DuBOIS — DuBois used a balanced offensive attack to come away with a 52-43 victory over previously undefeated Elk County Catholic Wednesday night in front of a raucous home crowd.
The Beavers not only handed ECC its first loss of the season, but also its first regular season loss in nearly two years and snapped a 39-game winning streak during the regular season, as Bradford was the last team to defeat the Crusaders in a regular season contest on Feb. 13, 2018.
The victory moved DuBois to 15-2 on the year and pushed its winning streak to seven games as the win also avenged a 47-40 loss to the Crusaders back on Dec. 17.
“Obviously a big win, Elk County is one of those programs in the area that is the gold standard,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “To beat them, you have to play well, execute and do all the little things.”
“Our guys have worked really hard through the offseason and the beginning of the season to keep improving, so I felt there was a quiet confidence we had coming into this game and our players certainly performed and did a great job.”
The Beavers got scoring contributions from all seven players to take the court on the night, while six of the seven scored at least six points in the win.
DuBois, which seemed to feed off the energy from the standing-room only crowd in the opening half, led the the entirety of the half before taking a 21-14 advantage into the break.
Elk County Catholic (17-1) then stormed back in the second half, opening on a 12-4 run to take its first lead of the night as Mark Kraus drained a three-pointer to put the visitors up 26-25 three seconds prior to the midway point of the frame.
The lead did not last long however, as Lennon Lindholm connected on a three from the corner just 16 seconds later to give the Beavers the lead back for good.
Kraus added a score on the inside on the Crusaders’ ensuing possession to tie the game at 28, which proved to be the final tie of the night.
DuBois then got a bucket in the paint from Michael Orzechowski before Jordin Sommers knocked down a three in the final minute to make it a five-point game.
Regis Wortman scored on an alley-oop layup just two seconds before the horn as the home side took a 33-30 lead into the final quarter.
The Crusaders then pulled within a point on the opening possession of the fourth quarter on a bucket by Wortman, who scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the frame.
Chase Husted, who was forced to sit out a large portion of the last matchup between the two teams due to foul trouble while still finishing with 16 points, responded with a three-point play on the other end to spark a 7-0 DuBois run.
Sommers and Brady Woodward added baskets on back-to-back trips down the floor to bring the score to 40-32 with 6:27 left to play.
Each time Wortman looked to swing the momentum back to ECC’s side over the next few minutes, the Beavers had an answer.
First it was Nick Felix, taking an inbounds pass and going coast to coast for a lay in just 10 seconds after a bucket by Wortman, before the next response came on a Conner three from Nick Farrell to push the lead to nine with 2:38 to play.
At the time, the shot appeared to be the dagger, but the Crusaders fought back once again as Kraus hit his second three-pointer of the night to cap a 7-2 run to bring the visitors back within four (47-43) with just under a minute remaining.
Lindholm then went 1-of-2 at the foul line with 53.2 ticks left as ECC looked to get within two with a three-pointer, but its shot was off the mark and Felix sealed the win for the Beavers by going 4-of-4 at the foul line down the stretch.
“We knew that they (ECC) would try to take away Husted because he’s a dominant presence inside,” Bennett said. “Our guards are a super confident bunch that work really hard and we felt that if they had their opportunities, we were confident in them as well.”
The opening portions of the first quarter saw the teams exchange momentum before a fast-break score by Wortman off a DuBois turnover tied the game at six with 3:14 left.
The early portions of the game also saw Husted exit temporarily with a finger injury, as he only missed one offensive possession.
Orzechowski came off the bench to replace the senior big man and filled the role well, scoring on the inside after pulling down an offensive rebound as he scored four of his six points in the opening four minutes of the game.
DuBois then closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run behind a pair of buckets by Husted around a trey from Sommers to take a 13-6 lead after the opening eight minutes.
The home side pushed the lead to double digits for the first time by scoring the first four points of the second quarter on field goals from Farrell and Husted.
Husted led the Beavers with 11 points on the night to go along with 15 rebounds, while Sommers added 10 as DuBois also got eight points apiece from Felix and Lindholm.
The Crusaders then began to mount a comeback down the stretch in the opening half, as Ben Hoffman went high off the glasswork for a score with four seconds left in the half.
Lindholm then nearly hit a buzzer-beater from his own side of mid-court at the buzzer, but the shot clanged off the rim as the Beavers took a 21-14 lead into the break before overcoming a third-quarter rally from ECC on the way to victory.
“We got beat by a good team tonight on their home floor, a team that is well-coached and played extremely well and shot the ball well,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said.
“Give those guys (DuBois) credit, the made big shots when they needed to and we did not big shots when we needed to, but we will build off the third quarter, we will build off a lot of things from tonight’s game.”
Both teams return to the court Friday as DuBois hosts St. Marys while ECC visits Sheffield.