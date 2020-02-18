DuBOIS — Monday night’s meeting on the hardwood between DuBois and Punxsutawney had no shortage of storylines, as the Beavers came away with a resounding 65-39 victory in front of a packed house on Senior Night.
Not only did the win send the Beavers’ three seniors in Chase Husted, Dakota Reasinger and Alex Kovalyak out on a high note in their final home game, it put DuBois in the record books as one of the best teams in program history.
With the victory, DuBois moved to 19-3 on the season, as its 19 wins are the most since the 1999-2000 season as the team is now just two wins shy of tying the all-time record for wins in a season since the merger into DuBois Area in 1965.
“Our seniors mean a lot to our program and Senior Night is always a night that’s circled on the schedule because it is super important to send the seniors out with a win,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said.
“That’s special because I know that team in 99-00 was a really good team and these young men put in a lot of work in the offseason, so to see it translate into a strong regular season that is rewarding and special.”
The game was the back end of a doubleheader, as the capacity crowd got to see the DuBois girls team open the night with a comeback win over Bellefonte in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A quarterfinals.
While Senior Night is always a special night for any team, Monday’s festivities for the Beavers was even more meaningful, as while Husted is a nightly starter and Reasinger has seen time off the bench throughout the season, Kovalyak had yet to take the court all season.
Kovalyak, was forced to sit out the season due to an ACL injury suffered during the regular season, but got the start Monday, as Husted won the tip-off directly to his senior teammate before he was taken out to a large ovation from the crowd just four seconds into the game.
“Alex (Kovalyak) was at every single practice the entire year, helping out wherever he could,” Bennett said. “To have a guy with that character and leadership to have the opportunity to start his last game and to see him on the floor in a uniform I think was special for everybody.”
A back-and-forth opening quarter ended with DuBois in front 9-7, as it closed the frame on a 4-0 run to take the lead.
Nick Felix scored with 2:15 left in the first before both teams went more than two minutes without points before Nick Farrell used a euro step to get around his defender and score with six ticks on a fast break off a Husted block on the other end.
The final tie of the game came with 4:13 left in the first half as the Chucks used a quick 4-0 run of their own to pull even at 16 before the home side began to take control of the game down the stretch in the second quarter.
Punxsutawney got back within a point (20-19) with 2:56 to go before the Beavers closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 29-21 lead into the break.
Husted started the run by hitting a pair of free-throws, before Felix second three-pointer of the night and Husted added a score on the inside with a minute to play in the opening half.
Husted finished the night with a resounding double-double, scoring a game-high 18 points while also pulling down 20 rebounds, as Felix and Lindholm each finished in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively, while Farrell chipped in eight.
Chooch Husted closed the first-half scoring by draining a baseline jumper just before the buzzer to push the lead to eight heading into the locker room.
DuBois carried that momentum over into the second half as it opened the third on a 12-2 run to begin to break the game open, as Lennon Lindholm hit a three-pointer while Farrell added a pair of treys during the run.
On the night, the Beavers drained 10 three-pointers, as Felix led the way with four, Lindholm had three, Farrell two and Reasinger added a three-pointer in the fourth quarter of his Senior Night.
The third quarter eventually came to an end with the home team in front 47-29 after it had outscored Punxsy 18-8 in the frame.
The Beavers brought the final margin of victory to 26 by outscoring the visitors 18-10 in the final quarter of play to close out the 65-39 win in their regular season finale.
DuBois was able to bounce back from a 52-30 loss at the hands of Brookville Friday night which snapped its 11-game winning streak as it closed out the season a perfect 13-0 on its home floor.
“It worked out that we had another game due to the weather cancellation because it was nice to get back in the gym and back on the floor to bounce back and turn the page from that game on Friday and now its just preparation for the game next week,” Bennett said.
DuBois will return action Feb. 25 in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional tournament when it plays either Meadville and Cathedral Prep at Clarion University. Those two teams plays tonight for the District 10 championship.