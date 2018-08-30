DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team shot a team score of 171 to top DuBois Central Catholic, who finished with a score of 204, at DuBois Country Club Wednesday.
All six golfers for DuBois shot scores of 46 or lower, with the top four scores being counted towards the team total.
Dayne Bauman, Jeremy Krise and Jayden Fulkroad led the way for the Beavers, as all three golfers posted nine-hole scores of 42.
Kaleb Hand finished his round with a 45, while Nic Cebulskie also shot a 45 for DuBois and Alex Beers finished with a 46.
The Cardinals were led by Max Forcey and Tyler McIntosh, who both finished their rounds with scores of 48.
Kadin Danch posted a 53 for DCC, while Jake Snyder added a round of 55.
Parker Meholick (62) and Loren Way (72) also competed for DCC.
DuBois hosts Brookville today, while DuBois Central Catholic travels to Punxsutawney for a match along with Curwensville, as both teams begin play at 3:30 p.m.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
Brookville 185,
Brockway 231
BROOKVILLE — Dane Lyle earned medalist honors with a 43 to lead the Brookville Raiders golfers to a 185-231 win over Brockway at Pinecrest Country Club Wednesday afternoon.
Lyle and teammates David Cable (45) and Adam Mackins (47) shot sub-50 rounds with Aaron Briggs (50) completing the scoring lineup. Justin Barrett (59) and Ian Pete (62) also played.
Brockway was led by Dylan Coder’s 50 with Matt Holt (54), Daniel Shugarts (62) and Austin Schmader (65) rounding out the scoring lineup. Elijah Snell (66) and Carter Nichols also played.
The Raiders travel to DuBois to meet the Beavers at DuBois Country Club today.
Brockway returns to action Friday at Ridgway.
Elk County Catholic 224,
Ridgway 241
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team posted a team score of 224 to top Ridgway by 17 strokes at Leaning Pines Golf Course Wednesday.
All six golfers for the Crusaders posted scores of 47 or better, with the top five scores counting towards the team total.
Brady Schneider led the was for ECC with a 41, tied for the best round score of the day.
Mark Kraus finished with a 43, while Jordan DePrator added a 46 for the Crusaders.
Will Uberti, Nathan Roberts and Nick Daghir all finished the day with round scores of 47 for ECC.
Ridgway, who posted a team score of 241, was led by Zack Zemeroski, who tied with Schneider for the best round of the day, shooting a 41.
Greg Simon added a 46 for the Elkers, while Eric Christoff and Nolan Shaffer both posted rounds of 49 on the day.
Evan Johnson rounded out the top five for Ridgway with a 56, while Cole Norlin (66) and Michael Gresco (67) also competed for the Elkers.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said his team had very consistent scores on the day, despite some tough pin locations.
“I thought we played well,” Straub said. “We ran into some problems with our short game.”
The head coach noted that his team will work on their short game over the next couple practices before a busy week next week.
The Crusaders have three matches next week, beginning with a match Tuesday against St. Marys.
Ridgway returns to action at home against Brockway Friday, as the match will begin at 3:30 p.m.
