CLARION — A big second quarter proved to be the difference for the DuBois boys basketball Tuesday night as the Beaver upended host Clarion, 67-48, to complete a season sweep of the Bobcats.
DuBois held a slim one-point lead (17-16) after the opening eight minutes before seizing control of the game with a 19-5 second-quarter advantage to take a 36-21 advantage into the half. The second half proved to be a nip-and-tuck battle with the Beavers winning the final two quarters 31-27 to finish off the 19-point victory.
The game was a stark contrast from the teams’ first meeting that saw Clarion hold slim leads after the first quarter (18-15) and at the half (28-27) before the Beavers used a 36-26 second half run to win by nine points (63-54) on their home court.
DuBois was powered by the duo of Lennon Lindholm and Michael Orzechowski Wednesday night. Both Beavers scored 17 points. Lindholm had 10 points in DuBois’ big second-quarter run, while Orzechowski scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Beavers maintain their lead.
Jordin Sommers added 12 points for the Beavers, while Nick Felix chipped in eight.
Clarion’s Cal German led all scorers with 21 points, but 14 of those came in the second half once the Beavers went up to 15 points at the break. Teammate Beau Verdill added 14 points and Christian Simko had seven.
DuBois (13-5) is back in action tonight at home vs. Brockway.
DuBOIS 67,
CLARION 48
Score by Quarters
DuBois 17 19 12 19 — 67
Clarion 16 5 10 17 — 48
DuBois—67
Jordin Sommers 5 0-0 12, Nick Felix 3 0-0 8, Lennon Lindholm 6 2-2 17, Michael Orzechowski 8 1-1 17, Chooch Husted 4 0-0 8, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 1 0-0 3, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 3-3 67.
Clarion—48
Cal German 9 0-0 21, Beau Verdill 5 2-3 14, Christian Simko 2 1-2 7, Hunter Craddock 3 0-0 6, Ethan Burford 0 0-0 0, Ryan Alston 0 0-0 0, Daunte Girvan 0 0-0 0, Aidan Quinn 0 0-0 0, Dawson Smail 0 0-0 0, Gabe Simko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-5 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 8 (Sommers 2, Felix 2, Lindholm 3, Foradora), Clarion 7 (German 3, Verdill 2, Simko 2)
Brookville 77,
Curwensville 20
CURWENSVILLE — Bumping its winning streak to eight games and improving to 15-1, the Brookville Raiders basketball team routed its way to a 77-20 win at Curwensville Tuesday night.
The Raiders put 10 players in the scoring column with Jace Miner’s 26 points leading the way. Hunter Geer and Griffin Ruhlman scored 10 and nine points apiece.
Brookville led 37-16 at halftime and outscored the Golden Tide 19-1 in the third quarter for a 56-17 lead going into the fourth.
Trevor Lansberry led the Tide with nine points.
The Raiders start a tough stretch to finish off their regular season starting Thursday at home against 17-1 (before Wednesday game against Union) Karns City followed by a trip to DuBois Central Catholic Friday.
Saturday, the Raiders added a date to the schedule with a trip to DuBois. Then it’s Monday at home against Clarion. The last regular-season game the Raiders have is next Thursday at Slippery Rock.
Sheffield 51,
Brockway 46
SHEFFIELD — Brockway made the long trek north to Sheffield Tuesday night, and a slow start ultimately did in the Rovers in a 51-46 loss to the Wolverines.
Sheffield came out firing in the opening eight minutes and outscored the Rovers 20-11 to grab an early nine-point lead. That start proved to be the difference as Brockway outscored the Wolverines 35-31 over the final three quarters. However, that early nine-point deficit proved too much for the Rovers to overcome.
Marcus Copelli enjoyed a big night for Brockway, scoring 20 points. He was joined in double figures by teammates Noah Adams and Lewis Painter, both of whom had 11.
Sheffield’s Tyler Hepinger led all scorers with 24 points, including 10 in the pivotal first quarter. Tony Richards and Connor Finch added 12 and 10, respectively, for the Wolverines.
Brockway plays at DuBois tonight.
SHEFFIELD 51,
BROCKWAY 46
Score by Quarters
Brockway 11 14 11 10 — 46
Sheffield 20 10 10 11 — 51
Brockway—46
Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 0 0-2 0, Noah Adams 4 0-0 11, Marcus Copelli 9 1-2 20, Lewis Painter 5 1-1 11, Jared Marchiori 1 2-2 4, Austin Schmader 0 0-0 0, Alex Carlson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-7 46.
Sheffield—51
Connor Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lucas McNeal 0 3-5 3, Tony Richards 3 5-5 12, Tyler Hepinger 9 6-6 24, Connor Finch 4 2-4 10, Nolan Alabaugh 0 0-1 0, Caden Copely 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 16-21 51.
Three-pointers: Brockway 4 (Adams 3, Copelli), Sheffield 1 (Richards).