While the District 9 postseason begins in football this weekend in Class A and 2A, there is a trio of regular season games that will take place — including a pair of matchups featuring Class A schools that did not make the playoffs but are permitted to continue playing in a new-look season due to COVID-19.
One of those games features a local matchup that has DuBois making the short trip up Route 219 to battle Brockway. The other two are small school contests that have Elk County Catholic traveling out Route 120 to Cameron County and Bucktail making the long trek south to take on Curwensville.
Here is a closer look at those three matchups:
DuBois (2-4)
at Brockway (2-4)
The matchup between the Beavers and Rovers, which is the first in their current configurations (DuBois Area was created in 1965) — came about in recent weeks with the postseason starting this weekend.
The old DuBois High School beat Brockway 26-0 in 1928, following an 18-0 win in 1927.
Both teams’ scheduled opponents — Karns City for DuBois and Redbank Valley for Brockway — are now slated to open the playoffs this weekend in their respective classifications so the teams agreed to play each other.
DuBois and Brockway come in with identical 2-4 records and are 2-2 in their last four games.
The Beavers are fresh off a 35-13 Homecoming loss to Brookville, while Brockway lost 40-7 at Union/A-C Valley.
DuBois’ defense has been better than years past, but like the Rovers, the Beavers have experienced their offensive struggles this season. Through five games, both schools ranked in the bottom half (6th or worse) of the 10 area teams in regards to most of the major offensive team categories.
The Beavers were 5th in passing offense (142.4 ypg), 6th in rushing offense (112.8 ypg), 7th in total offense (255.2 ypg) and 8th in scoring average (18.3 ppg). As for the Rovers, they rank 6th in passing offense (124,8 ypg), 8th in rushing offense (95.8 ypg) and total offense (220.6 ypg) and 9th in scoring offense (13. 0 ppg).
DuBois is led by senior running back Zach Henery, who ranks second in the area with 427 yards on the ground while scoring once. Ruben Estrada (32-100, 3 TDs) is the only other Beaver at or over the century mark on the season.
The Beavers were a little more one-dimensional last week as starting quarterback Cam-Ron Hays (68-111, 719 yards, 3 TDs, 5 Ints) missed the Brookville game. Austin Mitchell started in his place and ran for 58 yards and a score but only threw for 67 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
Dale Kot, who had a nice TD grab in the back of the end zone against the Raiders, leads the DuBois receiving corps with 22 catches for 280 yatds and 3 TDs.
The Rovers are led by senior quarterback Conner Ford who has completed 51 of 88 passes for 628 yards with six TDs and eight interceptions. He also leads the team with 211 yards rushing and two scores.
Senior Tanner Morelli (14-279, 1 TD) and junior Austin Schmader (17-222, 3 TDs) lead the Brockway receivers, while senior Conner Ryckman has added 161 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While the Rovers are largely playing for local bragging rights, DuBois is still in contention to qualify for the the District 6/9 Class 4A subregional game, which will be played next weekend.
Juniata (3-1, 67.5 avg points) currently sits in first place in those standings, with Bellefonte (2-3, 38 points) and DuBois (2-4, 30 points) in a close battle for the second berth to the title game. Bellefonte plays at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-4) Friday night.
Other Class 4A schools Bradford (0-5) and Johnstown (0-6) are a combined 0-11 this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field.
Elk County Catholic (3-2)
at Cameron County (0-4)
Elk County rides a two-game winning streak into Emporium against the winless Red Raiders, having beaten Port Allegany (60-28) and Otto-Eldred (34-28) in its final two home games of the year. The Crusaders’ losses have come at the hands of the top two teams in the Intermediate Unit 9 Small School Division — Smethport (39-9) and Coudersport (39-20).
The matchup is actually the second of the season between the schools, with ECC running past Cameron County, 32-6, in the season opener for both schools. The Red Raiders have scored just 14 points in their four losses, with the other eight coming last week in a 40-8 setback to Port Allegany.
In their first meeting, ECC jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Crusaders finished with a 361-181 advantage in total yards, including 266-159 on the ground.
Sam Kaul (11-137) and Nick Crisp (20-102) both went over the century mark for ECC while finding the end zone. Kaul also added a 13-yard touchdown catch. Quarterback Mason McAllister completed 8 of 14 passes for 95 yards and two scores — the second of which was a 21-yard grab by Bryan Schatz.
On the other side, Dylan Reider had 15 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Red Raiders.
Kaul (56-622, 5 TDs) is the leading rusher in the Tri-County Area, while Crisp (90-426, 5 TDs) ranks third in rushing yards behind only DuBois’ Henery (427).
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cameron County High School.
Bucktail (1-5)
at Curwensville (0-4)
The Golden Tide host the Bucktail Bucks Friday night at Riverside Stadium in another matchup that wasn’t on the preseason schedule.
Curwensville picked up the game to replace its second meeting of the season against Sheffield, which canceled its season in Week 2 just before its game at Curwensville.
The meeting is the 10th all-time between the schools and the firt since 1995 when the Tide came away with a 31-0 victory. Curwensville, which leads the all-time series 8-1, is still seaching for its first win of 2020.
The Golden Tide enter the game off their second bye week of the season after their home game against Redbank Valley was canceled last Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs were forced to quarantine after Keystone reported having a COVID-19 case at its school. Redbank and Keystone played each other the previous week.
As for Bucktail, the Bucks blew a 20-0 halftime lead a week ago as Cowanesque Valley scored 23 unanswered points in the final two quarters to win 23-20.
However, the Bucks feature a strong rushing attack, which will prove to be a test for a Curwensville defense that ranked last in the Tri-County Area through five games — allowing 257 yards a game on the ground.
Gage Sutliff leads the Bucktail ground game with 413 yards, while Zach Pick (255) and Dylan Cross (244) also are over 200 yards on the season. Cross leads the team with five rushing touchdowns, while Sutliff has four.
As for Curwensville, the Golden Tide have struggled offensively all season and have just 583 total yards (388 passing, 195 rushing) in four games.
Thad Butler (15-112, 1 TD) and Duane Brady (24-91) have accounted for most of those rushing yards, while QB Danny McGarry has competed 51 of 97 passes for 388 yards with one TD and five interceptions. Ty Terry (20-174) is the team’s leading receiver.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.