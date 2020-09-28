The first three weeks of the high school football action in the Tri-County Area as seen several local athletes and team put up some big offensive numbers from week to week.
That trend continued Friday night, as the eight are teams in action went 5-3. In those five wins, DuBois, Brookville, Ridgway, St. Marys and Central clarion combined to outscore their opposition 181-35.
There were offensive fireworks too by the non-area teams in the other three games as Brockway, Curwensville and Elk County Catholic lost by a combined 112-6.
As much offensive as there was across the board in Week 3, it was a pair of defenses that stood in shutout victories by DuBois and Brookville.
The Beavers controlled both sides of the ball in their home opener as they upended Punxsutawney, 24-0, for its first win on the field in 700 days. The last time a DuBois squad walked off the field victorious prior to Friday night was Oct. 26, 2018, when the Beavers bested Brookville, 16-7, in the regular-season finale _ a game also played at Mansell Stadium — to secure a trip to the playoffs that season.
Friday’s win, the first for new head coach TJ Wingard, was all about the defensive side of the ball. DuBois held Punxsy to just 90 yards of total offense (34 in the second half) while recording the program’s first shutout in five years. The last time a DuBois football team held the opposition scoreless came Oct. 23, 2015, when the Beavers blanked Bradford, 55-0, on the turf at Mansell.
The shutout also was just the fourth for the Beavers in the last decade. The other two both came in the 2011 season when the Beavers blanked both Brookville (35-0) and Corry (4-0). DuBois’ last shutout against Punxsy was a 31-0 victory way back in 2004.
Brookville’s shutout was even more impressive, as the Raiders steamrolled visiting Karns City, 44-0. The Gremlins were fresh off a 55-14 win at home against DuBois, a team that scored 28 points against the Raiders in a 42-28 Brookville victory.
The Raiders never let the Gremlins offense get started in the rout, as Brookville finished with a 394-74 advantage in total yards with intercepting six passes — two each by Kyle MacBeth and Nathan Taylor. The Gremlins had 316 yards of total offense in Week 2 vs. DuBois.
Brookville’s victory came on the heels of the Raiders beating Central Clarion in a shootout, 49-30, in Week 2. Those back-to-back wins have made Brookville the early-season team to beat when it comes to the Class 2A playoffs in District 9.
Speaking of Central Clarion, the Wildcats put up some huge offensive numbers Friday night as they bounced back their first loss by pounding Moniteau, 46-14.
Senior quarterback Calvin German completed 17 of 34 passes for 430 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Senior receiver Ethan Burford accounted for a majority of that damage, hauling in six passes for 219 yards and three TDs. It was a huge bounce-back game for Burford, who had just two grabs for 33 yards a week earlier against Brookville.
Wildcat senior Cutter Boggess also had a big night. He had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 45 yards and two scores.
Brookville quarterback Jack Krug also was efficient in the Raiders’ rout, going 26 of 37 with 271 yards and four TDs. Receiver Brayden Kunselman went over the century mark and had eight catches for 102 yards and two scores.
The only 100-yard rusher in the area in Week 3 was Elk County Catholic’s Sam Kaul, who had even carries for 101 yards. However, a vast majority of that came on an 89-yard touchdown run as time expired in a 39-6 loss to Smethport.
Here is a look at all the box scores and stat information available from Friday night’s local games:
DuBOIS 24,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 0 0 — 0
DuBois 14 7 0 7 — 24
First Quarter
D—Ruben Estrada 4 run (Nick Graeca kick), 3:47.
D—Dale Kot 37 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
D—Nick Graeca 23 FG, 5:33.
Fourth Quarter
D—Zach Henery 1 run (Nick Graeca kick), 10:59.
P D
First downs 9 12
Rushes-yards 34-53 34-197
Comp-Att-Int 4-9-2 8-75
Passing Yards 37 76
Total Plays-Yards 43-90 42-273
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts 3-22.3 1-32
Penalties-Yards 5-38 8-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 23-67, Kameron Falgout 10-(-14), Colin Hoover 1-0.
DuBois—Zach Henery 9-91, Austin Henery 4-17, Ruben Estrada 5-10, Cam-Ron Hays 3-17, Dale Kot 1-26, Chandler Ho 1-6, Dalton Yale 4-7, Austin Mitchell 2-3, De’Andre Vogt 3-24, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING
Punxsy—Kameron Falgout 4 of 9, 37 yds., 0 TD, 2 Ints.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 6 of 8, 76 yds., 1 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Alex Phillips 4-27.
DuBois—Dale Kot 4-67, Derraick Burkett 1-7, Zach Henery 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—None.
DuBois—Braxton Adams, Dale Kot.
BROOKVILLE 44,
KARNS CITY 0
Score By Quarters
Karns City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brookville 6 19 19 0 — 44
First Quarter
B –Kyle MacBeth 15 pass from Jack Krug (run failed), 9:29.
Second Quarter
B –Robert Keth 16 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 9:04.
B –Brayden Kunselman 25 pass from Jack Krug (pass failed), 4:47.
B –Jack Krug 8 run (Hayden Kramer kick), :33.8.
Third Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 18 pass from Jack Krug (Kramer kick), 8:32.
B –Kyle MacBeth 45 run (conversion failed), 4:34.
B –Robert Keth 43 interception return (kick blocked), 3:14.
B K
First downs 18 7
Rushes-yards 23-112 26-56
Comp-Att-Int 27-38-0 3-18-6
Passing Yards 282 18
Total Plays-Yards 61-394 44-74
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Punts 3-41.3 3-44.0
Penalties-Yards 6-62 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville — Kyle MacBeth 4-53, Braiden Davis 6-29, Jack Krug 2-24, Cameron Moore 2-10, Creed Knepp 3-6, Robert Keth 1-2, Bryce Weaver 1-2, Charlie Krug 2-0, Tate Lindermuth 1-(-1), Team 1-(-13).
Karns City — Luke Garing 5-20, Brayden Christie 5-17, Zach Blair 2-13, Gage Cowoski 3-8, Cole Coon 2-7, Jayce Anderson 2-1, Levi Hawk 2-(-1), Eric Booher 5-(-10).
PASSING
Brookville — Jack Krug 26-for-37, 271 yards, 4 TDs; Charlie Krug 1-for-1, 11 yards.
Karns City — Eric Booher 2-for-11, 11 yards, 3 Ints.; Brayden Christie 1-for-7, 7 yards, 3 Ints.
RECEIVING
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 8-102, Robert Keth 6-85, Kyle MacBeth 5-48, Ryan Daisley 5-27, Braiden Davis 2-20.
Karns City — Gage Cowoski 1-9, Luke Garing 1-7, Micah Rupp 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville — Kyle MacBeth 2, Nathan Taylor 2, Robert Keth, John Colgan.
KEYSTONE 28,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Quarters
Keystone 0 21 0 7 — 28
Brockway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
K—Nick Weaver 14 run (Koby Buzard kick), 4:23
K—Nick Weaver 41 pass from Bret Wingard (Koby Buzard kick), 0:53
K—Keenan Heeter 56 interception return (Koby Buzard kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
K—Taylar Altman 15 run (Koby Buzard kick), 1:53
K B
First downs 7 10
Rushes-yards 30-156 29-73
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-1 8-26 2
Passing Yards 73 126
Total Plays-Yards 42-229 55-199
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Punts 4-40.3 4-27.5
Penalties-Yards 10-90 7-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Keystone—Keenan Heeter 2-27, Logan Sell 2-10, Nick Weaver 11-81, Bret Wingard 4-0, Caleb Nellis 2-6, Taylar Altman 8-29, Peyton Means 1-3.
Brockway—Conner Ryckman 7-28, Conner Ford 6-11, Ezra Swanson 12-30, Andrew Brubaker 1-(-3), Loren Way 3-7.
PASSING
Keystone—Bret Wingard 5-of-12, 73 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
Brockway—Conner Ford 6-of-13, 63 yds., 1 Int.; Andrew Brubaker 2-of-13, 66 yds., 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Keystone—Caleb Nellis 1-7, Keenan Heeter 2-30, Nick Weaver 1-41, Logan Sell 1-(-5).
Brockway—Matthew Brubaker 1-6, Austin Schmader 3-42, Ben Glasl 3-45, Tanner Morelli 1-34.
INTERCEPTIONS
Keystone—Keenan Heeter, Steven Shetler.
Brockway—Ben Glasl.
RIDGWAY 45,
BRADFORD 14
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 9 15 15 6 — 45
Bradford 0 0 0 14 — 14
First quarter
R—Luke Zimmerman 31 FG, 5:58
R—Camron Marciniak 8 run (PAT Failed), 2:37
Second quarter
R—Michael Gresco, 13 pass from Ben Briggs (Briggs run), 2:08
R:—Dominic Cherry, 3- run (Luke Zimmerman kick), 1:03
Third quarter
R—Domenic Allegretto, 4 run (Zimmerman kick), 3:25
R—Cole Casilio, 6 run (PAT Failed), 0:52
R:—Safety, 0:37
Fourth quarter
B—Nate Girdlestone, 7 fumble return (Abbie Nuzzo kick), 11:08
R—Zimmerman, 40 punt return (run failed), 0:28
B:—Elijah Fitton, 80 kickoff return (Nuzzo kick), 0:14
R B
First downs 12 1
Rushes-yards 34-157 20-(-8)
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-0 8-18-0
Passing Yards 101 34
Total Plays-Yards 47-258 38-26
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 7-3
Penalties-Yards 9-70 8-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ridgway—Eric Salberg 6-20, Briggs 5-22, Dominic Cherry 6-28-1, Camron Marciniak 6-31-1, Domenic Allegretto 1-4-1, Cole Casilio 1-6-1, Luke Zimmerman 5-16, Eric Hoffman 2-9, Nate McCurdy 1-5, Rayce Millard 1-16.
Bradford—Davis 4-(-2), Elijah Fitton 3-3, Nolan Gonzalez 6-1, Ashton Smith 1-(-10), Adkins 5-5, Tyson Ray 1-(-5).
PASSING
Ridgway—Ben Briggs 8 of 12, 101 yds., 1 TD, 0 Int.; Jonathan Hinton 0 of 1.
Bradford—Austen Davis 3 of 8, 23 yds.; Troy Adkins 5 of 10, 11 yds.
RECEIVING
Ridgway—Cherry 3-33, Salberg 1-12, Marciniak 1-7, Michael Gresco 3-45.
Bradford—Dalton Dixon 2-22, Jake Pattison 3-27, Fitton 1-1, Nate Girdlestone 1-4, Arick Himes 1-(-5)
INTERCEPTIONS
Ridgway—None.
Bradford—None.
ST. MARYS 23,
KANE 7
Scoring not available
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys — James Davis 11-47, Jacob Kline 5-39, Christian Coudriet 10-5, Matthew Davis 1-(-1).
Kane—not available.
PASSING
St. Marys — Christian Coudriet 21 of 38, 210 yds., 2 TDs, 1 int.
Kane—not available.
RECEIVING
St. Marys — Mitchell Reiter 9-81, Bryce Walker 3-19, Logan Mosier 1-50, Josh Robinson 1-32.
Kane—not available
INTERCEPTIONS
St. Marys — Mitchell Reiter.
Kane—not available.
SMETHPORT 39,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6
Score by Quarters
ECC 0 0 0 6 — 6
Smethport 13 12 14 0 — 39
First Quarter
S—Noah Lent 35 run (Matthew Nolte kick), 8:57.
S—Richie McDowell 1 pass from Noah Lent (kick blocked), 2:05.
Second Quarter
S—Braedon Johnson 9 run (pass failed), 9:51.
S—Noah Lent 15 run (pass failed), 6:49.
Third Quarter
S—Ryli Burritt 16 pass from Noah Lent (Braedon Johnson run), 5:50.
S—Noah Lent 34 run (kick failed), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
ECC—Sam Kaul 89 run (no conversion attempted), 0:00.
ECC S
First downs 7 22
Rushes-yards 30-83 38-281
Comp-Att-Int 3-10-2 6-10-0
Passing Yards 32 76
Total Plays-Yards 40-115 48-357
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 7-27.7 2-22.5
Penalties-Yards 07-70 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
ECC—Sam Kaul 7-101, Nick Crisp 14-21, Bryan Schatz 1-1, Mason McAllister 8-(-40).
Smethport—Noah Lent 13-161, Braedon Johnson 16-108, Ryan Mason 5-17, Ryli Burritt 1-7, Lucas Fowler 2-(-5), Team 1-(-7).
PASSING
ECC—Mason McAllister 3 of 10, 32 yds., 0 TD, 2 Ints.
Smethport—Noah Lent 6 of 10, 76 yds., 2 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
ECC—Sam Kaul 1-13, Joe Tettis 1-10, Bryan Schatz 1-9.
Smethport—Ryli Burritt 2-34, Lucas Fowler 1-25, Richie McDowell 2-9, Braedon Johnson 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
ECC—None.
Smethport—Logan Christie, Richie McDowell.
UNION/AC VALLEY 45,
CURWENSVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
C’ville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Union 13 12 14 6 — 45
First Quarter
U—Tanner Merwin 1 run, (Colton Murray kick).
U—Eli Penny 22 run, (kick failed).
Second Quarter
U—Caden Rainey 11 run (2-pt conversion failed).
U—Kylar Culbertson 7 run, 2-pt conversion failed).
Third Quarter
U—Karter Vogle 26 pass from Merwin, (Murray kick).
U—Merwin 12 run, (Murray kick).
Fourth Quarter
U—Gaven Bowser 12 run, (conversion failed).
CW UAV
First downs 8 N/A
Rushes-yards 18-45 41-398
Comp-Att-Int 17-32-4 10-13-0
Passing Yards 112 134
Total Plays-Yards 35-157 54-532
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 2-38.5.3 1-38
Penalties-Yards 4-20 N/A
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 7-27, Duane Brady 3-11, Dan McGarry 6-9, Chase Irwin 2-(-2).
Union—Caden Rainey 7-100, Eli Penny 10-79, Kaden Culbertson 8-77, Tanner Merwin 9-62, Bailey Crissman 3-42, Gaven Bowser 4-38.
PASSING
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 17-of-32 112 yds., 4 Int.
Union—Tanner Merwin 10-of-12, 134 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 9-82, Thad Butler 4-17, Collin Jacobson 2-3, Michael Lezzer 1-11, Nik Fegert 1-(-1).
Union—Caden Rainey 4-74, Karter Vogle 3-33, Kaden Culbertson 1-10, Gaven Bowser 1-9, Ryan Cooper 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—none.
Union—Skyler Roxbury 3, Ryan Cooper.