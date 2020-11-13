ERIE — DuBois begins its PIAA playoff journey Saturday when it travels to take on District 10 champion Cathedral Prep at Dollinger Field at 12 p.m.
The Beavers are coming off their first District 9 title since 2017, as they shut down previously undefeated Bradford in the championship game Nov. 2, winning 5-0.
On the other side, Cathedral Prep is coming off a title game shutout win over an undefeated team of its own, as it topped Warren 6-0 for its seventh consecutive D-10 title.
The Ramblers have now won 32 District 10 titles since the tournament began in 1980, as the current streak of titles is their second longest in program history after having won the first 14 D-10 crowns from 1980-94.
DuBois (7-8) heads into the matchup with a much younger roster, having just three seniors on the team while the Ramblers roster features nine seniors.
Those three seniors for the Beavers are Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren and Hunter Beers, as Graeca and Kalgren head up the offensive attack while Beers plays a key defensive role.
In DuBois’ D-9 title victory, Graeca led the way with a pair of goals, while Kalgren also chipped in a goal in the win.
More than half of the Beavers’ roster is composed of freshman, as the 23-player team has 13 freshman, four juniors and three sophomores along with the trio of seniors.
Cathedral Prep (13-3) has a handful of scoring threats on the offensive end of the pitch, led by a trio of its seniors in Jack Foht, Dominic Paladino and Daniel Harrington.
In the Ramblers’ title-clinching win over the Dragons, Paladino had four assists while Foht added a goal and junior Sam Louie led the way with a hat-trick.
A pair of juniors in Vincent Paladino and Reece Johnson also play key offensive roles for Cathedral Prep, as Vincent Paladino netted two goals against Warren.
DuBois has lost in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs in each of its last three appearances dating back to 1993, as it is looking for its first goal in the state tournament since that 93 campaign.
The Beavers were shut out 7-0 by WPIAL runner-up West Allegheny in 2017, which followed a 3-0 loss at the hands of WPIAL runner-up Pittsburgh Central Catholic in 2010, while the program suffered a 5-2 loss to the WPIAL’s second-place finisher Upper St. Clair in 1993.
On the other side, the Ramblers are making their seventh straight appearance in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, as they are looking to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 when they lost 2-1 in overtime to Lower Dauphin with a trip to the state title game on the line.
Cathedral Prep has won its opening state playoff game each of the last three seasons before falling in the quarterfinal round, as it has not made an appearance in the state title game since winning the crown in 2001, as its only other appearance came in 1997 when it finished as the state runner-up.
Saturday’s winner will advance to the semifinals set for Tuesday and will take on the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between District 6 champ Hollidaysburg and WPIAL champion Mars.