ quarterback Jack Krug, who leads the area with 1,493 yards passing on 105-of-154 completions for 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Krug’s best performance of the year came in the win over DuBois, as he threw fro 383 yards and four touchdowns on 27-of-41 passing in the Week 1 matchup.
The senior’s four main targets are all over 200 yards receiving on the year, led by Kyle MacBeth with 435 yards, good enough for second-most in the area, on 24 grabs and five scores.
DuBois’ balanced offensive attack is led by quarterback Cam-Ron Hays, who sits fourth in the area with 690 passing yards on 66-of-111 passing for four touchdowns to five interceptions.
The turnover battle could be key, as the Raiders lead all area teams with 14 takeaways and a plus-nine turnover ratio, while DuBois has a minus-one turnover ratio on the year.
The Beavers won the turnover battle in the first matchup with Brookville, recovering a fumble for the lone turnover of the game.
Brockway (2-3) at Union/A-C Valley (4-1)
After an 0-3 start to the season, Brockway has won back-to-back games to inch closer to getting back to .500 on the year as they now have a rematch with the Falcon Knights.
The teams met in the season opener at Frank Varischetti Field, as Union/A-C Valley came away with a 37-7 victory on the way to starting the season 3-0.
The Falcon Knights bounced back from a narrow Week 4 loss to Redbank Valley with a 21-14 win over South Side Beaver last week.
On the other side, the Rovers enter having won their last two games, defeating Cowanesque Valley 32-14 on the road before picking up a 19-14 win at home over Curwensville last week.
In the first matchup between the two teams in Week 1, the ground game proved to be a key difference, as Union/A-C Valley finished with a 180 to minus-35 advantage in rushing yards.
Brockway struggled to slow down dual-threat quarterback Tanner Merwin in the opener, who rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries while also going 5-of-12 through the air for 59 yards and one score with one interception.
Merwin is part of a balanced Falcon Knights rushing attack that averages 182.4 yards per game.
The Rovers will also look to do a better job taking care of the ball, as they were doomed by four turnovers in the first matchup, with their lone score coming on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
After throwing three interceptions in that game, Brockway quarterback Conner Ford has thrown just three in the last four games, as he has 561 yards passing on 45-of-77 completions and five touchdowns on the year.
Huntingdon (0-5)
at Clearfield (2-1)
Coming off a hard-fought 25-21 loss at the hands of Central, the Bison will look to bounce back at home as they welcome a winless Huntingdon squad.
Clearfield has not lost back-to-back games since Week 3 and 4 of the 2017 season when it suffered consecutive losses to Central and Huntingdon.
The Bearcats have been outscored by an average of 33.6 points per game during their 0-5 start to the season.
Since the loss in 2017, the Bison have won the last two matchups with Huntingdon by scores of 42-21 in 2018 and 28-16 last season.
Huntingdon has struggled offensively this season, scoring just 15.8 points per game on the year, as it has struggled to move the ball on the ground this season, averaging just 68 yards rushing per game.
Quarterback Darin Harman leads the Bearcats’ offense, as he has thrown for 449 yards on 40-of-93 passing and five touchdowns along with four interceptions on the year.
Oliver Billotte is off to a strong start behind center for the Bison, having thrown for 583 yards and seven touchdowns on 40-of-69 competitions with just two interceptions in their opening three games.
With only three games played, Jake Lezzer still sits fourth in the area in receiving yards with 422 on 22 catches (19.2 yards per catch) and four scores.
Redbank Valley (4-0)
at Curwensville (0-4)
The Bulldogs will look to continue their dominance in the Southern League Small School Division as they travel to Curwensville in search of their second win over the Golden Tide this season.
The teams met in New Bethlehem back in the season opener, as Redbank Valley rolled to a 44-0 victory on its way to starting the season 4-0 to take a stronghold on the division lead.
Redbank Valley was dominant on both sides of the ball in the first matchup, finishing with a 431-61 edge in total yards, including a 257-0 edge in rushing yards.
Hudson Martz led the balanced rushing attack with 101 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 game, as he is currently sixth in the area with 231 rushing yards on 42 rushes.
Quarterback Gunner Mangiantini also had a big game in the first meeting, completing 10-of-11 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for one score on three carries and 57 yards.
The Golden Tide have struggled to get their rushing attack going this season, as they are last among area teams with 32.5 rushing yards per game and also sit at the bottom in points per game with 7.5.
Dan McGary leads Curwensville’s passing game with 412 yards on 53-of-98 completions and one score, but has also thrown five interceptions on the year.
Central Clarion (4-1) at Punxsutawney (0-5)
The Wildcats will look to make it four wins in a row as they hit the road to take on a winless Punxsutawney squad.
Central Clarion is coming off a thrilling come from behind 43-41 victory on the road over Karns City, as they stopped a two-point conversion try with no time on the clock to secure the win.
On the other side, the Chucks are still in search of their first win, as after losing a hard-fought 21-14 game to Moniteau in Week 2, they have since been outscored by an average of 36 points per game.
The teams are meeting again after having played in the season opener at Clarion-Limestone, a game the Wildcats won in resounding fashion by a score of 42-6.
Central Clarion’s dynamic duo of Calvin German and Ethan Burford will look to continue their strong seasons, as in the first meeting with Punxsutawney, they connected seven times for 189 yards and three scores.
German finished the game 16-of-23 through the air for 292 yards and four touchdowns along with one interception, as he is currently second in the Tri-County Area with 1,481 yards passing on 74-of-149 completions for 18 scores and just four interceptions.
Burford leads all area receivers with 601 yards, 166 yards ahead of the second-highest receiving total, on 23 catches and seven touchdowns.
The Chucks are led by Kameron Falgout, as he has thrown for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns along with six interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing yards with 248 on 56 totes and two scores.