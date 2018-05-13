DuBOIS — Coming off one of its best performances of the season Wednesday in a 1-0 win at St. Marys, the DuBois baseball team struggled to do the little things Friday as Hollidaysburg swept a doubleheader on the Beavers’ Senior Day at Showers Field.
Hollidaysburg rallied to take the opener, 8-5, then pulled away late in night cap — scoring five time in the sixth to break open 9-5 game en route to a 14-6 victory.
DuBois had a chance to win the opener, thanks in large part to a first-inning grand slam by Eric Schneider that put the Beavers up 4-3 after the Golden Tigers had put up a three-spot in the top of the first.
The Beavers maintained that lead into the fourth, when a two-out error opened the door for the Tigers to even the score at 4-4. Hollidaysburg then went up 5-4 with a run in the fifth, only to see DuBois answer back with a run in the sixth to knot things at 5-5.
However, a victory wasn’t in the cards for the Beavers, as Hollidaysburg pushed three runs across in the top of the seventh to pull out the victory. The Golden Tigers scored
“Making mental mistakes and routine errors, we’re not the type of team that can come back from that,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “And from time-to-time, and game-to-game, it’s what has haunted us.
“We played flawless in St. Marys and we got a win. We’re the caliber of a team where we almost need to be flawless in order to have a shot, and the games we’re not, we don’t win. We’re not a strikeout pitching team and guys are going to put the ball in play, and we’re forced to make 19, 20 outs a game — and we have to make them, especially routine plays.
“I did think we hit a little better today. We squared up on some balls today, but still to this point have yet to outhit an opponent (in a game). But, we looked better at the plate being able to drive the ball.
“And, Eric gave us a big spark in the first game with grand slam. That got Hollidaysburg down a little bit, but we ust squandered a run here or there and the little things always seem to come back to haunt us.
In between games, DuBois held its Senior Day ceremonies, with the team’s two seniors — Peter Foradora and Jack Mohney — being honored.
Hollidaysburg got off to a strong start in the opener against Schneider, who was the mound for the Beavers. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles by Noah Gochnour, Collin Stevenson and Preston Shoemaker.
Caleb Gampe then scored Hollidaysburg’s first run with a sacrifice fly to center, while Brenden Hileman plated another with a double. Keaton Nolan capped the inning when he plated the third run on a fielder’s choice.
DuBois answered right back though against Tigers starter Garrett Kratzer, who hit Garrett Starr to open the inning before walking Mohney. Dylan McCluskey followed with a sharp single to left to load the bases, then Schneider launched a Kratzer pitch on to the observation deck in left-field for a grand slam to put the Beavers up 4-3.
Schneider settled in on the mound after his blast and allowed just one runner in each the second and third innings. He quickly retired the first two batters in the fourth, but a throwing error by McCluskey put Tiger Sam Mierley on second.
Mierley took third on a wild pitch, then scored on an infield single. Mohney made a nice diving, backhanded stop on the ball hit up the middle, but Gochnour beat the Beaver’s throw to first.
Shoemaker put the Tigers in business with a leadoff single in the fifth. He took second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to left by Gampe to put Hollidaysburg on top 5-4.
DuBois got that run back in the sixth with a little two-out magic from the bottom of its order. After Kratzer got two groundouts to short, No. 8 hitter Justin Swauger drew a walk, while Gauge Gulvas singled to center.
Starr then drew a walk to load the bases, while Dayne Bauman followed with a walk of his own to force home Swauger to make it 5-5. That spelled the end for Kratzer, as Hileman came on in relief and got McCluskey to hit a soft liner to short to end the inning and strand the bases loaded.
Hollidaysburg carried that momentum into the top of the seventh, where it scored three runs against Starr, who took over mound duties from Schneider. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out before an error allowed a run to score.
Logan Margroum then doubled home two more runs to put the Tigers up 8-5.
Hileman then retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the win.
Shoemaker had three hits to lead the Tigers, while Gampe, Hileman and Margroum each had two.
Game two opened with Starr and Hileman still on the mound for their respective teams.
DuBois stranded a runner at third in the top of the first, then watched Hollidaysburg plate two runs in the bottom of the inning. An errant throw by catcher Chase Hickman opened the door for the Tigers.
The Beavers got those two runs right back in the second though.
Swauger led off the inning with a double, while Foradora followed with a walk. Foradora was erased on a fielder’s choice before back-to-back singles by Heath Means and Chase Husted plated runs to even things at 2-2.
Hollidaysburg regained the lead in the bottom of the second when Kratzer hit a one-out single and later scored on a wild pitch with two outs.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the third, with DuBois getting a RBI double from Foradora that scored Swauger, who jump-started a two-out rally with a single. Swauger was the lone Beaver with two hits in the second game.
The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the third to go back up 5-3, only to see DuBois plate three runs in the fourth — again doing all its damage with two outs.
Starr started the rally with a two-out walk, while Mohney and McCluskey each singled to load the bases. Schneider then drew a walk for force home Starr before Swauger reached on an error that scored two more runs to give DuBois a 6-5 advantage.
However, the Tigers countered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain control for good at 8-6. Hollidaysburg added a run in the fifth before all but putting the game away with a five-run bottom of the sixth.
DuBois put two in the seventh on a leadoff walk by Swauger and one-out double from Gulvas. BUt, Tigers reliever Ethan Lieb struck out the next two batters looking to earn the save.
Hileman, who picked up the win, was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs. Stevenson, Shoemaker and Keaton Nolan each had two hits for the Tigers, with Nolan driving in three runs.
The doubleheader loss dropped DuBois’ record to 3-14 on the season. The Beavers travel to Clearfield on Monday.
