DuBOIS — With two weeks of the season finished with, a handful of area teams are off to a strong start to their seasons, while others are still looking to get the ever important first win.
This week’s action will see Brookville, Clearfield, Redbank Valley and Clarion all looking to stay undefeated on the year, while DuBois and Brockway will be in search of their first wins.
The Week 2 slate consists of eight games, as a pair of contests pit Tri-County Area teams up against one another.
Brookville and Punxsutawney kickoff today at 7 p.m., while St. Marys and Brockway battle Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the other six contests begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Here is a closer look at the games featuring area teams:
Brookville (2-0)
at Punxsutawney (0-2)
Week 2 will begin one night earlier for the Raiders and the Chucks, as they battle today in Punxsutawney at 7 p.m.
Brookville is coming off a hard-fought victory over Brockway last week, while Punxsutawney has suffered a pair of blowout losses on the year to Clarion (70-6) and Karns City (49-7).
Junior quarterback Kameron Falgout has been a leader for the struggling Chucks’ offense this year.
Falgout has competed 14 of his 28 passes on the year for 160 yards and one score.
For the Raiders, dual-threat quarterback Jack Krug has been leading the high-powered offense.
Krug leads the area with 303 rushing yards on the year on just 18 carries as he is averaging 16.8 yards per rush and has found the end zone three times.
He is also fourth in the area in passing with 362 yards on 36-of-63 passing for four scores and two interceptions.
Robert Keth and Kyle MacBeth are the two main targets in the Brookville passing game, as Keth has caught 11 passes for 123 yards and MacBeth has caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
DuBois (0-2)
at Warren (1-1)
The Beavers hit the road for the third consecutive week to begin the season after back-to-back losses at Clearfield and General McLane in Week’s 0 and 1 respectively.
DuBois will take on a Warren team that also started with a pair of games on the road as Friday night’s contest will be the Dragons home-opener.
Warren got the year started with a 41-24 win at Fairview before losing 37-8 at Fort LeBoeuf last week.
The Dragons rely on both the arm and legs of junior quarterback Micah Passmore.
Passmore is 18-of-38 through the air this season for 211 yards and one score, while also having rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
The rest of Warren’s running backs have a combined 52 yards between the first two games of the year.
The Beavers have been fairly one dimensional this season, as they are averaging just 47 yards per game on the ground, but are second among area teams behind Clearfield with 259 yards passing per game.
That arial attack is led by Alex Kovalyak behind center, as he has thrown for 518 yards on 30-of-59 passing this season for four scores and three picks.
Nick Dilullo has been the main target in the passing game, as he currently finds himself tied for the lead in receiving yards among area players with 290 yards on 12 catches for three touchdowns.
Clearfield (2-0)
at Central (2-0)
The first of two matchups this week that pit a 2-0 area team up against a non-area undefeated squad will take place when Clearfield hits the road for the first time this year to take on Central.
In last season’s meeting the Bison came away with a 42-14 home victory, as this season will likely be an offensive battle.
Clearfield is averaging 43.5 points per game as it is powered by an area best passing attack that is putting up an average of 269.5 yards per contest.
Oliver Billotte is leading that air attack for the Bison, as he has thrown for an area-leading 539 yards on 26-of-39 passing for seven scores and a pair of interceptions.
Jake Lezzer is the leading target in the passing game as he is tied with Dilullo for the area lead in receiving yards at 290 for four scores on 12 catches.
Quarterback Braden Kitt is leading the Dragons’ offense both in the passing game and the ground attack.
Kitt is 16-of-29 passing on the season for 176 yards, while he has carried the ball 34 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns.
St. Marys (1-1)
at Brockway (0-2)
St. Marys will look to make it two wins in a row as they travel to face winless Brockway Friday night.
The Dutch put an end to a 22-game losing streak with a 35-0 thumping of visiting Bradford in their home opener last week.
On the other side the Rovers are in search of their first win on the year after a opening week rout at the hands of Karns City, followed by a loss to Brookville.
Brockway has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season, as it is averaging just 219 yards of offense per game, which is second lowest ahead of only Curwensville among Tri-County Area teams.
Defensively, the Rovers have surrendered 34.5 points per game, third highest in the area, as they have allowed an area worst 270 yards rushing per game.
The home side will have to find away to slow down the Dutch rushing attack led by Jacob Kline, who is fourth among area players with 189 rushing yards on 12 carries for a trio of scores.
Turnovers have hurt Brockway in each of its first two games, as it has coughed the ball up five times for a -4 turnover ratio, while St. Marys has an even turnover ratio with three giveaways and three takeaways.
Ridgway (1-1)
at Moniteau (0-2)
Ridgway will look to bounce back from a stunning loss at the hands of Kane last week as it hits the road for the second week in a row to take on the winless Warriors.
The Elkers were hurt by three turnovers in the loss after having not turned the ball over at all in a Week 0 win over St. Marys, while also forcing one turnover.
Kane was able to score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come away with the 25-21 victory at home last week.
Ridgway has been led offensively by Jake Wickett, who has caught eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 19 times for 94 yards.
Matt Dush and Gabe Watts have also carried the ball 19 times apiece for 121 and 117 yards respectively.
Paul Gresco is 27-of-43 passing for 303 yards and three scores, but was intercepted twice in last week’s loss.
Curwensville (1-1)
at Union/A-C Valley (1-1)
After notching the first win of the season in its home opener last week, Curwensville will look to make it two wins in a row as it travels to face Union/A-C Valley.
After being shut out on the road by Elk County Catholic in Week 0, the Golden Tide bounced back with a shoutout of their own at home over Cameron County.
Duane Brady is leading Curwensville in the ground game with 113 yards and one score on 29 carries this season.
In the passing game, Daniel McGarry is 9-of-24 for 155 yards and a pair of scores along with three interceptions.
Jake McCracken has been McGarry’s main target in the passing game, having caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Redbank Valley (2-0)
at Elk County Catholic (1-1)
Redbank Valley is one of four area teams looking to move to 3-0 on the year this week as they travel to face a Crusader squad coming off their first loss of the young season.
After opening the year with a shutout win over Curwensville (20-0), Elk County Catholic was shut out by Coudersport (14-0) last week to drop to .500 on the year.
The Crusaders took a big loss when senior running back Stephen Bobby went down with an injury in the loss to the Falcons.
Bobby is third among area players in rushing yards on the year with 237 on 42 totes for three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs opened the year with a win over Keystone before hitting the road to defeat Otto-Eldred in Week 1.
Redbank Valley has relied heavily on the ground game, led by Ray Schreckengost and Kobe Bonanno.
Schreckengost has carried the ball 17 times for 183 yards and three scores, while Bonanno has 164 yards on 21 totes and four touchdowns.
In the passing game, Gunner Mangiantini is 24-of-35 for 274 yards and one touchdown along with two picks, as 104 of those yards and the touchdown have gone to Ethan Hetrick on four catches.
Karns City (2-0)
at Clarion (2-0)
The Bobcats will host the Gremlins in the second matchup of the week pitting a pair of undefeated teams up against one another.
The Bobcats have relied heavily on senior running back Austin Newcomb this season, both in the ground game and through the air.
Newcomb is second among area players in rushing yards with 272 on just 18 totes as he is averaging 15.1 yards per carry and has found the end zone six times in two games.
The back has also caught three passes for 66 yards and a pair of scores.
Ethan Burford has been the main target in the Clarion passing game, as he is averaging 42.7 yards per reception having caught six passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
That yardage accounts for more than two-thirds of quarterback Cal German’s passing yards, as he is 11-of-16 on the year for 381 yards and six scores and has yet to throw an interception this season.
The Bobcats have also used ball security to lead to success this season, as they are the only team among the 10 in the area to have yet to commit a turnover this year, while the defense has recorded three takeaways.
Karns City has relied heavily on the ground game this year in a pair of dominant wins over Brockway and Punxsutawney.
The Gremlins are averaging 327.5 rushing yards per game, as they are led by Anthony Kamenski with 263 yards on the season and Hunter Rowe with 107.