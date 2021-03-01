DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used a big second Saturday to help upend Brookville, 56-42, to avenge a loss to the Raiders just over a week ago.
Brookville (18-2), playing its fourth game in five days and third in a row, went blow-to-blow with DuBois (15-5) in the opening eight minutes as the Beavers led 11-10.
DuBois then broke the game open with a 22-9 second quarter to take a 33-19 lead to the break.
Lennon Lindholm and Michael Orzechowski fueled the Beavers second-quarter run with six points each, while Nick Felix had five.
The Beavers’ 14-point halftime advantage proved to be the difference as the teams played an even second half, 23-23.
Lindholm led all scorers with 19 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Felix added 14, while Orzechowski also reached double figures with 12. Chooch Husted chipped in six points.
Brookville had two players in double figures, as Robert Keth and Griffin Ruhlman each scored 10. DuBois held Raider Jace Miner to just seven points. and Hunter Greer to two.
Keth had 20 points when the Raiders beat the Beavers, 58-51, in Brookville on Feb. 18. Geer and Miner had 19 and 14 points, respectively, in that game.
Both teams have two games left in the regular season.
DuBois hosts Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
Girls
DuBois 33, Brockway 32
BROCKWAY — DuBois made the trip to Brockway for an early matinee Saturday, and it was the visiting Lady Beavers who came away with a 33-32 victory that went down to the final buzzer.
The game was close throughout with DuBois leading 9-6 after one and 20-18 at the half. The lady Beavers pushed that lead back to four (28-24) after three quarters and eventually held a five-point lead late in the fourth before Brockway made a comeback bid.
The Lady Rovers got back within a point at 33-32 and had the ball in the final 10 seconds. However, DuBois’ defense didn’t allow Brockway to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded.
Olivia Johnson led DuBois with nine points. Alexas Pfeufer had eight, while Abby Guiher chipped in six.
Brockway’s Danielle Wood led all scorers with 13 in a losing effort. Teammate Ciara Morelli had seven, while DuBois held Selena Buttery to just six points.
DuBois (10-7) travels to Clarion-Limestone today to kick off a four-game final week of the regular season.
Brockway (9-6) travels to Curwensville on Tuesday.