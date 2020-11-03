BROCKWAY — If ever there was a year where team records may not mean a lot, the 2020 fall high school sports season is it as COVID-19 has drastically changed the look of schools’ normal schedules and even leagues in some instances.
The DuBois boys soccer team is a prime example of that as the Beavers captured the District 9 Class 3A title Monday night with a 5-0 rout of two-time defending champ and previously undefeated Bradford at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
In some seasons, the Beavers may not have even had a shot at winning the title after struggling through a 5-8 regular season. In the past, the school has not always allowed teams with a sub-.500 record compete in the postseason.
But, with the landscape of high school sports severely changed this fall, the administration allowed the team to compete, and the team rewarded that decision by putting together arguably its best two games of the year to bring home some new District 9 hardware for the school’s trophy case.
DuBois beat second-seeded Clearfield, 2-0, last Thursday in the semifinals. The D-9 title was the Beavers’ first since they beat the Owls, 4-3, in a penalty kick shootout back in 2017. The crown also is the second for the current senior trio of Nick Graeca, Justin Kalren and Hunter Beers — who were all freshmen on the 2017 championship squad.
No overtime or a penalty shootout was needed this time around, as DuBois’ Brayten Sedor scored in the fourth minute and the Beavers never looked back against a Bradford team that came in with a 14-0 record. The Owls played all their regular season games in the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble before receiving a bye into the finals as the top seed.
Despite the lopsided final score, DuBois certainly didn’t buzz the Bradford net all night. In fact, the Beavers had just six shots on goal but were lethal with those opportunities — netting four goals while being gifted the fifth on an own goal by the Owls late in the first half.
DuBois took a 3-0 lead into the break before tacking on two more goals in the final 27 minutes. Graeca scored two of those goals, while Kalgren also found the back of the net.
The Beavers’ defense, led by Beers in the back, also played almost flawlessly, limiting Bradford to five first-half shots before withstanding a second-half surge that saw the Owls pepper the Beaver net with 14 shots. However, Beavers keeper Cullen McAllister was up to challenge, recording seven of his 10 saves in the second half en route to posting a championship game shutout.
“That’s been the story of a better part of our season, getting shots on goal that are quality shots and what we’re putting on net we’re capitalizing on,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “It was questionable if we were even going to go to playoffs this year with our record and having a rough season.
“But, with all the stuff going on and the northern teams not being able to play them all year. Then we played bigger schools like Altoona and Hollidaysburg that hurt our record more than helped it. The administration at the school was nice enough to let us come to districts, and we made a good case it. And, I think we made a better case for it tonight.
“Coming into the game, we didn’t really know a whole lot about Bradford this year because we didn’t see them (like usual) and didn’t see any schools that did play them. So, it was kind of hard to figure anything out even off their record because we couldn’t judge off who we played in common.”
DuBois came out strong from the opening whistle, with Kalgren slamming a shot off the post just 3:28 into the game. The Beavers corralled the rebound and the ball eventually found its way to Sedor, who didn’t miss on the second opportunity and blasted a shot home to give DuBois a quick 1-0 lead.
Neither team generated much offense from there in the first half, as the game was largely played between the 18s.
Bradford had a chance to answer back just over two minutes after Sedor’s goal, but Gavin McGee’s direct kick from just outside the box sailed high. Teammate Andrew Kane had a shot sail just wide right two minutes later as the game remained 1-0 past the midway point of the opening half.
DuBois changed that just before the 24-minute mark when Graeca scored on a laser shot from 25 yards out to make it 2-0. McAllister came up with a nice save at the near post a couple minutes later to keep it a 2-0 game.
The Beavers lead went to 3-0 late in the half when an Owl defender redirected a DuBois cross into his own net while trying to clear it with 2:06 left on the clock.
Bradford came out with some new found life after the break and made a strong push in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Cameron Austin had a shot got just wide of the right post in the 42nd minute, while McGee had another direct kick sail high in the 44th minute.
The Owls appeared to find the scoreboard at the 47:09 mark, but the goal was waived off as referees ruled a Bradford played had run into McAllister after he made a save, dislodging the ball that to create the scoring chance. McGee then hit the post in the 49th minute.
While the Owls couldn’t capitalize on those chances, DuBois did on its first shot of the second half as Kagren converted on the other end to make it 4-0 with 26:29 to play.
The Beavers had just two other shots the rest of the half. Bradford keeper made a diving save on a shot by Thai Tran with just under 16 minutes that resulted in a DuBois corner kick. The Beavers capitalized in that corner as Graeca found the back of the bet for a second time to set the eventual final at 5-0.
McAllister made a couple more saves in the final 15 minutes — including a leaping effort that just knocked the ball over the crossbar with 14:31 to play — to preserve his shutout.
“Cullen had a stellar game tonight and at Clearfield (in semifinals),” said Erickson. “He really saved us both games and kept us in them.
With District 8 not likely sending a team to states, DuBois is now off until it plays the D-10 champ in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14. That game will be at a District 10 site.
DuBOIS 5,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Halves
DuBois 3 2 — 5
Bradford 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Brayten Sedor, 3:46.
D—Nick Graeca, 23:53.
D—Bradford own goal (ball redirected in by a defender), 37:54.
Second Half
D—Justin Kalgren, 53:31.
D—Nick Graeca, 74:37.
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 6, Bradford 19. Saves: DuBois 10 (Cullen McAllister), Bradford 1 (Zachary Williams). Corner kicks: DuBois 3, Bradford 3.