After three weeks of regular season action, area teams in the Southern League are set for Week 4 as they near the midway point of the shortened season.
Brookville will look to continue its stronghold on the Large School Division and remain undefeated on the year, while Redbank Valley hosts Union/A-C Valley in a battle of unbeatens in a key Small School Division contest.
Brockway and Curwensville are the lone Tri-County Area teams in search of their first wins of the season after DuBois notched its first win of the year in Week 3.
Redbank Valley hosts Union/A-C Valley today at 7 p.m. while the other five games all kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
DuBois (1-2) at
Central Clarion (2-1)
Coming off a shutout win at home over Punxsutawney which snapped a 13-game on field losing streak, the Beavers will look to carry that momentum into a tough road matchup with Central Clarion at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
DuBois will need to find a way to slow down the Wildcats’ prolific passing game, as quarterback Calvin German is just 35 yards shy of 1,000 yards through the air after three games, as he has 13 touchdown passes to just two interceptions on 46-of-88 passing.
Ethan Burford and Cutter Boggess are German’s main targets in the passing game, as the duo are first and tied for second, respectively, in receiving yards in the area.
Burford has made 13 catches for 447 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per reception, as nearly half (6) of those grabs have gone for touchdowns, while Boggess has three scores on 18 grabs for 277 yards.
Beavers quarterback Cam-Ron Hays is fourth among Tri-County passers with 390 yards this year on 36-of-58 completions for three scores and a pair of interceptions.
After allowing 48.5 points per game in the team’s opening two losses, DuBois’ defense turned things around in a big way with a shutout against the Chucks in the home opener.
Brockway (0-3) at
Cowanesque Valley (0-3)
The Rovers, who were originally scheduled to host Sheffield this week before the Wolverines cancelled their season and formed a co-op with Warren, will make the two-plus hour trip northeast to Westfield in a battle of teams in search of their first wins on the year.
Brockway has struggled on the offensive side of the ball in its opening three losses, finding the end zone just once, as its only other touchdown came on special teams.
On the other side, the Indians are averaging just 13.6 points per game, while having surrendered at least 35 points in all three of their losses this year.
The Rovers will be looking to avoid their second 0-4 start in as many years, after having started the 2019 season with five consecutive losses.
Dual-threat quarterback Tucker Stpeter leads Cowanesque Valley offensively, as the junior has thrown for 431 yards on 24-of-51 passing this year for two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Stpeter also leads the team in rushing with 111 yards on 33 carries.
Union/A-C Valley (3-0)
at Redbank Valley (2-0)
Coming off a bye week after its Week 3 matchup with Sheffield was cancelled, the Bulldogs host Union/A-C Valley in a key matchup in the Small School Division.
Redbank Valley used a dominant defense to open the season with wins over Curwensville and Brockway, as it allowed just one touchdown between the two games.
The Falcon Knights have also been impressive on the defensive side of the ball this season, allowing just one score against Keystone after allowing a special teams score to Brockway and shutting out Curwensville last week.
Union/A-C Valley has been dominant on the ground this year, including a 398-yard game against Curwensville in Week 3, as it has four players who have already eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
That group is lead by quarterback Tanner Merwin with 173 yards and four scores on 25 carries, as the senior has also thrown for 245 yards on 21-of-36 passing for two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs also rely on a balanced rushing attack, which is led by the duo of Hudson Martz and Ray Schreckengost.
Martz is second in the area with 189 yards on the ground on 27 carries and two scores, while Schreckengost has carried the ball 18 times for 131 yards and one touchdown.
The teams split their two matchups last season, as the Falcon Knights won 28-7 in the regular season before Redbank Valley won 32-6 in the District 9 Class A playoffs.
Brookville (3-0)
at Moniteau (1-2)
Brookville followed up its big win in Week 2 over Central Clarion with a resounding shutout victory over Karns City in a battle of unbeatens in Week 3 as it looks to continue its strong start to the season in the Large School Division.
The matchup will pit the Raiders’ air-raid offense against Moniteau’s ground-heavy attack.
For Brookville, that passing game is led by Jack Krug, who will likely surpass the 1,000 yard mark this week as he enters with 913 yards through the air on 72-of-109 passing for 11 scores and just one interception.
With the prolific passing attack, the Raiders have four of the top six receivers in terms of yardage in the Tri-County Area, as Brayden Kunselman is second in the area with 277 yards on 21 grabs and five scores, followed by Robert Keth (15-222), Kyle MacBeth (15-207) and Ryan Daisley (13-137).
The Warriors ground game is led by a pair of seniors in Mason Mershimer and JD Dessicino, as Mershimer has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 280 yards and three scores.
Dessicino has added 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 37 totes over the opening three weeks.
The Raiders have beaten Moniteau each of the last three years, with the Warriors last win in the series coming in 2016.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1)
at Clearfield (1-0)
After missing two weeks of action due to a positive COVID-19 test, Clearfield returns to the gridiron Friday as it looks to remain unbeaten in a home game against Philipsburg-Osceola.
The game is the home opener for the Bison, who have not played since a 27-0 win at Penns Valley on Sept. 11.
For the Mounties, the year got started with a 35-20 win over Huntingdon, before its Week 2 game was cancelled, then last week brought a 40-14 loss to Central.
Clearfield will look to slow down the Mounties’ rush-heavy offense, as 535 of their 592 yards offensively have come in the ground game this year.
Senior Kaleb Stamm leads that rushing attack with 257 yards and three scores over P-O’s first two games on 38 totes.
On the other side, the Bison will look to the quarterback-receiver duo of Oliver Billotte and Jake Lezzer to lead the offense.
Billotte threw for 222 yards on 17-of-30 passing for two scores and no interceptions in the opening win, with 128 of those yards going to Lesser, who made eight grabs in the game.
Last season the Bison picked up a forfeit win over P-O after winning the 2018 matchup 62-0.
Keystone (2-1)
Curwensville (0-2)
The Golden Tide will look to snap a 9-game losing streak as they are still in search of their first points of the season after being outscored a combined 89-0 in losses to Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley.
On the other side, the Panthers bounced back from a tough 14-7 loss to the Falcon Knights with a commanding 28-0 victory over Brockway last week.
Dan McGary leads the struggling Curwensville offense with 173 yards passing on 24-of-51 completions and four interceptions.
Keystone’s balanced offense is led by the legs of Nick Weaver and arm of Bret Wingard, as Weaver has carried the ball 26 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns this year.
Weaver is 21-of-40 passing on the season for 261 yards and three scores along with three interceptions.
The Panthers came away with a narrow 14-7 victory in last year’s matchup.