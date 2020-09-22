BROCKWAY — The Brookville boys golf team went on the road and secured a 45-stroke victory over host Brockway at Brockway Golf Course.
The Raiders shot a team score of 206 led by Hayden Osborne, who posted individual medalist honors with a 49.
Bryce Rafferty and Owen Caylor both followed with scores of 52, while Patrick Diedrich rounded out the scoring for Brookville with a 53.
Also competing for the visitors were Ian Pete (54) and Logan Girt (63).
Brockway, which finished with a team score of 251, was led by a 56 from Daniel Shugarts.
The Rovers’ other three scorers were Troy Johnson, Logan Faith and Damon Tucker, as all three golfers posted rounds of 65.
Kaden Coulter and Isaac Crawford also competed for Brockway, as the duo posted scores of 67 and 69, respectively.
Brookville visits Punxsutawney today, while Brockway is back in action Thursday at home against Curwensville.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
DuBois 182,
Curwensville 198
DuBois Central
Catholic 218
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team moved to 9-0 with a pair of wins over visiting DuBois Central Catholic and Curwensville at DuBois Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Beavers defeated DCC by a score of 182-218, while defeating the Golden Tide by 16 strokes with a score of 182-198.
Gavin Kaschalk led the hosts wit ha 42, while Tyson Kennis followed three strokes back with a 45.
DuBois’ scoring was rounded out by a 46 from Brock Smith and a 49 by Charlie Harman.
Landon Gustafson and Cody Jaconski also competed for the Beavers with rounds of 50 and 52, respectively.
Carter Hickman recorded DCC’s lone sub-50 score on the day with a 49, finishing two strokes ahead of teammate Nick Colbey, who shot a 51.
The Cardinals scoring was rounded out by a 58 from Zach Spellen and a 60 from Luke Swisher.
Also competing for DCC was Dante Armanini, who finished the day with a 63.
Curwensville’s Nate Hryn recorded individual medalist honors on the day by posting a round of 40.
Zach Peters followed with a 51 for the Golden Tide, while Chase Graham and Mikey McCracken shot rounds of 52 and 55, respectively, to round out their scoring.
Mike Daniels was the lone other competitor for Curwensville, as he shto a 58 on the day.
DuBois Central Catholic visits Curwensville today at 3:30 p.m., while DuBois is off until the District 9 tournament, which is set to begin Monday.
St. Marys 221,
Coudersport 222,
Elk County Catholic 259
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys golf team picked up a pair of wins Tuesday in a home meet at Bavarian Hills Golf Course, defeating Elk County Catholic and Coudersport.
The Dutchmen secured a narrow 221-222 victory over the Falcons, while defeating ECC 221-259.
St. Marys was led by a 40 from Lucas Benjamin, while Holden Housler followed on stroke back with a 41.
The host’s scoring was rounded out by a 44 from Ethan Schlimm, a 47 by Sam Allegretto and a 49 from Vinnie Lenze.
Also competing for the Dutchmen were Cole Cousins and Brayden Clyde, who both posted rounds of 50, while Sam Bowes shot a 64.
Mark Kraus recorded individual medalist honors by shooting a 39 to lead the Crusaders, while Jordan DePrator posted their only other sub-50 score of the day with a 45.
Elk County Catholic’s other three scorers were Jack Bauer and Andrew Seltzer, who both shot 55, while Logan Karlik shot a 65.
Conner Stebick also competed for ECC and posted a round of 69.
Just like the host Dutch, Coudersport had all five scorers post sub-50 rounds, led by a pair of 43s from Carter Anderson and Brady Streich, but the difference proved to be Benjamin and Housler shooting rounds of 40 and 41.
“I was proud of the way Holden Housler played today, this was a personal best for him, he was the difference in a close match,” St. Marys head coach Bob Bauer said.
St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic again today at 3:30 p.m.