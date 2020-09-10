DuBOIS — Football is back.
After a whirlwind offseason that brought plenty of uncertainty to when the season would begin, or if there would even be a season, seven of the 10 Tri-County Area teams are set to begin their season’s Friday night.
Among many other things that will be different this season due to COVID-19, one of the major differences is the creation of the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble, which encapsulates the schools in the northern half of District 9.
That IU-9 bubble includes Tri-County Area teams Ridgway, St. Marys and Elk County Catholic, as those three programs must wait another week and will get their seasons underway Sept. 18.
With the IU-9 bubble, which includes a Small School and Large School Division, District 9 was forced to create a Southern League, which also includes a Large School and Small School Division.
The Southern League Small School Division includes Brockway, Redbank Valley, Curwensville, Union/A-C Valley, Sheffield and Keystone, while the Large School Division is made up of DuBois, Brookville Central Clarion County, Karns City, Punxsutawney and Moniteau.
In the IU-9 League, the Large School Division includes Tri-County Area teams Ridgway and St. Marys, as well as Kane and Bradford, while ECC is the lone area school in the IU-9 Small School Division along with Coudersport, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Smethport and Port Allegany.
The seven Tri-County Area teams in the Southern League will get their 2020 seasons underway Friday night with a five-game slate.
This week’s action will also provide a look at a pair of first-year coaches at area teams in DuBois’ TJ Wingard and Brockway’s Jake Heigel.
Three of the games, Curwensville at Redbank Valley, Clearfield at Penns Valley and Punxsutawney at Central Clarion County, kickoff at 7 p.m., while DuBois at Brookville as well as Union/A-C Valley at Brockway are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the games featuring area teams:
DuBois (0-0)
at Brookville (0-0)
Coming off a 2019 season that saw the Beavers go 0-10 on the field, first-year head coach TJ Wingard will look to help turn things around for a program that has suffered three straight losing seasons.
DuBois avoided a winless season on paper last year after picking up a forfeit victory over Erie, which announced at the end of the season it had used an intelligible player in its Week 5 win over the Beavers.
On the other side, Brookville is coming off a strong 8-3 season that ended in disappointment when it suffered a surprising 28-22 loss to Kane in the opening round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
The Beavers’ offense will have a much different look this season after many of last year’s starters graduated in the 18-player senior class.
One of the key returnees on the offensive side of the ball is Nick Dilullo who led the team with 587 receiving yards in 2019.
Jack Krug will look to lead Brookville’s offense, after finishing fourth in the area in passing yards as a junior with 2,207 yards on 189-of-328 passing for 23 touchdowns.
Also back is senior Robert Keth, who was one of Krug’s main targets last season, catching 50 passes for 668 yards and seven scores.
The Beavers and Raiders have split their last two matchups, with Brookville winning 35-25 last season, while DuBois came away with a 16-7 victory in 2018.
Union/A-C Valley (0-0)
at Brockway (0-0)
After losing 18 seniors heading into the 2019 season, Brockway struggled to get going, losing its first five games of the year before finishing 3-7.
This season, while the Rovers lost just five seniors from that squad, one of those players gone was Jon Wood, who accounted for a large portion of the team’s offense.
First-year head coach Jake Heigel will look to turn things around for Brockway in the newly founded Southern League Small School Division.
The Falcon Knights finished the 2019 season with a 7-4 mark, seeing their season come to an end with a loss to Redbank Valley in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs.
Brockway will have to find a way to replace the offensive firepower of Wood, who finished third in the area in rushing yards with 1,083 to go along with 13 touchdowns.
A key to the new-look offense will be senior Ben Glasl, the team’s leading receiver from last season after finishing with 409 yards on 32 grabs.
Also returning is Conner Ford, who split time behind center with Wood last season as a junior, throwing for 462 yards and six scores on 35-of-76 passing.
The Falcon Knights will also have a different look on offense after graduating quarterback Luke Bowser, who threw for 1,313 yards last year.
The game will be the first matchup for the Rovers against the Union/A-C Valley co-op, as Brockway last took on Union in 2014, winning 35-22.
Curwensville (0-0)
at Redbank Valley (0-0)
After starting last season 7-0, Redbank Valley lost three of its final five games of the year, including a 42-13 loss to Coudersport in the District 9 Class A title game.
For the Golden Tide, a 1-1 record quickly turned into a 1-8 finish after it lost its final seven games of the season.
The Bulldogs return a handful of their key offensive players from last season, including their top-three rushers, led by now junior Ray Schreckengost, who finished fifth in the Tri-County Area with 768 yards on 125 carries for 10 touchdowns.
Also back is junior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini, who completed 68-of-121 passes last year for 754 yards.
Redbank Valley will have to find new targets in the passing game, as Sam Hetrick and Ethan Hetrick, the team’s top-two receivers from 2019, are gone to graduation.
While the Golden Tide struggled last season under first-year head coach Jim Thompson, the team lost just four seniors from that team.
Leading the senior class this season is Duane Brady, as he led the team with 493 rushing yards last season,
The teams have split their previous two matchups, with the Bulldogs securing a 39-0 victory in 2019 after Curwensville won 37-21 the year prior.
Clearfield (0-0)
at Penns Valley (0-0)
While many teams in the Tri-County Area were forced to severely alter their schedule for the 2020 season, one team that kept a somewhat typical schedule is Clearfield.
The Bison, who are coming off back-to-back District 9 titles, will open their season at Penns Valley, a team it has defeated 13 seasons in a row, including a thrilling 56-49 victory in Week 1 at home last season.
Clearfield returns the dynamic offensive duo of quarterback Oliver Billotte (junior) and wide receiver Jake Lezzer (senior).
Last season, Billotte completed 126-of-226 passes for 1,803 yards for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as 619 of those yards went to Lesser on 40 catches.
Billote was also the Bison’s second-leading rusher in 2019 with 407 yards on 118 carries, as the team will be without its leading rusher from last year in Brett Zattoni, who was fourth in the area with 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Rams went 10-2 last season, with one of those losses coming to Clearfield, as their offense will be without quarterback Aaron Tobias, who threw for 3,534 yards in 2019 as a senior.
Punxsutawney (0-0)
at Central Clarion
County (0-0)
After going 10-2 in the first year of the co-op between Clarion and Clarion-Limestone, the team has a new name heading into the 2020 season as they are now rebranded as the Central Clarion County Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ first game under the new name will be held at Clarion-Limestone High School Friday night.
Last season Clarion saw its season come to an end with a hard-fought defeat at the hands of Ridgway in the District 9 Class 2A title game, as the Elkers handed them their only two losses of the season.
Gone from that squad is running back Austin Newcomb, who led the Tri-County Area with 1,276 rushing yards on 115 carries for 21 touchdowns.
The Wildcats do return the arial attack of Cal German and Ethan Burford, as German was third in the area with 2,349 passing yards for 31 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, with an area-high 1,179 of those yards going to Burford, who caught 39 passes and found the end zone 17 times.
Punxsutawney enters the season on a 16-game losing streak that dates back to 2018, as it went 0-10 last season.
Gone from that squad is Max London, who rushed for a team-high 701 yards, as Kameron Falgout returns after running for 682 yards as a junior in 2019.