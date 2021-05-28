MILL HALL – The Central Mountain Wildcats used their experience to their advantage Thursday as they blanked the DuBois Beavers 9-0 behind a strong overall performance from senior Aidan Major. Major tossed a complete game shutout and tallied two hits at that plate as Central Mountain advanced into the District 6/8/9 Class 5A title game.
Major — who has been nothing short of spectacular this year for the Wildcats on the mound — walked away from Thursday’s game with 16 strikeouts.
“Aidan definitely was in a zone today. He was controlling the counts; he was going at hitters. At the plate he got two big hits for us. He’s been working hard all year and he deserves to finish a game,” Wildcats head coach Mike Kramer said following his team’s victory.
Outside of Major, Gabe Johnson also pieced together a two-hit performance for the Wildcats. Other notable hitters included Cru Stover (double), and Cy Probst (double).
Kramer said aside from a slow start in the box, his team was able to turn it into a solid outing.
“They stepped up. They stepped up offensively, defensively and pitching. It was a nice day, a beautiful day to be at the ballpark and come up with a win,” Kramer said.
The Wildcats’ next opponent is the Golden Tigers of Hollidaysburg, as the two are set to meet in the finals Wednesday. It’s been nothing but success since Central Mountain began its season 1-3, according to Kramer this team is having fun and playing well together.
“We started off inconsistent and we’re starting to put things together. The chemistry here is what we’re trying to build and we’re building it each and every day. We’re excited, we came into the season expecting to play in that game and now we have the opportunity to play in it. We just need to continue doing our work each and every day,” Kramer said.
As for the Beavers, their lineup collected just two hits in the loss. DuBois head coach Todd Stiner said although his squad prepped for Major’s velocity, it was just too much to overcome.
“Tip your hat to them, they’re a great team. We worked all week on that type of velocity, and we just didn’t show up and see it today. We wanted to be a .500 team; we met our goal that gave us a chance to be here. We just didn’t execute. That was the difference in the game.”
Chandler Ho tallied both of the Beavers’ hits in the loss. Garrett Starr suffered the loss on the mound. Stiner said the lack of playoff experience did not help his team.
“Not one guy in our dugout has played a playoff game in baseball and that goes along ways. We just didn’t have the experience. We didn’t have anybody on this squad that has seen this caliber of atmosphere,” he said.
Despite the loss and finishing the year at 10-11, Stiner is proud of the way his team carried themselves this season.
“We were beat on the field today and Central Mountain was the better team. We’re proud of the way the guys worked every day, we started with 32 guys and the last day we ended with 32. We’ve won our share over the years but it’s hard to carry it on. We’re just going to keep moving forward as a group,” Stiner said.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 9, DuBOIS 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
Central Mtn. 013 023 x — 9
DuBois—0
Starr 3000, Fields 2000, Tyler 1000, Ho 3020, Pasternak 3000, Dinkfelt 2000, Gaffney 0000, Newell 2000, Ell 3000, Farrell 2000, Orzechowski 1000, Farrell 1000, Mitchell 0000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Central Mountain—9
Falls 3000, P. Johnson 4110, Major 2121, C. Probst 3010, McCloskey 3000, A. Probst 0100, Stover 1312, G. Johnson 4022, Corter 0100, Myers 2110, Schlesinger 1011, Swinehart 3000, Helms 1000, Foltz 0100. Totals: 27-9-9-6.
Errors: DuBois 1, Central Mountain 0. LOB—DuBois 4, Central Mountain 9. 2B—P. Johnson, G. Johnson, C. Probst, Stover. SB—Ho. Myers. CS—Major. HBP—Major, C. Probst. WP—Mitchell 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Starr—4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Mitchell—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Ho—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Central Mountain: Major—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO.
Winning pitcher: Major. Losing Pitcher: Starr.