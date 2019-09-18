DuBOIS — If you like scoring, DuBois Area High School was the place to be Tuesday night as the Beavers outlasted Elk County Catholic, 7-5, in a Senior Night contest played under the lights on the turf.
DuBois honored its five seniors — Austin Mortimer, Nolan Bussell, Anthony Manning, Zach Farrell, Jacob Weber. The injured Manning started but was promptly replaced by junior Justin Kalgren when the opening kick was booted out of bounds. Several of the others had prominent roles on the night.
Weber scored two goals, while Bussell added a goal and two assists to help DuBois build what looked to be a commanding 5-2 lead early in the second half after leading just 3-2 at the break.
That’s when the Beavers changed up their lineup looking to get Farrell on the scoresheet by moving from his normal defender position up to forward. Farrell had a couple prime scoring chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.
While that was going on, ECC (2-3) battled back into the game in the final 15 minutes — scoring three straight goals to pull even at 5-5 with 6:50 to play. Regis Wortman netted the first two of those goals, while Isaac Wortman’s chip shot past DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister knotted things up.
DuBois (4-5) then switched its lineup back and quickly scored twice in the ensuing three minutes to go back up two goals with 3:50 remaining. Nick Graeca put the Beavers up for good when he fired a long-range shot by ECC keeper Ryan Jovenitti just past the 74-minute mark,.
Kalgren then gave the Beavers some breathing room when he took a nigty pass in the box by Ty Montowski and blasted home a shot in the 77th minute to set the final.
“We got the lead (in second half) and were looking to spread it around, and they (ECC) scored a couple good goals on us there pretty quick,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “I wasn’t worried because I know we have the kids on the field that can turn it on and get that goal right back just as quick, and that’s what they did.
“The kids moved the ball really well up though the middle and utilized the outside with some quick give-and-goes. That gets us to where we need be, and it’s just a matter of finished it off after that.
“And, always nice to have a good game for the seniors when you are honoring them. We tried to get them some goals, and two of the three who were on the field tonight were able to get goals. That’s pretty good.
DuBois struck first when Graeca took a pass from Kalgren and scored on a laser shot from 25 yards out 7:50 into the game.
Elk County answered right back as Isaac Wortman headed in a shot just 45 seconds later to make it 1-1.
DuBois regained the lead in the 14th minute when Weber slammed home a goal on a rebound after an initial shot by Bussell was stopped by Jovenitti, who made seven saves on the night. Bussell extended that lead to 3-1 when he scored on a direct from outside the top of the box in the 21st minute.
Elk County again responded, scoring off a direct kick play of its own in the 22nd minute. The DuBois defensive wall did its job and blocked the initial direct kick, but the ball found its way to Regis Wortman, who fired in a shot to pull the Crusaders within one at 3-2.
DuBois had a couple chances to increase its lead in the final 10 minutes of the half, but Weber and Brayton Sedor each had shots go just wide.
DuBois wasted little time increasing its lead in the second half as Sedor and Weber each found the back of the net in the opening six and half minutes to make it 5-2. Bussell and Sedor recorded the assists on the two scores.
The next 22 minutes saw DuBois continue to win the possession battle, but the Beavers couldn’t add to their lead. Farrell had two good scoring chances during that stretch, with one of those shots slamming off the left post, while Weber and Sedor each had shots sail just wide.
Regis Wortman jump-started the ECC comeback his second goal of the game in the 49th minute before completing the hat-trick in the 73rd. In between those scores, Farrell had two more good scoring chances for DuBois, one of which sailed high and another saved by Jovenitti.
Isaac Wortman’s second of the game put the outcome in peril for DuBois, but a strong finish secured the victory thanks to the late goals by Graeca and Kalgren.
“I think the pace of of the game, we sat back too much early on, but there were times when the pace changed and we were able to be a little more involved in what was going on,”’ said ECC assistant coach Adam Bailey. “It was good to see some of the kids be successful with some of the stuff they’re working on.
“Obviously, there are lots of stuff to work on, but there always is. You play bigger schools if you want to get better though. What’s the point of playing cupcakes. And let’s be clear, DuBois was very bothered with seven minutes to go with it tied 5-5. iI anything, we exposed some of the things they need to work on.”
DuBois is off until next Thursday (Sept. 26) when it travels to Hollidaysburg, while ECC plays at Brockway Thursday night.